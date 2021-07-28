ATN Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Second Quarter 2021 Results Show Steady Performance



International Telecom Continues to Generate Revenue and Subscriber Growth

US Telecom Results Include Forecasted Increase in Operating Costs

Alaska Communications Acquisition Expected to Contribute Revenues of $105 million to $109 million and Adjusted EBITDA² of $27 million to $29 million from July 22nd to the end of 2021

BEVERLY, Mass., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) today reported results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Business Review and Outlook

Michael Prior, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we integrate Alaska Communications into our broader platform. The acquisition more than doubles the size of our US Telecom operations, scales our fiber network reach and provides attractive opportunities for expansion and growth. This investment is core to our strategy and history of creating value through owning and operating critical communications infrastructure in rural and remote markets.

“We see multiple opportunities to drive revenue growth by building on a strong base of contracted revenue and leveraging our expansive fiber network in Alaska and parts of the Lower 48. Our priorities include expanding anchor tenant fiber network builds and growing wholesale, enterprise and consumer connections utilizing that expanded network reach and capability. While we expect to gain modest cost savings net of integration expenses over the first year of our combination, our focus is on delivering high value revenue synergies.”

The Company expects Alaska Communications to contribute revenues of $105 million to $109 million and Adjusted EBITDA² of between $27 million and $29 million from the closing date of July 22nd to the end of 2021. This guidance does not assume any material contribution from the growth priorities outlined above, which are expected to be more additive to results in 2022 and beyond.

Mr. Prior continued, “In the second quarter, our International Telecom operations delivered revenue growth of 8%, driven by continued strong demand for broadband as well as higher mobile subscriber levels in many of our markets. EBITDA¹ margin comparisons were constrained as significant pandemic-related cost reductions in 2020 did not continue into 2021. Additionally, we incurred increased costs associated with the expansion of our managed services business, higher market-specific regulatory and license fees and one-time legal expenses. We expect this segment to benefit as travel and tourism return to pre-pandemic levels and we continue to invest in the expansion of our core network infrastructure.

“In our US Telecom segment, beyond the addition of Alaska Communications and its potential for fiber driven revenue and margin expansion, we continue to work on transitioning our legacy wholesale roaming business into a broader communications infrastructure platform by pursuing growth strategies in rural networks, which include middle mile fiber and enterprise and consumer data services, as well as in private network solutions. Given the breadth of the growth opportunities we have identified in these markets, we plan to explore strategic opportunities to attract outside financial partners who would provide additional funding to accelerate our market penetration. In particular, we believe our private networks business, which has attributes similar to software as a service and cloud platform businesses, could benefit from separate strategic funding and partnership opportunities that support accelerated growth.

“Since our founding in 1987, ATN has focused on bringing connectivity and resource solutions to historically under-served markets. We are exceedingly proud of our record of providing the latest, high quality communications infrastructure and services to communities that have long been overlooked by the larger players. We are pleased to see the growing investor interest in businesses that deliver positive social impacts to the communities they serve, and we believe the Alaska Communications acquisition reinforces our commitment to this strategy,” Mr. Prior noted.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Second quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of $123.9 million were up 14% compared to the prior year quarter’s revenue of $109.1 million, driven by strong increases in broadband and mobility revenues in International Telecom and FirstNet construction revenues in the U.S. Telecom segment. The second quarter of 2021 had operating income of $2.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $25.2 million, which were both down compared with the prior year quarter’s operating income of $7.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $29.1 million. The decrease in operating income and Adjusted EBITDA was mainly driven by an increase in operating costs in the International Telecom segment and by higher development spending and lower margin revenues in the U.S. Telecom segment. Net income attributable to ATN’s stockholders for the second quarter was $2.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with the prior year period’s net income attributable to ATN’s stockholders of $4.8 million, or $0.30 per diluted share.

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Highlights

The Company has three reportable segments: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and all Other.

