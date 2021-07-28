Sunwing survey reveals that 58% of Canadians intend to travel in the next 12 months

English French

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more Canadians getting vaccinated across the country and borders beginning to reopen, a new survey commissioned by Sunwing has revealed a pent-up demand for travel.



The results indicated that more than half (58%) of Canadians plan on returning to travel in the next 12 months, with over two-thirds (68%) of those respondents indicating they are interested in an all inclusive vacation. What’s more, according to the research, 57% of Canadians with at least one dose of the vaccine intend on travelling this upcoming holiday season.

The survey was conducted by Sunwing among members of the Angus Reid Forum between July 19-20, 2021 with a nationally representative sample of 1,533 Canadians, in both English and French. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

“As we emerge from the pandemic following almost a year without travel, we’re seeing more demand than ever before,” commented Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations at Sunwing. “As our research shows, holiday and winter departures are becoming increasingly popular as Canadians look to make up for last year’s lockdown. We’re already seeing some of the most popular resorts selling out on key winter dates, which rarely happens so early in the booking cycle. We recommend travellers book soon to secure their piece of paradise under our wing.”

The survey also uncovered that there is a growing interest in group bookings; younger travellers are especially eager to vacation as a group, with almost 40% of respondents aged 18-34 indicating they would be travelling with friends on their next getaway. In addition, more than one-third (38%) of all respondents who plan on travelling in the next 12 months indicated an interest in vacationing with family members, while nearly three-quarters (71%) expressed an intent to travel with their partner or significant other.

“We’re seeing some exciting new travel trends emerge as Canadians plan their highly anticipated vacations,” commented Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing. “Group getaways are becoming increasingly sought after, as family and friends plan to reunite at an all inclusive resort, while travelling with a significant other is another popular choice. This shows that there is heightened demand for frictionless vacation experiences – just book, travel and enjoy.”



Additional survey insights include:

Residents of British Columbia are significantly more likely to be planning leisure travel this holiday season, with 71% indicating they would be travelling this winter;

68% of respondents from across the country who plan on travelling within the next year are interested in an all inclusive vacation, with the most interest from Saskatchewan and Manitoba (78%) and Atlantic Canada (73%);

Respondents from British Columbia (71%), Saskatchewan (64%) and Alberta (61%) were most interested in travelling during the upcoming holiday season.



Canadians keen to travel in the coming months can head back to paradise with Sunwing, as the tour operator will be resuming flights to select destinations starting on July 30, 2021. Customers who book their well-deserved getaway by August 9, 2021 can enjoy flexible booking options* including the ability to change or cancel anytime with ease, complimentary Price Drop Cash Back of up to $800 per couple at select resort and convenient monthly payment options.

*Terms and conditions apply, visit sunwing.ca for more details.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

