Finward Bancorp Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

MUNSTER, Ind., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finward Bancorp (the “Bancorp”), the holding company for Peoples Bank (the “Bank”), reported record net income of $8.3 million, or $2.40 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased by $79 thousand (1.0%), from the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to higher net interest income. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the return on average assets (ROA) was 1.06% and the return on average equity (ROE) was 10.82%.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Bancorp’s net income totaled $3.7 million, or $1.05 per share. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, decreased by $1.4 million (27.8%), from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest expense and lower noninterest income. For the second quarter of 2021, the ROA was 0.92% and the ROE was 9.38%.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, total assets increased by $107.4 million (7.2%), with interest-earning assets increasing by $106.5 million (7.6%). On June 30, 2021, interest-earning assets totaled $1.5 billion compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2020. Earning assets represented 93.9% of total assets at June 30, 2021, and 93.5% of total assets at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets and interest earning assets for the six months was primarily the result of increased cash balances related to strong core deposit growth.

“Finward Bancorp had another strong quarter as we continue to see pandemic-related economic effects ease. Macroeconomic trends increasingly point towards recovery, and while the pandemic is not over yet, we are optimistic about the operating environment. As a company, we are Back to Business – an internal effort that resulted in over 75% of our employees vaccinated by the 4th of July, allowing us to return to normal operating conditions after the holiday. I am incredibly proud of what our team accomplished during the pandemic, and more so for how we have worked together to position ourselves for success during the recovery,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, president and CEO. “Our loan portfolio has remained resilient, and we saw another quarter of net recoveries on loans. Our provision has been driven largely by macroeconomic factors since the start of the pandemic, and we believe with continued strength, our provisions for loan loss will more closely reflect pre-pandemic levels.”

“We have learned lessons during the pandemic like everyone else, and are responding to shifting customer expectations around service. We are continuously reviewing our physical footprint needs as we work towards greater operational efficiency. We also are looking to further leverage digital investments to reduce the need for physical space as we scale, and to further deploy digital solutions where possible,” he continued.

“With that in mind, we are positioning ourselves for the new normal in banking. Efficiency is a core part of our strategy, and we are responding with the rest of the industry as margin pressure increases. Like many financial institutions, we saw deposits grow significantly since the start of the pandemic. While PPP forgiveness has had a benefit to our customers and the bank, it has created significant liquidity on the balance sheet,” said Bochnowski. “We are deploying this liquidity as fast as we can, and we have seen healthy demand for commercial loans in the local market. That said, deposit growth has outpaced loan growth and likely will continue to do so in the near term. Additionally, mortgage demand remains healthy, and we see the second quarter as indicative of demand over the next few quarters; it is robust, but still reduced from the peaks we saw at the height of the Pandemic mortgage boom in 2020.”

“Finally, we continue to work with the NASDAQ on the listing application for Finward’s common stock. Our application is in process with the NASDAQ and our listing on the exchange remains a top priority,” he concluded.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $23.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.8 million (8.3%), compared to $22.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The Bancorp’s net interest margin on a tax-adjusted basis was 3.51% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.64% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest income was $11.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $457 thousand (4.0%), compared to $11.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Bancorp’s net interest margin on a tax-adjusted basis was 3.42% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.63% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increased net interest income for the quarter and the six months was primarily the result of lower interest expense attributable to the Bancorp’s ability to manage through the current historically low interest rate cycle. The decrease in the net interest margin is a result of lower reinvestment rates on the Bancorp’s loan and securities portfolios. Management has adjusted deposit pricing to align with the current interest rate cycle and remains prepared to adjust rates paid on interest bearing deposits.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income from banking activities totaled $8.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $8.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $599 thousand or 7.0%. Noninterest income from banking activities totaled $3.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $1.4 million or 27.1%. The decrease in gain on sale of loans for the current quarter and six month period is the result of significant refinance activity in the prior year due to the economic and rate environment, which resulted in more loans originated and sold. The increase in fees and service charges for the current quarter and six-month period is primarily the result of changes in customer usage of bank services as our community recovers from the pandemic. The increase in wealth management income for the current quarter and six month period is the result of the Bancorp’s continued focus on expanding its wealth management line of business. The decrease in gains on the sale of securities for the current quarter and six-month period is a result of current market conditions and actively managing the portfolio.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $21.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $19.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.5 million or 7.5%. Noninterest expense totaled $10.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $9.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.2 million or 11.8%. The increase in compensation and benefits for the current quarter and six month period is primarily the result of management’s continued focus on talent management and retention. The increase in other operating expenses for the current quarter and six month period is primarily the result of investments in strategic initiatives.