The Company completed its acquisition of Alaska Communications Systems on July 22, 2021. The acquired business will become part of the Company’s US Telecom segment beginning in the third quarter of 2021. The segment and consolidated information in the tables includes the performance of each of the Company and Alaska Communications for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Segment Results (in Thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 International US Corp & Total Alaska Telecom Telecom All Other* ATN Communications Revenue $86,218 $37,647 $0 $123,865 $61,643 Operating Income (Loss) $14,643 ($556 ) ($11,181 ) $2,906 $1,903 EBITDA1,3 $28,433 $4,523 ($9,895 ) $23,061 $13,246 Adjusted EBITDA2,4 $28,437 $4,545 ($7,782 ) $25,200 $15,589 Capital Expenditures** $11,337 $3,854 $1,061 $16,252 $14,879 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 International US Corp & Total Alaska Telecom Telecom All Other* ATN Communications Revenue $170,036 $77,921 $418 $248,375 $122,311 Operating Income (Loss) $27,786 ($1,090 ) ($20,442 ) $6,254 $4,861 EBITDA1,3 $55,402 $9,182 ($17,668 ) $46,916 $27,252 Adjusted EBITDA2,4 $55,405 $9,193 ($14,695 ) $49,903 $31,013 Capital Expenditures** $21,843 $18,792 $1,297 $41,932 $21,781

*Corporate and All Other segment in this presentation includes both the Renewable Energy operating segment and the Corporate and Other segment.



**Includes reimbursable capital expenditures of $323 and $6,508 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

International Telecom

International Telecom revenues are generated by delivery of a broad range of communications services, including data, voice and video services from the Company’s fixed and mobile network operations in Bermuda and the Caribbean as well as direct government payments as part of the FCC high-cost support program in the USVI. International Telecom revenues were $86.2 million for the quarter, an 8% increase year-on-year mainly due to increases in mobility and broadband revenues in multiple markets from increased subscribers and ARPU. Carrier services revenues also increased as tourism increased in the U.S. Virgin Islands following the expiration of pandemic-related restrictions for domestic travel. Compared to the prior year quarter, operating income remained flat at $14.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 decreased 1% to $28.4 million primarily due to increased operating costs compared to pandemic-related cost reductions in the prior year, higher regulatory and license fees and one-time legal expenses of $1.1 million. We have increased our equity ownership in One Communications, the Company’s Bermuda and Cayman based subsidiary, through equity repurchases and at the end of the second quarter of 2021 own approximately 78% of the outstanding equity compared to 59% at the end of prior year’s quarter. For the second quarter of 2021, ATN ownership represented 83% of the $28.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA2 for the segment.

US Telecom

US Telecom revenues consist mainly of carrier services revenues and fixed enterprise and mobile retail revenues from the Company’s networks and operations in the western United States, as well as revenues from providing private networks for connectivity and automation to enterprise customers nationwide, and revenues from various government programs including CAF II, E-Rate, Lifeline and rural healthcare support programs. US Telecom segment revenues were $37.6 million in the quarter, an increase of 34% from the prior year period due mostly to $9.3 million of FirstNet construction revenues. Additionally, increases in rural broadband revenues were partially offset by declines in carrier services due to lower contractual roaming revenues. For the segment, the operating loss of $0.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $4.5 million compared unfavorably to the prior year’s quarter by $2.4 million and $3.0 million, respectively. This was a result of the anticipated operating expenses of approximately $3.0 million in the quarter, up $1.3 million over last year, to further fund the development of the private networks business. As anticipated, we also had increased network operating costs from the FirstNet and CARES sites that came on line in late 2020.

