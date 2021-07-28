Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results of Operations

HOUSTON, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) reported a net loss of $15.3 million, or $0.25 per share, for the second quarter of 2021. Results included non-cash operating lease asset impairment charges of $2.8 million ($2.2 million after-tax, or $0.04 per share), restructuring charges of $2.6 million ($2.0 million after-tax, or $0.03 per share) and non-cash gains on extinguishment of convertible senior notes of $0.4 million ($0.3 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share).

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company generated revenues of $145.7 million and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA (Note A) of $10.1 million (excluding $2.6 million of restructuring charges). These results compare to revenues of $125.6 million and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA of $6.1 million reported in the first quarter of 2021 (excluding $3.4 million of severance and restructuring charges).

Second quarter 2021 highlights and corporate actions included:

  • Sequentially, consolidated revenues and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA increased 16% and 64%, respectively
  • Offshore/Manufactured Products generated a 27% quarterly revenue increase and a book-to-bill ratio of 0.9x
  • Generated cash flow from operations of $22.4 million
  • Reduced net debt (defined as total debt less cash) by $17.5 million, including the repayment of $7.0 million of revolver borrowings and the purchase of $6.4 million principal amount of 1.50% convertible senior notes at a discount to par value of 7%
  • Received a 2021 Spotlight on New Technology® Award from the Offshore Technology Conference for our Merlin™ Deepsea Mineral Riser System
  • Ms. Denise Castillo-Rhodes joined our Board of Directors and Audit Committee

Oil States' President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy B. Taylor, stated,

"Oil States continues to focus its operations in growth areas where adequate returns can be generated. Non-performing product lines continue to be rationalized leading to a more profitable revenue mix. Sequentially, our consolidated revenues increased 16% and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA grew 64%, supported by stronger commodity prices and demand for offshore production-related equipment, and greater U.S. well completion activity.

"Revenues in our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment increased 27% from the first quarter of 2021 – driven by a 49% increase in project-driven revenues and higher activity across all other product and service offerings. Adjusted Segment EBITDA for Offshore/Manufactured Products improved $3.5 million sequentially to $10.3 million. Backlog totaled $214 million as of June 30, 2021 with quarterly bookings totaling $65 million, yielding book-to-bill ratios of 0.9x for the second quarter and 1.0x year-to-date.

"Second quarter revenues in our Downhole Technologies segment increased 5% sequentially, driven by higher demand for our proprietary completion and perforating products. Our Downhole Technologies segment reported Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $2.4 million in the second quarter.

"Our Well Site Services segment revenues increased 6% from the prior quarter with Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $5.7 million, reflecting revenue growth and our continued cost reduction initiatives.

"We continue to invest in the development and expansion of technologies to serve new markets and industries. In this regard, we were recently recognized by the Offshore Technology Conference with a 2021 Spotlight on New Technology® Award for our Merlin™ Deepsea Mineral Riser System, highlighting the potential to significantly advance the offshore energy sector's participation in a longer-range energy transition. We look forward to supporting growing demand for future deepsea minerals gathering, which is integral to the development of clean energy technologies.

"Finally, I want to thank Jim Nelson and Bill Van Kleef, who both retired from our Board of Directors in May, for their dedicated service, having provided a combined thirty-two years of leadership and strategic guidance to the Company."

BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS

(See Segment Data tables)

Offshore/Manufactured Products

Offshore/Manufactured Products reported revenues of $76.9 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA (Note B) of $10.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to revenues of $60.6 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $6.8 million reported in the first quarter of 2021. Revenues increased 27% sequentially, driven by the recovery in onshore and offshore customer activity, which benefited each of the segment's product and service offerings. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 13% compared to 11% in the first quarter of 2021.

Backlog totaled $214 million as of June 30, 2021, a 5% sequential decrease. Second quarter 2021 bookings totaled $65 million, yielding a book-to-bill ratio of 0.9x.

Downhole Technologies

Downhole Technologies reported revenues of $26.8 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to revenues of $25.4 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $3.0 million reported in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 9% compared to 12% in the first quarter of 2020.

Well Site Services

Well Site Services reported revenues of $42.1 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to revenues of $39.6 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $4.0 million reported in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin the second quarter of 2021 was 14% compared to 10% in the first quarter of 2021.

Corporate

Corporate expenses in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $8.5 million.

Interest Expense, Net

The Company reported net interest expense of $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, which included $0.5 million of non-cash amortization of deferred debt issuance costs.