The Bancorp’s efficiency ratio was 70.18% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 59.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Bancorp’s efficiency ratio was 66.60% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 64.42% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in the efficiency ratio is the result of lower noninterest income and higher noninterest expense. The efficiency ratio is determined by dividing total noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and total noninterest income for the period.

Lending
The Bancorp’s loan portfolio totaled $971.2 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $966.6 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $4.6 million or 0.5%. The increase is primarily the result of organic loan portfolio growth. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Bancorp originated $178.1 million in new commercial loans, compared to $197.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Bancorp originated $85.9 million in new fixed rate mortgage loans for sale, compared to $114.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020. The loan portfolio is 64.5% of earning assets and is comprised of 63.9% commercial related credits.

Investing
The Bancorp’s securities portfolio totaled $473.9 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $410.7 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $63.3 million or 15.4%. The increase is attributable to increased investment in the security portfolio. The securities portfolio represents 31.5% of earning assets and provides a consistent source of liquidity and earnings to the Bancorp. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $68.6 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $19.9 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $48.7 million or 244.5%. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is primarily the result of customer’s continued preference toward security and liquidity of assets.

Funding
At June 30, 2021, core deposits totaled $1.1 billion, compared to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $96.8 million or 9.5%. The increase is the result of the Bancorp’s efforts to maintain and grow core deposits. Core deposits include checking, savings, and money market accounts and represented 79.9% of the Bancorp’s total deposits at June 30, 2021. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, balances for noninterest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts increased. The increase in these core deposits is a result of management’s sales efforts along with customer preferences for competitively priced short-term liquid investments. At June 30, 2021, balances for certificates of deposit totaled $280.8 million, compared to $284.8 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $4.1 million or 1.4%. In addition, at June 30, 2021, borrowings and repurchase agreements totaled $24.4 million, compared to $19.9 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $4.5 million or 22.9%. The increase in short-term borrowings was a result of cyclical inflows of repurchase agreement balances.

Asset Quality
At June 30, 2021, non-performing loans totaled $12.3 million, compared to $14.4 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $2.1 million or 14.6%. The Bancorp’s ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 1.26% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.49% at December 31, 2020. The Bancorp’s ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.85% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.06% at December 31, 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, $1.2 million in provisions to the allowance for loan losses were required, compared to $1.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $132 thousand or 12.9%. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, recoveries, net of charge-offs, totaled $27 thousand. At June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses is considered adequate by management and totaled $13.6 million. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.40% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.29% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 111.13% at June 30, 2021, compared to 86.72% at December 31, 2020.

Management also considers reserves on loans from acquisition activity that are not part of the allowance for loan losses. The Bancorp acquired loans for which there was evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination and it was determined that it was probable that the Bancorp would be unable to collect all contractually required principal and interest payments. At June 30, 2021, total purchased credit impaired loan reserves totaled $2.0 million compared to $2.1 million at December 31, 2020. Additionally, the Bancorp has acquired loans without evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination and has marked these loans to their fair values. As part of the fair value of loans receivable, there was a net fair value discount for loans acquired of $1.4 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $2.0 million at December 31, 2020. When these additional reserves are included on a pro forma basis, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.76% at June 30, 2021, and the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 139.00% at June 30, 2021. See Table 1 below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP figures to the Bancorp’s GAAP figures.