By the end of the second quarter of 2021, the Company had completed and activated approximately 40% of the total sites related to the network build portion of its FirstNet Agreement and expects to complete an additional 25% of the total build by the end of 2021. As revenues from the build will be largely offset by construction costs, the Company does not expect a material impact on operating income from this activity.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at June 30, 2021 totaled $96.0 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $27.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $40.4 million for the prior year period. The decline in operating cash flow compared with the prior year is mostly the result of a current year decrease in operating income and an increase in the FirstNet construction customer receivable. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company used net cash of $36.5 million for investing and financing activities compared to $76.7 million for the prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the net use of cash was primarily attributable to $41.9 million in capital expenditures, which included $6.5 million of capital expenditures that are or will be reimbursed to us, $12.7 million of purchases of minority equity interests in our subsidiaries, $4.5 million in minority partner distributions and $5.4 million of dividends to Company stockholders. These uses of cash were partially offset by $18.6 million in net proceeds received from the completion of the Vibrant Energy equity sale and $17.6 million in new borrowings under the FirstNet receivables credit facility. Subsequent to the quarter, on July 22, 2021 the Company completed the acquisition of Alaska Communications and now owns approximately 52% of that company. The Company drew $73.0 million under its existing revolving credit facility to fund its portion of the merger consideration and subsequently repaid $10.0 million of that borrowing. In conjunction with the merger, Alaska Communications also entered into a new credit agreement that is non-recourse to the Company and borrowed $210.0 million under the term loan facility and $10 million under the $35.0 million revolving facility.

Conference Call Information

ATN will host a conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its second quarter results and business outlook. The call will be hosted by Michael Prior, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Justin Benincasa, Chief Financial Officer. The dial-in numbers are US/Canada: (877) 734-4582 and International: (678) 905-9376, conference ID 7032438. A replay of the call will be available at ir.atni.com beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, operates communications and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a particular focus on markets with a need for growing demand for infrastructure investments and technology improvements. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of high-speed internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, video and voice services, and (ii) carrier and enterprise communication services, wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building wireless systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, our future financial performance and results of operations, including the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the economies of the markets we serve, and on our business and operations; expectations regarding future revenues, operating income, EBITDA and capital expenditures; the competitive environment in our key markets, demand for our services and industry trends; our expectations regarding construction progress under our FirstNet agreement and the effect such progress will have on our financial results; our expectations regarding the benefits of our acquisition of Alaska Communications; the impact of federal support program revenues; our liquidity; the organization of our business; and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of our operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of our subscriber base, including growth in our private networks business; (2) our ability to successfully integrate our newly acquired Alaska Communications business with our own and realize cost synergies and expansion plans; (3) our ability to maintain favorable roaming arrangements, receive roaming traffic and satisfy the needs and demands of our major wireless customers; (4) our ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade our networks and IT platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (5) government regulation of our businesses, which may impact our FCC and other telecommunications licenses; (6) our reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to our network infrastructure; (7) economic, political and other risks and opportunities facing our operations, including those resulting from the pandemic; (8) the loss of or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in our various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (9) our ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (10) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and our ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; (11) increased competition; (12) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of our network capacity and customer service system to support our customer growth; and (13) our continued access to capital and credit markets. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021, and the other reports we file from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in this release and in the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense. The Company has defined Adjusted EBITDA as operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges and the gain (loss) on disposition of assets. Alaska Communications has defined Adjusted EBITDA as operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction and termination costs, the loss on disposal of assets, stock-based compensation and the net loss attributable to non-controlling interest. The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures help investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

In the case of the Alaska Communications Acquisition contribution of Adjusted EBITDA guidance, we are unable to provide a formal reconciliation from operating income to Adjusted EBITDA as result of the impact of the cost of ongoing integration activities, transaction costs and the impact of purchase accounting on depreciation and amortization expenses over the period. The company will provide all actual operating income to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations in its reporting for the third quarter of 2021.

Table 1 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,885 $ 103,925 Restricted cash 1,072 1,072 Assets held-for-sale - 34,735 Customer receivable 4,094 1,227 Other current assets 99,794 99,106 Total current assets 199,845 240,065 Property, plant and equipment, net 526,285 536,462 Operating lease right-of-use assets 62,287 63,235 Customer receivable - long term 28,333 9,614 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 180,006 180,687 Other assets 69,818 53,648 Total assets $ 1,066,574 $ 1,083,711 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,750 $ 3,750 Current portion of customer receivable credit facility 2,335 - Taxes payable 7,496 7,501 Current portion of lease liabilities 12,871 12,371 Liabilities held-for-sale - 717 Other current liabilities 110,120 123,589 Total current liabilities 136,572 147,928 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 67,294 $ 69,073 Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion 14,322 - Deferred income taxes 7,439 10,675 Lease liabilities 51,306 51,082 Other long-term liabilities 48,455 50,617 Total liabilities 325,388 329,375 Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 641,926 645,649 Non-controlling interests 99,260 108,687 Total equity 741,186 754,336 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,066,574 $ 1,083,711





