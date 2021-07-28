BitMart Officially Integrates with the NEAR Protocol

New York, NY, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, is pleased to announce official integration with the NEAR Protocol. NEAR, the native token of the NEAR Protocol, was listed on BitMart on July 22, 2021.

Photo Available: BitMArt Announces Official Integration with the NEAR Protocol

NEAR is a secure decentralized application platform that is built atop a public proof-of-stake blockchain. As a smart contract platform, the protocol also supports interoperability with Ethereum and other decentralized application platforms.



To increase transaction speed and capacity, NEAR Protocol uses a new sharding mechanism called “Nightshade'', which splits the network into multiple pieces so that the computation is done in parallel. Parallelism can increase throughput and allow the network to scale up as the number of nodes increases. With NEAR, there isn’t a theoretical limit on the network’s capacity.

NEAR’s unique account model allows developers to build secure and pragmatic apps that consumers can use similarly to today’s web apps, which requires multiple second-layer add-ons on other blockchains.

“NEAR provides a user-friendly platform that is easy to build, use and maintain,” Sheldon Xia, Founder and CEO at BitMart, commented, “We firmly believe that our official integration with NEAR will help decentralized applications make a bigger impact to the blockchain community.”

“From day 1, NEAR has been about experience and our ecosystem is ready for mass adoption now,” Illia Polosukhin, Co-Founder of NEAR, commented, “The integration with BitMart will help users and communities to find decentralized applications with great experience on NEAR.”

About BitMart



BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 5.5 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko. BitMart currently offers 550+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About NEAR



NEAR is an open source platform that enables creators, communities, and markets to drive a more open, interconnected and consumer-empowered world. The NEAR token enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. To learn more about NEAR, please visit their official website, join their Twitter and Telegram.

Contact:



Cindy Zhang

Marketing Manager

BitMart Exchange

cindy.zhang@bitmart.com

https://www.bitmart.com