Capital Adequacy
At June 30, 2021, shareholders’ equity stood at $157.0 million, and tangible capital represented 8.9% of total assets. The Bancorp’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2021, were 14.3% for total capital to risk-weighted assets, 13.1% for both common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, and 8.4% for tier 1 leverage capital to adjusted average assets. Under all regulatory capital requirements, the Bancorp is considered well capitalized. The book value of the Bancorp’s stock stood at $45.13 per share at June 30, 2021.

Impacts of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic began to affect the Bancorp’s operations during March 2020, and as of the date of this release, continues to influence operating decisions. In response to the pandemic, the Bancorp’s management implemented the following policy actions:

  • Participating in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), a program initiated to help small businesses maintain their workforces during the pandemic. As of June 30, 2021, the Bancorp approved 782 applications totaling $91.5 million for the first round, with an average loan size of approximately $117 thousand. These loans helped local business owners retain 10,758 employees based on the borrowers’ applications. The Bancorp’s SBA lender fee is averaging approximately 3.80% for the first round of the program, and fees will be earned over the life of the associated loans. The first round of PPP closed in August of 2020. On December 21, 2020, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, which included provisions for a second round of PPP funding in 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Bancorp approved 420 applications totaling $37.5 million for the second round, with an average loan size of approximately $89 thousand. These loans will help local business owners retain 4,410 employees based on the borrowers’ applications. The Bancorp’s SBA lender fee is averaging approximately 5.32% for this program, and fees will be earned over the life of the associated loans. As of June 30, 2021, the Bancorp had remaining loan balances under the Paycheck Protection Program totaling $50.3 million.

  • Prudently helping borrowers who are or may be unable to meet their contractual payment obligations because of the effects of COVID-19. Consistent with regulatory guidance, the Bancorp will consider deferring or modifying a loan customer’s repayment obligation if the customer’s cash flow has been negatively impacted by the pandemic. The Bancorp’s management anticipates that additional borrower deferral and modification requests will continue in 2021 at a reduced pace. Loans modified to interest only payment or full payment deferral as part of the effects of COVID-19 as of June 30, 2021, are as follows:
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
As of June 30, 2021 Mortgage loans Commercial Loans
  Number of Loans Recorded Investment Number of Loans Recorded Investment
Interest only 15 $1,656 1 $2,973
Full interest, partial principal -  - 2  1,021
Full payment deferral 1  98 -  -
Total $ 16 $1,754 3 $3,994
         
  • As the Bancorp continues to monitor the borrowers that are in and outside of deferral status, some loan relationships may be deemed non-performing. As of June 30, 2021, a single large commercial real estate loan relationship, which operates a hotel, with a carrying balance of $5.0 million, continued to be deemed non-performing after COVID-19 pandemic stresses negatively impacted weak operating performance which occurred prior to the pandemic. Through management’s review of the loan relationship, a specific reserve within the allowance for loan losses was allocated as of June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the customer has opened a payment reserve account with the Bancorp to be used for future contractual payments and is currently in compliance with all modified loan terms. No other material COVID-19 impacted loans that are in deferral status have been deemed non-performing at this time. As of June 30, 2021, a total of 211 loans have come out of COVID-19 related deferral status with carrying balances of $81.6 million. All of these loans continue to be performing, except one commercial real estate loan with a carrying balance of $835 thousand and one residential real estate loan with a carrying balances of $108 thousand. 

About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 22 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. Finward Bancorp’s common stock is quoted on the OTC Pink Marketplace and the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol FNWD. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank’s products and services, and Finward Bancorp’s investor relations.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of the Bancorp. For these statements, the Bancorp claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this communication should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about the Bancorp, including the information in the filings the Bancorp makes with the SEC. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the significant risks and uncertainties for our business, results of operations, and financial condition, as well as our regulatory capital and liquidity ratios and other regulatory requirements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will depend on several factors, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, its influence on financial markets, the effectiveness of our remote work arrangements and staffing levels in branches and other operational facilities, and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates, market liquidity, and capital markets, as well as the magnitude of such changes, which may reduce net interest margins; inflation; customer acceptance of the Bancorp’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success, and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; economic conditions; and the impact, extent, and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