Table 2 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Communications services $ 112,964 $ 106,240 $ 223,599 $ 214,145 Other 10,901 2,858 24,776 5,859 Total revenue 123,865 109,098 248,375 220,004 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated): Cost of services 48,479 45,837 97,986 92,439 Cost of construction revenue 9,535 - 22,142 - Selling, general and administrative 40,652 34,125 78,344 68,552 Transaction-related charges 1,396 72 2,126 116 Depreciation and amortization 20,155 21,991 40,662 44,509 Loss on disposition of long-lived assets 743 49 861 64 Total operating expenses 120,960 102,074 242,121 205,680 Operating income 2,905 7,024 6,254 14,324 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (1,091 ) (1,508 ) (2,245 ) (2,421 ) Other income (expense) (66 ) 590 2,309 (2,310 ) Other income (expense), net (1,157 ) (918 ) 64 (4,731 ) Income before income taxes 1,748 6,106 6,318 9,593 Income tax benefit (1,542 ) (2,258 ) (1,247 ) (1,149 ) Net Income 3,290 8,364 7,565 10,742 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net (1,271 ) (3,618 ) (2,842 ) (7,009 ) Net income attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ 2,019 $ 4,746 $ 4,723 $ 3,733 Net income per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders: Basic Net Income $ 0.13 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.23 Diluted Net Income $ 0.13 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.23 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,912 15,970 15,907 15,958 Diluted 15,921 16,004 15,930 15,993





Table 3 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (in Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net income $ 7,565 $ 10,742 Depreciation and amortization 40,662 44,509 Provision for doubtful accounts 2,299 3,397 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 337 260 Loss on disposition of assets and assets held-for-sale 861 64 Stock-based compensation 3,511 2,721 Deferred income taxes (3,236 ) (3,204 ) (Gain) loss on equity investments (1,793 ) 1,412 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency (81 ) 780 Increase in customer receivable (21,586 ) - Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes (1,360 ) (1,439 ) Change in other operating assets and liabilities 281 (18,867 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 27,460 40,375 Capital expenditures (35,424 ) (30,597 ) Reimbursable capital expenditures (6,508 ) (1,368 ) Purchases of intangible assets, including deposits - (20,000 ) Purchases of strategic investments (5,242 ) (2,768 ) Receipt of government grants 3,292 - Sale of business, net of transferred cash of $0.9 million and $0 million, respectively 18,597 - Net cash used in investing activities (25,285 ) (54,733 ) Dividends paid on common stock (5,411 ) (5,443 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (4,488 ) (5,541 ) Principal repayments of term loan (1,883 ) (1,876 ) Payment of debt issuance costs - (1,059 ) Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility 17,582 - Repayment of customer receivable credit facility (384 ) - Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation (1,713 ) (1,733 ) Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan (2,219 ) (2,449 ) Repurchases of non-controlling interests (12,699 ) (3,911 ) Net cash used in financing activities (11,215 ) (22,012 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - (118 ) Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,040 ) (36,488 ) Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 104,997 162,358 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 95,957 $ 125,870