Income Taxes

The Company recognized an effective tax rate benefit of 17% in the second quarter of 2021, which compared to an effective tax rate benefit of 13% in the first quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate benefit in the first quarter of 2021 included the impact of certain discrete tax items.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2021, no borrowings were outstanding under the Company's asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility"), compared to $7.0 million outstanding as of March 31, 2021. Cash on-hand totaled $62.7 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $54.5 million as of March 31, 2021. Liquidity (cash plus borrowing availability) totaled $113.0 million as of June 30, 2021 with amounts available to be drawn under the ABL Facility totaling $50.3 million.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company purchased $6.4 million principal amount of its outstanding 1.50% convertible senior notes due February 2023 ("2023 Notes") for $6.0 million in cash. Since September 2019, the Company has purchased $174.0 million principal amount of its 2023 Notes for $152.8 million in cash.

The Company's total debt represented 20% of combined total debt and stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the level of supply of and demand for oil and natural gas, fluctuations in the prices thereof, the cyclical nature of the oil and natural gas industry, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its customers, the other risks associated with the general nature of the energy service industry and other factors discussed in the "Business" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the subsequently filed Periodic Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 June 30,
2020		 June 30,
2021		 June 30,
2020
Revenues:         
Products$78,038  $61,445  $82,643  $139,483  $185,623 
Services67,686  64,144  63,602  131,830  180,316 
 145,724  125,589  146,245  271,313  365,939 
          
Costs and expenses:         
Product costs63,926  49,463  68,088  113,389  157,834 
Service costs53,706  52,847  59,995  106,553  167,851 
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense presented below)(1)117,632  102,310  128,083  219,942  325,685 
Selling, general and administrative expense22,092  21,225  23,992  43,317  50,116 
Depreciation and amortization expense20,909  21,520  24,646  42,429  51,055 
Impairments of goodwill        406,056 
Impairments of fixed and lease assets2,794  650  2,992  3,444  8,190 
Other operating income, net(85) (354) (134) (439) (27)
 163,342  145,351  179,579  308,693  841,075 
Operating loss(17,618) (19,762) (33,334) (37,380) (475,136)
          
Interest expense, net(2,699) (2,325) (4,179) (5,024) (7,683)
Other income, net(2)1,820  3,960  5,994  5,780  6,768 
Loss before income taxes(18,497) (18,127) (31,519) (36,624) (476,051)
Income tax benefit3,226  2,317  6,893  5,543  46,384 
Net loss$(15,271) $(15,810) $(24,626) $(31,081) $(429,667)
          
Net loss per share:         
Basic$(0.25) $(0.26) $(0.41) $(0.52) $(7.19)
Diluted$(0.25) $(0.26) $(0.41) $(0.52) $(7.19)
          
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:        
Basic60,317  60,098  59,839  60,207  59,747 
Diluted60,317  60,098  59,839  60,207  59,747 

________________

(1) Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense) included non-cash inventory impairment charges of $25.2 million ($12.0 million in product costs and $13.3 million in service costs) recognized in the first quarter of 2020.

(2) Other income, net included non-cash gains of $0.4 million and $4.0 million, respectively, in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 recognized in connection with purchases of $6.4 million and $131.4 million, respectively, principal amount of the 2023 Notes. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recognized non-cash gains of $4.8 million in connection with the purchases of $12.0 million principal amount of the 2023 Notes.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands)

 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
 (Unaudited)  
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$62,650  $72,011 
Accounts receivable, net170,424  163,135 
Inventories, net175,049  170,376 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets17,164  18,071 
Total current assets425,287  423,593 
    
Property, plant, and equipment, net355,405  383,562 
Operating lease assets, net29,093  33,140 
Goodwill, net76,579  76,489 
Other intangible assets, net195,612  205,749 
Other noncurrent assets33,748  29,727 
Total assets$1,115,724  $1,152,260 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Current portion of long-term debt$18,231  $17,778 
Accounts payable55,574  46,433 
Accrued liabilities45,388  44,504 
Current operating lease liabilities7,169  7,620 
Income taxes payable2,769  2,413 
Deferred revenue45,210  43,384 
Total current liabilities174,341  162,132 
    
Long-term debt160,354  165,759 
Long-term operating lease liabilities28,186  29,166 
Deferred income taxes4,860  14,263 
Other noncurrent liabilities26,049  23,309 
Total liabilities393,790  394,629 
    