In addition to the above factors, we also caution that the actual amounts and timing of any future common stock dividends or share repurchases will be subject to various factors, including our capital position, financial performance, capital impacts of strategic initiatives, market conditions, and regulatory and accounting considerations, as well as any other factors that our Board of Directors deems relevant in making such a determination. Therefore, there can be no assurance that we will repurchase shares or pay any dividends to holders of our common stock, or as to the amount of any such repurchases or dividends. Further, statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance, and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable, and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties, and us.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures are used by management to evaluate and measure the Bancorp’s performance. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a financial institution, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. See the attached Table 1 at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP earnings measures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

Finward Bancorp 
Quarterly Financial Report 
                    
Key Ratios  Three months ended,  Six months ended, 
     (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 
     June 30, March 31, December 31,September 30,June 30,  June 30, June 30, 
     2021 2021 2020 2020 2020  2021 2020 
Return on equity  9.38%  12.30%  9.02%  13.42%  14.32%   10.82%  11.90% 
Return on assets  0.92%  1.22%  0.93%  1.33%  1.42%   1.06%  1.20% 
Basic earnings per share $1.05  $1.35  $1.00  $1.42  $1.46   $2.40  $2.39  
Diluted earnings per share $1.05  $1.35  $1.00  $1.42  $1.46   $2.40  $2.39  
Yield on loans   4.21%  4.41%  4.61%  4.62%  4.62%   4.31%  4.72% 
Yield on security investments  1.96%  2.02%  1.81%  1.91%  2.13%   1.99%  2.25% 
Total yield on earning assets  3.38%  3.59%  3.77%  3.75%  3.93%   3.48%  4.07% 
Cost of deposits  0.16%  0.19%  0.26%  0.33%  0.45%   0.17%  0.58% 
Cost of repurchase agreements  0.28%  0.28%  0.33%  0.37%  0.50%   0.28%  0.89% 
Cost of borrowed funds  0.47%  2.70%  2.74%  2.77%  2.66%   2.31%  2.65% 
Total cost of funds  0.16%  0.20%  0.27%  0.35%  0.47%   0.18%  0.60% 
Net interest margin - tax equivalent  3.42%  3.58%  3.66%  3.53%  3.63%   3.51%  3.64% 
Noninterest income / average assets  0.92%  1.12%  1.27%  1.32%  1.42%   1.02%  1.25% 
Noninterest expense / average assets  2.74%  2.69%  3.04%  2.65%  2.74%   2.72%  2.88% 
Net noninterest margin / average assets  -1.81%  -1.57%  -1.78%  -1.34%  -1.33%   -1.69%  -1.63% 
Efficiency ratio   70.18%  63.19%  67.24%  59.12%  59.32%   66.60%  64.42% 
Effective tax rate  10.02%  14.04%  6.61%  17.08%  18.19%   12.32%  16.56% 
Dividend declared per common share $0.31  $0.31  $0.31  $0.31  $0.31   $0.62  $0.62  
                    
     (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)      
     June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,      
      2021   2021   2020   2020   2020       
Net worth / total assets  9.78%  9.64%  10.21%  10.06%  9.85%      
Book value per share $45.13  $43.16  $44.16  $43.01  $41.92       
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.85%  0.92%  1.06%  1.11%  0.73%      
Non-performing loans to total loans  1.26%  1.32%  1.49%  1.54%  0.95%      
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  111.13%  101.49%  86.72%  71.14%  105.95%      
Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding  1.40%  1.34%  1.29%  1.10%  1.00%      
Foreclosed real estate to total assets  0.02%  0.03%  0.04%  0.03%  0.04%      
                    



Finward Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Report
              
Balance Sheet Data          
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
     June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
     2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
Total assets $1,604,966 $1,556,717 $1,497,525 $1,481,022 $1,474,034
Cash & cash equivalents  68,625  68,009  19,922  84,447  97,305
Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions     1,471  1,474  1,897  1,901  1,639
Securities - available for sale  473,927  422,868  410,669  324,181  294,719
              
