Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced today financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.



HIGHLIGHTS

$16.5 million of net income attributable to common stockholders ($0.14 per diluted share)

$31.7 million in Funds From Operations (1) ($0.25 per diluted share)

9.6% increase in same-center cash net operating income (2Q‘21 vs. 2Q‘20)

96.9% portfolio lease rate at June 30, 2021

338,230 square feet of leases executed (record second quarter activity)

15.8% increase in same-space cash rents on new leases (3.3% increase on renewals)

$61 million grocery-anchored shopping center acquisitions currently lined up

$25.8 million property disposition completed

$45 million property dispositions currently lined up (exiting Sacramento)

$34.8 million of common equity raised through ATM program ($46.1 million YTD)

$117 million of capital lined up year-to-date (equity issuance and sale proceeds combined)

$48.3 million debt reduction year-to-date (6/30/21 vs. 12/31/20)

No borrowings outstanding on unsecured credit facility at June 30, 2021

Investment-grade rating reaffirmed by Moody’s and S&P

Awarded 2021 Green Lease Leader Gold recognition for ESG initiatives

2021 FFO guidance range updated ($0.98 to $1.02 per diluted share)

$0.11 per share cash dividend declared



________________________________________

(1) A reconciliation of GAAP net income to Funds From Operations (FFO) is provided at the end of this press release.

Stuart A. Tanz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stated, “Capitalizing on the strength and appeal of our grocery-anchored portfolio, we had a highly productive and active second quarter. We achieved a new second quarter record in terms of leasing activity, as well as double-digit rent growth on new leases. Additionally, we are moving forward with our investment recycling program. We currently have approximately $132 million of transactions completed or lined up, including approximately $61 million of grocery-anchored shopping center acquisitions and approximately $71 million of property dispositions.” Tanz further commented, “We are heading into the second half of 2021 with excellent momentum and look forward to continuing to advance our business and enhance long-term value.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS SUMMARY

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $16.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $4.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $23.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $16.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

FFO for the second quarter of 2021 was $31.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, as compared to $29.2 million in FFO, or $0.23 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020. FFO for the first six months of 2021 was $62.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, as compared to $66.6 million in FFO, or $0.52 per diluted share for the first six months of 2020. ROIC reports FFO as a supplemental performance measure in accordance with the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. A reconciliation of GAAP net income to FFO is provided at the end of this press release.

For the second quarter of 2021, same-center net operating income (NOI) was $48.6 million, as compared to $44.4 million in same-center NOI for the second quarter of 2020, representing a 9.6% increase. For the first six months of 2021, same-center NOI increased 1.5% as compared to same-center NOI for the first six months of 2020. ROIC reports same-center comparative NOI on a cash basis. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to same-center comparative NOI is provided at the end of this press release.

At June 30, 2021, ROIC had total real estate assets (before accumulated depreciation) of approximately $3.2 billion and approximately $1.3 billion of principal debt outstanding. As of June 30, 2021, 93.6% of ROIC’s principal debt outstanding was unsecured, and no borrowings were outstanding on its $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Additionally, ROIC’s interest coverage for the second quarter 2021 was 3.2 times and 94.5% of its portfolio was unencumbered at June 30, 2021, based on GLA.

Year to date, ROIC has issued approximately 2.5 million shares of common stock through its ATM program, raising $46.1 million in gross proceeds, including issuing approximately 1.9 million shares of common stock during the second quarter, and approximately 0.6 million shares to date in the third quarter.

ACQUISITION SUMMARY

ROIC currently has lined up to acquire, in separate transactions, two grocery-anchored shopping centers totaling approximately $61 million, subject to completion of customary due diligence and other closing conditions. One property is located in Northern California and one property is located in Southern California.



DISPOSITION SUMMARY

During the second quarter, ROIC sold one property, located in San Diego, California, for $25.8 million. Additionally, ROIC currently has lined up to sell, in separate transactions, its final two properties in the Sacramento metropolitan area, for approximately $45 million, subject to completion of customary due diligence and other closing conditions.

PROPERTY OPERATIONS SUMMARY

At June 30, 2021, ROIC’s portfolio was 96.9% leased. During the second quarter, ROIC executed 118 leases, totaling 338,230 square feet, including 59 new leases, totaling 116,462 square feet, achieving a 15.8% increase in same-space comparative base rent, and 59 renewed leases, totaling 221,768 square feet, achieving a 3.3% increase in base rent. ROIC reports same-space comparative base rent on a cash basis.