Stockholders' equity:   
Common stock739  733 
Additional paid-in capital1,101,959  1,122,945 
Retained earnings314,479  329,327 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(69,754) (71,385)
Treasury stock(625,489) (623,989)
Total stockholders' equity721,934  757,631 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,115,724  $1,152,260 

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)

 Six Months Ended June 30,
 2021 2020
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss$(31,081) $(429,667)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization expense42,429  51,055 
Impairments of goodwill  406,056 
Impairments of inventories  25,230 
Impairments of fixed and lease assets3,444  8,190 
Stock-based compensation expense4,703  3,257 
Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs1,366  4,067 
Deferred income tax benefit(6,834) (48,738)
Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes(4,022) (4,779)
Gains on disposals of assets(1,632) (1,489)
Other, net375  3,177 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable(6,962) 56,062 
Inventories(4,458) (4,320)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities11,896  (34,227)
Deferred revenue1,780  5,991 
Other operating assets and liabilities, net2,929  4,266 
Net cash flows provided by operating activities13,933  44,131 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Capital expenditures(7,311) (8,915)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment3,422  5,418 
Other, net(326) (301)
Net cash flows used in investing activities(4,215) (3,798)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Revolving credit facility borrowings12,571  72,173 
Revolving credit facility repayments(31,571) (53,104)
Issuance of 4.75% convertible senior notes135,000   
Purchases of 1.50% convertible senior notes(125,952) (10,595)
Other debt and finance lease activity, net119  (165)
Payment of financing costs(7,779) (651)
Shares added to treasury stock as a result of net share settlements
due to vesting of stock awards		(1,500) (2,667)
Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities(19,112) 4,991 
    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents33  2 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents(9,361) 45,326 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period72,011  8,493 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$62,650  $53,819 
    
Cash paid for:   
Interest$2,256  $3,486 
Income taxes, net920  2,888 

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA
(In Thousands)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2021(2)		 March 31,
2021(3)		 June 30,
2020(4)		 June 30,
2021(5)		 June 30,
2020(6)
Revenues:         
Offshore/Manufactured Products(1):         
Project-driven products$31,826  $21,374  $51,365  $53,200  $88,153 
Short-cycle products16,030  12,250  11,373  28,280  33,470 
Other products and services29,052  26,985  32,198  56,037  64,485 
Total Offshore/Manufactured Products76,908  60,609  94,936  137,517  186,108 
Downhole Technologies26,760  25,430  14,965  52,190  56,030 
Well Site Services42,056  39,550  36,344  81,606  123,801 
Total revenues$145,724  $125,589  $146,245  $271,313  $365,939 
          
Operating income (loss):         
Offshore/Manufactured Products$4,810  $1,071  $9,419  $5,881  $(86,077)
Downhole Technologies(2,295) (1,615) (11,110) (3,910) (203,801)
Well Site Services(11,590) (9,853) (22,920) (21,443) (167,874)
Corporate(8,543) (9,365) (8,723) (17,908) (17,384)
Total operating loss$(17,618) $(19,762) $(33,334) $(37,380) $(475,136)

________________

(1) Disaggregated revenue data is provided to supplement the Segment Data.

(2) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 included $0.2 million of restructuring charges related to the Downhole Technologies segment. In the Well Site Services segment, operating income (loss) included non-cash operating lease asset impairment charges of $2.8 million and restructuring charges of $2.4 million.

(3) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 included $0.3 million of severance and restructuring charges related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment. In the Downhole Technologies segment, operating income (loss) included severance and restructuring charges of $0.3 million. In the Well Site Services segment, operating income (loss) included non-cash fixed asset impairment charges of $0.7 million and severance and restructuring charges of $1.3 million. In Corporate, operating income (loss) included $1.6 million of severance charges.

(4) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 included $0.3 million of severance charges in the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment. In the Downhole Technologies segment, operating income (loss) included $1.3 million of severance and restructuring charges. In the Well Site Services segment, operating income (loss) included a non-cash fixed asset impairment charge of $3.0 million and severance and restructuring charges of $3.5 million. In Corporate, operating income (loss) included $0.2 million of severance charges.