Loans receivable:          
Commercial real estate $315,087 $304,851 $298,257 $285,701 $286,122
Residential real estate  268,601  277,465  285,651  284,293  284,563
Commercial business  147,683  162,375  156,965  182,182  178,863
Construction and land development  104,154  97,400  93,562  89,176  92,982
Multifamily  53,639  51,933  50,571  50,701  56,070
Home equity  36,736  36,273  39,286  42,183  46,312
Manufactured Homes  35,958  33,632  30,904  27,814  22,518
Government  8,462  9,372  10,142  13,205  13,729
Consumer  544  438  1,025  467  522
Farmland  309  315  215  218  221
Total loans $971,173 $974,054 $966,578 $975,940 $981,902
              
Deposits:           
Core deposits:          
Noninterest bearing checking $275,819 $286,969 $241,620 $258,170 $262,001
Interest bearing checking  307,148  279,984  274,867  258,734  249,797
Savings  277,944  271,910  254,108  240,215  235,254
Money market   253,427  245,750  246,916  238,098  235,902
Total core deposits  1,114,338  1,084,613  1,017,511  995,217  982,954
Certificates of deposit  280,758  282,081  284,828  285,439  294,680
Total deposits $1,395,096 $1,366,694 $1,302,339 $1,280,656 $1,277,634
              
Borrowings and repurchase agreements $24,399 $15,917 $19,860 $31,145 $29,159
Stockholder's equity  157,022  150,139  152,922  148,941  145,181

 

Finward Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Report
                   
Consolidated Statements of Income Three months ended,  Six months ended,
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
     June 30, March 31, December 31,September 30,June 30,  June 30, June 30,
     2021  2021   2020  2020 2020  2021 2020
Interest income:               
Loans   $10,275 $10,746  $11,278  $11,263 $11,297  $21,021 $22,326
Securities & short-term investments  2,160  1,981   1,733   1,573  1,608   4,141  3,448
Total interest income  12,435  12,727   13,011   12,836  12,905   25,162  25,774
Interest expense:               
Deposits   549  651   827   1,050  1,380   1,200  3,444
Borrowings   14  30   77   98  110   44  244
Total interest expense  563  681   904   1,148  1,490   1,244  3,688
Net interest income  11,872  12,046   12,107   11,688  11,415   23,918  22,086
Provision for loan losses  576  578   1,816   849  508   1,154  1,022
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  11,296  11,468   10,291   10,839  10,907   22,764  21,064
Noninterest income:               
Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale, net     1,116  2,049   1,551   2,420  2,464   3,165  3,617
Fees and service charges     1,471  1,066   1,488   1,473  1,151   2,537  2,200
Wealth management operations     576  607   533   537  514   1,183  1,068
Gain on sale of securities, net     269  417   974   197  667   686  1,177
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance     188  169   174   177  188   357  357
Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate, net     36  (9)  (49)  24  43   27  103
Other     24  14   30   27  19   38  70
Total noninterest income  3,680  4,313   4,701   4,855  5,046   7,993  8,592
Noninterest expense:               
Compensation and benefits     5,801  5,530   6,214   5,263  5,371   11,331  10,588
Occupancy and equipment     1,324  1,372   1,079   1,150  1,295   2,696  2,704
Data processing     597  528   596   583  532   1,125  1,088
Marketing     195  199   168   176  180   394  388
Federal deposit insurance premiums     204  180   217   216  159   384  355
Other     2,793  2,529   3,028   2,393  2,227   5,322  4,640
Total noninterest expense  10,914  10,338   11,302   9,781  9,764   21,252  19,763
Income before income taxes  4,062  5,443   3,690   5,913  6,189   9,505  9,893
Income tax expenses  407  764   764   1,010  1,126   1,171  1,638
Net income  $3,655 $4,679  $2,926  $4,903 $5,063  $8,334 $8,255


Finward Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Report
              
Asset Quality (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
     2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
Nonaccruing loans $12,025  $12,257  $13,799 $14,481 $7,408
Accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days  248   599   566  579  1,904
Securities in non-accrual  970   944   929  879  815
Foreclosed real estate  368   491   538  501  634
 Total nonperforming assets $13,611  $14,291  $15,832 $16,440 $10,761
              