CASH DIVIDEND

On July 9, 2021, ROIC distributed a cash dividend of $0.11 per share. On July 28, 2021, ROIC’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on October 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 17, 2021.

2021 FFO GUIDANCE

ROIC currently estimates that FFO for the full year 2021 will be within the range of $0.98 to $1.02 per diluted share, and net income to be within the range of $0.29 to $0.33 per diluted share.

Year Ended December 31, 2021 (2) Initial Guidance (2/23/21) Updated Guidance (7/28/21) Low End High End Low End High End GAAP net income applicable to stockholders $ 21,034 $ 29,805 $ 33,695 $ 38,684 Funds from operations (FFO) – diluted $ 120,555 $ 129,438 $ 124,950 $ 130,050 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.29 $ 0.33 FFO per diluted share $ 0.95 $ 1.02 $ 0.98 $ 1.02 Key Drivers General and administrative expenses $ 20,000 $ 19,000 $ 20,000 $ 19,000 Straight-line rent $ (500 ) $ (500 ) $ 500 $ 500 Amortization of above- and below-market rent $ 8,700 $ 8,700 $ 8,700 $ 8,700 Bad debt $ 7,000 $ 3,000 $ 5,000 $ 3,000 Acquisitions $ — $ 40,000 $ 61,000 $ 100,000 Dispositions $ 25,800 $ 25,800 $ 71,000 $ 71,000 Common equity raised (gross proceeds) $ — $ — $ 46,000 $ 46,000 Debt reduction (vs. 12/31/20) $ 40,000 $ — $ 49,000 $ 49,000 Equity proceeds (cash) at year-end $ — $ — $ 56,000 $ 17,000 Same-center cash NOI growth (vs. 2020) — % 3 % 2 % 4 %

________________________________________

(2) Data is unaudited, amounts in thousands except per share data.

ROIC’s management will discuss the company’s guidance and underlying assumptions on its July 29, 2021 conference call. ROIC’s guidance is a forward-looking statement and is subject to risks and other factors described elsewhere in this press release.

CONFERENCE CALL

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2021, ROIC owned 87 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.0 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, Standard & Poor’s, and Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net .

RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2021

(unaudited) December 31, 2020 ASSETS Real Estate Investments: Land $ 874,514 $ 881,872 Building and improvements 2,279,520 2,274,680 3,154,034 3,156,552 Less: accumulated depreciation 491,063 460,165 2,662,971 2,696,387 Mortgage note receivable 4,917 4,959 Real Estate Investments, net 2,667,888 2,701,346 Cash and cash equivalents 45,033 4,822 Restricted cash 1,978 1,814 Tenant and other receivables, net 55,733 58,756 Deposits 500 — Acquired lease intangible assets, net 45,992 50,110 Prepaid expenses 1,668 4,811 Deferred charges, net 23,597 25,655 Other assets 17,170 17,296 Total assets $ 2,859,559 $ 2,864,610 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Term loan $ 298,706 $ 298,524 Credit facility — 48,000 Senior Notes 944,438 943,655 Mortgage notes payable 85,988 86,509 Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net 119,796 125,796 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 31,343 17,687 Tenants’ security deposits 6,679 6,854 Other liabilities 42,975 46,426 Total liabilities 1,529,925 1,573,451 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 120,806,366 and 118,085,155 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 1,539,263 1,497,662 Dividends in excess of earnings (291,839 ) (289,309 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,133 ) (8,812 ) Total Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stockholders’ equity 1,241,303 1,199,553 Non-controlling interests 88,331 91,606 Total equity 1,329,634 1,291,159 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,859,559 $ 2,864,610





RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Rental revenue $ 70,114 $ 65,734 $ 139,018 $ 139,931 Other income 616 818 899 1,493 Total revenues 70,730 66,552 139,917 141,424 Operating expenses Property operating 10,766 9,286 21,325 19,890 Property taxes 8,332 8,766 16,938 16,755 Depreciation and amortization 23,507 24,114 46,547 48,392 General and administrative expenses 5,232 3,929 9,607 7,873 Other expense 331 296 484 360 Total operating expenses 48,168 46,391 94,901 93,270 Gain on sale of real estate 9,460 — 9,460 — Operating income 32,022 20,161 54,476 48,154 Non-operating expenses Interest expense and other finance expenses (14,337 ) (15,125 ) (28,817 ) (29,982 ) Net income 17,685 5,036 25,659 18,172 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,201 ) (389 ) (1,760 ) (1,523 ) Net Income Attributable to Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. $ 16,484 $ 4,647 $ 23,899 $ 16,649 Earnings per share – basic and diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.20 $ 0.14 Dividends per common share $ 0.11 $ — $ 0.22 $ 0.20





CALCULATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to ROIC $ 16,484 $ 4,647 $ 23,899 $ 16,649 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 23,507 24,114 46,547 48,392 Less: Gain on sale of real estate (9,460 ) — (9,460 ) — Funds from operations – basic 30,531 28,761 60,986 65,041 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,201 389 1,760 1,523 Funds from operations – diluted $ 31,732 $ 29,150 $ 62,746 $ 66,564





SAME-CENTER CASH NET OPERATING INCOME ANALYSIS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except number of shopping centers and percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 $ Change % Change 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Number of shopping centers included in same-center analysis 87 87 87 87 Same-center occupancy 96.9 % 97.0 % (0.1 ) % 96.9 % 97.0 % (0.1 ) % Revenues: Base rents $ 50,534 $ 51,313 $ (779 ) (1.5 ) % $ 100,860 $ 102,909 $ (2,049 ) (2.0 ) % Percentage rent (9 ) 120 (129 ) (107.5 ) % 173 213 (40 ) (18.8 ) % Recoveries from tenants 16,699 16,608 91 0.5 % 33,663 33,762 (99 ) (0.3 ) % Other property income 444 413 31 7.5 % 554 801 (247 ) (30.8 ) % Bad debt 152 (5,680 ) 5,832 (102.7 ) % (1,352 ) (6,156 ) 4,804 (78.0 ) % Total Revenues 67,820 62,774 5,046 8.0 % 133,898 131,529 2,369 1.8 % Operating Expenses Property operating expenses 10,916 9,806 1,110 11.3 % 21,668 20,900 768 3.7 % Property taxes 8,272 8,601 (329 ) (3.8 ) % 16,762 16,573 189 1.1 % Total Operating Expenses 19,188 18,407 781 4.2 % 38,430 37,473 957 2.6 % Same-Center Cash Net Operating Income $ 48,632 $ 44,367 $ 4,265 9.6 % $ 95,468 $ 94,056 $ 1,412 1.5 %





SAME-CENTER CASH NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP operating income $ 32,022 $ 20,161 $ 54,476 $ 48,154 Depreciation and amortization 23,507 24,114 46,547 48,392 General and administrative expenses 5,232 3,929 9,607 7,873 Other expense 331 296 484 360 Gain on sale of real estate (9,460 ) — (9,460 ) — Straight-line rent (294 ) (319 ) (312 ) (230 ) Amortization of above- and below-market rent (2,214 ) (2,522 ) (4,446 ) (8,000 ) Property revenues and other expenses (1) (61 ) (99 ) (190 ) (249 ) Total Company cash NOI 49,063 45,560 96,706 96,300 Non same-center cash NOI (431 ) (1,193 ) (1,238 ) (2,244 ) Same-center cash NOI $ 48,632 $ 44,367 $ 95,468 $ 94,056

________________________________________

(1) Includes anchor lease termination fees, net of contractual amounts, if any, expense and recovery adjustments related to prior periods and other miscellaneous adjustments.

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

Funds from operations (“FFO”), is a widely recognized non-GAAP financial measure for REITs that the Company believes when considered with financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, provides additional and useful means to assess its financial performance. FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of REITs, most of which present FFO along with net income as calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company computes FFO in accordance with the “White Paper” on FFO published by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), which defines FFO as net income attributable to common stockholders (determined in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses from debt restructuring, sales of depreciable property and impairments, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for partnerships and unconsolidated joint ventures.

The Company uses cash net operating income (“NOI”) internally to evaluate and compare the operating performance of the Company’s properties. The Company believes cash NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level, and when compared across periods, can be used to determine trends in earnings of the Company’s properties as this measure is not affected by the non-cash revenue and expense recognition items, the cost of the Company’s funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to the Company’s ownership of properties. The Company believes the exclusion of these items from operating income is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred in operating the Company’s properties as well as trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. Cash NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the Company’s properties but does not measure the Company’s performance as a whole and is therefore not a substitute for net income or operating income as computed in accordance with GAAP. The Company defines cash NOI as operating revenues (base rent and recoveries from tenants), less property and related expenses (property operating expenses and property taxes), adjusted for non-cash revenue and operating expense items such as straight-line rent and amortization of lease intangibles, debt-related expenses and other adjustments. Cash NOI also excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, acquisition transaction costs, other expense, interest expense, gains and losses from property acquisitions and dispositions, extraordinary items, tenant improvements and leasing commissions. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating cash NOI, and accordingly, the Company’s cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.