(5) Operating income (loss) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 included $0.3 million of severance and restructuring charges related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment. In the Downhole Technologies segment, operating income (loss) included severance and restructuring charges of $0.5 million. In the Well Site Services segment, operating income (loss) included non-cash fixed asset and operating lease impairment charges of $3.4 million and severance and restructuring charges of $3.7 million. In Corporate, operating income (loss) included $1.6 million of severance charges.

(6) Operating income (loss) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $86.5 million, non-cash inventory charges of $16.2 million and $0.4 million of severance charges related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment. In the Downhole Technologies segment, operating income (loss) included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $192.5 million and severance and restructuring charges of $1.3 million. In the Well Site Services segment, operating income (loss) included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $127.1 million, a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $9.0 million, non-cash fixed asset impairment charges of $8.2 million and severance and restructuring charges of $4.1 million. In Corporate, operating income (loss) included $0.2 million of severance charges.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (B)
(In Thousands)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 June 30,
2020		 June 30,
2021		 June 30,
2020
Offshore/Manufactured Products:         
Operating income (loss)$4,810  $1,071  $9,419  $5,881  $(86,077)
Depreciation and amortization expense5,557  5,469  5,476  11,026  11,104 
Impairment of goodwill        86,500 
Impairment of inventories        16,249 
Other income (expense)(70) (62) 113  (132) 289 
Segment EBITDA10,297  6,478  15,008  16,775  28,065 
Severance and restructuring charges  282  322  282  434 
Adjusted Segment EBITDA$10,297  $6,760  $15,330  $17,057  $28,499 
          
Downhole Technologies:         
Operating loss$(2,295) $(1,615) $(11,110) $(3,910) $(203,801)
Depreciation and amortization expense4,521  4,389  5,619  8,910  11,203 
Impairment of goodwill        192,502 
Other expense  (2) (13) (2) (90)
Segment EBITDA2,226  2,772  (5,504) 4,998  (186)
Severance and restructuring charges203  275  1,315  478  1,315 
Adjusted Segment EBITDA$2,429  $3,047  $(4,189) $5,476  $1,129 
          
Well Site Services:         
Operating loss$(11,590) $(9,853) $(22,920) $(21,443) $(167,874)
Depreciation and amortization expense10,642  11,468  13,368  22,110  28,404 
Impairment of goodwill        127,054 
Impairment of inventories        8,981 
Impairments of fixed and lease assets2,794  650  2,992  3,444  8,190 
Other income1,505  387  1,115  1,892  1,790 
Segment EBITDA3,351  2,652  (5,445) 6,003  6,545 
Severance and restructuring charges2,351  1,306  3,544  3,657  4,092 
Adjusted Segment EBITDA$5,702  $3,958  $(1,901) $9,660  $10,637 
          
Corporate:         
Operating loss$(8,543) $(9,365) $(8,723) $(17,908) $(17,384)
Depreciation and amortization expense189  194  183  383  344 
EBITDA(8,354) (9,171) (8,540) (17,525) (17,040)
Severance charges  1,555  216  1,555  216 
Adjusted EBITDA$(8,354) $(7,616) $(8,324) $(15,970) $(16,824)

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
CONSOLIDATED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA (A)
(In Thousands)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 June 30,
2020		 June 30,
2021		 June 30,
2020
          
Net loss$(15,271) $(15,810) $(24,626) $(31,081) $(429,667)
Income tax benefit(3,226) (2,317) (6,893) (5,543) (46,384)
Depreciation and amortization expense20,909  21,520  24,646  42,429  51,055 
Impairments of goodwill        406,056 
Impairments of inventories        25,230 
Impairments of fixed and lease assets2,794  650  2,992  3,444  8,190 
Interest expense, net2,699  2,325  4,179  5,024  7,683 
Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes(385) (3,637) (4,779) (4,022) (4,779)
Consolidated EBITDA7,520  2,731  (4,481) 10,251  17,384 
Severance and restructuring charges2,554  3,418  5,397  5,972  6,057 
Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA$10,074  $6,149  $916  $16,223  $23,441 

________________

(A) The terms Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA consist of net loss plus net interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash asset impairment charges, gains on extinguishment of the 2023 Notes and adjustments for certain other items. Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net loss or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as measures of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA as supplemental disclosures because its management believes that Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA provide useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of the Company and its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles.

(B) The terms EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA consist of operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash asset impairment charges, gains on extinguishment of the 2023 Notes and adjustments for certain other items. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA provide useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The tables above set forth reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA to operating income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles.