Allowance for loan losses (ALL):          
 ALL specific allowances for impaired loans $1,770  $1,884  $1,775 $1,330 $482
 ALL general allowances for loan portfolio  11,869   11,163   10,683  9,384  9,384
  Total ALL $13,639  $13,047  $12,458 $10,714 $9,866
              
Troubled Debt Restructurings:          
 Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings, non-compliant (1) (2)$1,269  $407  $155 $441 $157
 Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings, compliant (2)  -   366   383  113  409
 Accruing troubled debt restructurings  1,182   1,210   1,583  1,536  1,592
  Total troubled debt restructurings $2,451  $1,983  $2,121 $2,090 $2,158
   (1) "non-compliant" refers to not being within the guidelines of the restructuring agreement        
   (2) included in nonaccruing loan balances presented above          
              
              
     (Unaudited)       
     June 30, Required      
     2021 To Be Well      
     Actual Ratio Capitalized      
Capital Adequacy Bancorp          
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  13.1%  N/A      
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  13.1%  N/A      
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  14.3%  N/A      
Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets  8.4%  N/A      
              
Capital Adequacy Bank          
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  12.9%   6.5%       
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  12.9%   8.0%       
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  14.1%   10.0%       
Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets  8.2%   5.0%       


 Quarter-to-Date            
 (Dollars in thousands)Average Balances, Interest, and Rates 
 (unaudited)June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 
  Average
Balance		 Interest Rate (%) Average
Balance		 Interest Rate (%) 
 ASSETS            
 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions$57,543  $9 0.06 $39,325  $15 0.15 
 Federal funds sold 1,288   - -  1,738   18 4.14 
 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 1,473   7 1.90  1,734   11 2.54 
 Securities available-for-sale 433,355   2,124 1.96  288,330   1,532 2.13 
 Loans receivable 976,520   10,275 4.21  977,866   11,297 4.62 
 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,446   20 2.32  3,918   32 3.27 
 Total interest earning assets 1,473,625  $12,435 3.38  1,312,911  $12,905 3.93 
 Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 36,377       17,713      
 Allowance for loan losses (13,255)      (9,553)     
 Other noninterest bearing assets 97,863       102,964      
 Total assets$1,594,610      $1,424,035      
              
 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
 Total deposits$1,402,398  $549 0.16 $1,237,241  $1,380 0.45 
 Repurchase agreements 16,855   12 0.28  13,671   17 0.50 
 Borrowed funds 1,720   2 0.47  13,981   93 2.66 
 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,420,973  $563 0.16  1,264,893  $1,490 0.47 
 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 17,787       17,741      
 Total liabilities 1,438,760       1,282,634      
 Total stockholders' equity 155,850       141,401      
 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,594,610      $1,424,035      
              
              
 Return on average assets 0.92%      1.42%     
 Return on average equity 9.38%      14.32%     
 Net interest margin (average earning assets) 3.22%       3.48%      
 Net interest margin (average earning assets) - tax equivalent 3.42%      3.63%     
              
 Year-to-Date            
 (Dollars in thousands)Average Balances, Interest, and Rates 
  June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 
  Average
Balance		 Interest Rate (%) Average
Balance		 Interest Rate (%) 
 ASSETS            
 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions$54,195  $21 0.08 $26,406  $69 0.52 
 Federal funds sold 1,040   - -  3,726   85 4.56 
 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 1,535   15 1.95  1,851   25 2.70 
 Securities available-for-sale 408,753   4,065 1.99  284,955   3,202 2.25 
 Loans receivable 976,059   21,021 4.31  945,189   22,326 4.72 
 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,681   40 2.17  3,915   67 3.42 
 Total interest earning assets 1,445,263  $25,162 3.48  1,266,042  $25,774 4.07 
 Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 35,055       18,397      
 Allowance for loan losses (12,960)      (9,302)     
 Other noninterest bearing assets 97,967       98,409      
 Total assets$1,565,325      $1,373,546      
              
 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
 Total deposits$1,375,429  $1,200 0.17 $1,192,482  $3,444 0.58 
 Repurchase agreements 15,674   22 0.28  12,803   57 0.89 
 Borrowed funds 1,903   22 2.31  14,087   187 2.65 
 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,393,006  $1,244 0.18  1,219,372  $3,688 0.60 
 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 18,295       15,380      
 Total liabilities 1,411,301       1,234,752      
 Total stockholders' equity 154,024       138,794      
 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,565,325      $1,373,546      
              
              
 Return on average assets 1.06%      1.20%     
 Return on average equity 10.82%      11.90%     
 Net interest margin (average earning assets) 3.31%       3.49%      
 Net interest margin (average earning assets) - tax equivalent 3.51%      3.64%     


 Table 1 - Reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Performance Ratios         
           
 (Dollars in thousands)Three Months Ended Six Months Ended  
 (unaudited)June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020  June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020   
 Calculation of core net income         
 Net income$3,655  $5,063  $8,334  $8,255   
 Realized loss/(gain) on securities (269)  (667)  (686)  (1,177)  
 Core deposit accretion 249   249   497   497   
 Purchase discount amortization (300)  (643)  (626)  (1,032)  
 Related tax benefit/(cost) 67   223   171   360   
(A) Core net income$3,402  $4,225  $7,690  $6,903   
           
 Calculation of core diluted earnings per share         
(A) Core net income$3,402  $4,225  $7,690  $6,903   
 Diluted average common shares outstanding 3,478,392   3,463,136   3,475,017   3,460,820   
 Core diluted earnings per share$0.98  $1.22  $2.21  $1.99   
           
 Calculation of core return on average assets         
(A) Core net income$3,402  $4,225  $7,690  $6,903   
 Average total assets 1,594,610   1,424,035   1,565,325   1,373,546   
 Core return on average assets 0.85%  1.19%  0.98%  1.01%  
           
 Calculation of core pre-provision net revenue         
 Net interest income$11,872  $11,415  $23,918  $22,086   
 Non-interest income 3,680   5,046   7,993   8,592   
 Non-interest expense (10,914)  (9,764)  (21,252)  (19,763)  
 Pre-provision net revenue 4,638   6,697   10,659   10,915   
 Realized loss/(gain) on securities (269)  (667)  (686)  (1,177)  
 Core deposit accretion 249   249   497   497   
 Purchase discount amortization (300)  (643)  (626)  (1,032)  
(B) Core pre-provision net revenue$4,318  $5,636  $9,844  $9,203   
           
 Calculation of core pre-provision net revenue to average assets         
(B) Core pre-provision net revenue$4,318  $5,636  $9,844  $9,203   
 Average total assets 1,594,610   1,424,035   1,565,325   1,373,546   
 Core pre-provision net revenue to average assets 1.08%  1.58%  1.26%  1.34%  
           
 Calculation of tangible assets (excluding PPP)         
 Total assets$1,604,966  $1,474,034  $1,604,966  $1,474,034   
 Goodwill (11,109)  (11,109)  (11,109)  (11,109)  
 Other Intangibles (3,622)  (4,616)  (3,622)  (4,616)  
 Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP") loans (50,304)  (91,335)  (50,304)  (91,335)  
(C) Tangible assets (excluding PPP)$1,539,931  $1,366,974  $1,539,931  $1,366,974   
           
 Calculation of tangible common equity         
 Total stockholder's equity$157,022  $145,181  $157,022  $145,181   
 Goodwill (11,109)  (11,109)  (11,109)  (11,109)  
 Other intangibles (3,622)  (4,616)  (3,622)  (4,616)  
(D) Tangible common equity$142,291  $129,456  $142,291  $129,456   
           
 Calculation of tangible common equity to tangible assets (excluding PPP)        
(D) Tangible common equity$142,291  $129,456  $142,291  $129,456   
(C) Tangible assets (excluding PPP) 1,539,931   1,366,974   1,539,931   1,366,974   
 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.24%  9.47%  9.24%  9.47%  
           
 Calculation of average tangible common equity         
 Average stockholder's common equity$155,850  $141,401  $154,024  $138,794   
 Average goodwill (11,109)  (11,109)  (11,109)  (11,109)  
 Average other intangibles (3,770)  (4,767)  (3,893)  (4,887)  
(E) Average tangible stockholders' common equity$140,971  $125,525  $139,022  $122,798   
           
 Calculation of core return on average common equity         
(A) Core net income$3,402  $4,225  $7,690  $6,903   
(E) Average tangible common equity 140,971   125,525   139,022   122,798   
 Core return on average common equity 9.65%  13.46%  11.06%  11.24%  
           
 Calculation of core yield on loans         
 Interest income on loans$10,275  $11,297  $21,021  $22,326   
 Loan accretion income (300)  (643)  (626)  (1,032)  
 Adjusted interest income on loans 9,975   10,654   20,395   21,294   
 Average loan balances 976,520   977,866   976,059   945,189   
 Core yield on loans 4.09%  4.36%  4.18%  4.51%  
           
 Calculation of adjusted allowance for loan loss to total loans         
 Allowance for loan losses$(13,639) $(9,866) $(13,639) $(9,866)  
 Additional reserves not part of the allowance for loan loss (3,420)  (4,986)  (3,420)  (4,986)  
(F) Adjusted allowance for loan loss (17,059)  (14,852)  (17,059)  (14,852)  
 Total loans 971,173   981,902   971,173   981,902   
 Adjusted allowance for loan loss to total loans 1.76%  1.51%  1.76%  1.51%  
           
 Calculation of adjusted allowance for loan loss to nonperforming loans        
(F) Adjusted allowance for loan loss$(17,059) $(14,852) $(17,059) $(14,852)  
 Nonperforming loans 12,273   9,312   12,273   9,312   
 Adjusted allowance for loan loss to nonperforming loans (coverage ratios) 139.00%  159.49%  139.00%  159.49%  
           
 Calculation of adjusted allowance for loan loss to total loans excluding PPP        
(F) Adjusted allowance for loan loss$(17,059) $(14,852) $(17,059) $(14,852)  
 Total loans 971,173   977,866   971,173   945,189   
 PPP loans (50,304)  (91,335)  (50,304)  (91,335)  
 Total loans excluding PPP 920,869   886,531   920,869   853,854   
 Adjusted allowance for loan loss to total loans excluding PPP 1.85%  1.68%  1.85%  1.74%  
           
 Calculation of core revenue          
 Net interest income$11,872  $11,415  $23,918  $22,086   
 Non-interest income 3,680   5,046   7,993   8,592   
 Realized loss/(gain) on securities (269)  (667)  (686)  (1,177)  
(G) Core revenue$15,283  $15,794  $31,225  $29,501   
           
 Calculation of core non-interest expense         
 Non-interest expense$10,914  $9,764  $21,252  $19,763   
 Core deposit accretion 249   249   497   497   
 Purchase discount amortization (300)  (643)  (626)  (1,032)  
(H) Core non-interest expense$10,863  $9,370  $21,123  $19,228   
           
 Calculation of core efficiency ratio         
(H) Core non-interest expense$10,863  $9,370  $21,123  $19,228   
(G) Core revenue 15,283   15,794   31,225   29,501   
 Core efficiency ratio 71.08%  59.33%  67.65%  65.18%  
           
 Calculation of core non-interest expense to total average assets         
(H) Core non-interest expense$10,863  $9,370  $21,123  $19,228   
 Average total assets 1,594,610   1,424,035   1,565,325   1,373,546   
 Core non-interest expense to total average assets 0.68%  0.66%  1.35%  1.40%  
           
 Calculation of tax adjusted net interest margin         
 Net interest income$11,872  $11,415  $23,918  $22,086   
 Tax adjusted interest on securities and loans 745   503   1,422   930   
 Adjusted net interest income 12,617   11,918   25,340   23,016   
 Total average earning assets 1,473,625   1,312,911   1,445,263   1,266,042   
 Tax adjusted net interest margin 3.42%  3.63%  3.51%  3.64%  
           