Table 4 ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2021 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility $ 22,754 $ 2,407 $ - $ - $ 25,161 Fixed 59,126 5,877 - - 65,003 Carrier services 2,523 20,038 - - 22,561 Other 239 - - - 239 Total communications services $ 84,642 $ 28,322 $ - $ - $ 112,964 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Managed Services 1,576 - - - 1,576 Construction - 9,325 - - 9,325 Total Other $ 1,576 $ 9,325 $ - $ - $ 10,901 Total Revenue $ 86,218 $ 37,647 $ - $ - $ 123,865 Operating Income (Loss) $ 14,643 $ (556 ) $ (771 ) $ (10,411 ) $ 2,905 Stock-based compensation 10 - - 2,165 2,175 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (1,829 ) $ 558 $ - $ - $ (1,271 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 28,433 $ 4,523 $ (771 ) $ (9,125 ) $ 23,060 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 28,437 $ 4,545 $ (54 ) $ (7,729 ) $ 25,199 Balance Sheet Data (at June 30, 2021): Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 48,301 $ 26,041 $ 5,350 $ 15,193 $ 94,885 Total current assets 108,346 65,043 9,287 17,169 199,845 Fixed assets, net 447,261 68,064 - 10,960 526,285 Total assets 640,162 308,514 22,170 95,728 1,066,574 Total current liabilities 81,709 33,624 1,126 20,113 136,572 Total debt 71,044 16,657 - - 87,701 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2020 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility $ 19,062 $ 2,367 $ - $ - $ 21,429 Fixed 56,567 4,937 - - 61,504 Carrier services 1,897 20,856 - - 22,753 Other 554 - - - 554 Total communications services $ 78,080 $ 28,160 $ - $ - $ 106,240 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ 874 $ - $ 874 Managed Services 1,984 - - - 1,984 Total Other $ 1,984 $ - $ 874 $ - $ 2,858 Total Revenue $ 80,064 $ 28,160 $ 874 $ - $ 109,098 Operating Income (Loss) $ 14,617 $ 1,826 $ (620 ) $ (8,799 ) $ 7,024 Stock-based compensation 28 - 131 1,402 1,561 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (2,464 ) $ (1,061 ) $ (93 ) $ - $ (3,618 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 28,749 $ 7,543 $ (134 ) $ (7,143 ) $ 29,015 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 28,749 $ 7,546 $ (18 ) $ (7,141 ) $ 29,136 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2021 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility $ 44,575 $ 5,267 $ - $ - $ 49,842 Fixed 117,873 12,248 - - 130,121 Carrier services 4,406 38,774 - - 43,180 Other 456 - - - 456 Total communications services $ 167,310 $ 56,289 $ - $ - $ 223,599 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ 418 $ - $ 418 Managed Services 2,726 - - - 2,726 Construction - 21,632 - - 21,632 Total Other $ 2,726 $ 21,632 $ 418 $ - $ 24,776 Total Revenue $ 170,036 $ 77,921 $ 418 $ - $ 248,375 Operating Income (Loss) $ 27,786 $ (1,090 ) $ (1,433 ) $ (19,009 ) $ 6,254 Stock-based compensation 47 - 22 3,442 3,511 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (3,520 ) $ (118 ) $ 796 $ - $ (2,842 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 55,402 $ 9,182 $ (1,245 ) $ (16,423 ) $ 46,916 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 55,405 $ 9,193 $ (55 ) $ (14,640 ) $ 49,903 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2020 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility $ 39,198 $ 4,770 $ - $ - $ 43,968 Fixed 115,056 9,762 - - 124,818 Carrier services 3,541 40,927 - - 44,468 Other 891 - - - 891 Total communications services $ 158,686 $ 55,459 $ - $ - $ 214,145 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ 2,196 $ - $ 2,196 Managed Services 3,663 - - - 3,663 Total Other $ 3,663 $ - $ 2,196 $ - $ 5,859 Total Revenue $ 162,349 $ 55,459 $ 2,196 $ - $ 220,004 Operating Income (Loss) $ 28,005 $ 4,019 $ (1,077 ) $ (16,623 ) $ 14,324 Stock-based compensation (9 ) - 131 2,599 2,721 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (5,009 ) $ (2,094 ) $ 94 $ - $ (7,009 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 56,453 $ 15,621 $ 23 $ (13,264 ) $ 58,833 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 56,466 $ 15,626 $ 153 $ (13,232 ) $ 59,013 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) at December 31, 2020 International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2020): Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 45,848 $ 26,921 $ 4,311 $ 26,845 $ 103,925 Total current assets 107,315 65,806 39,057 27,887 240,065 Fixed assets, net 449,888 73,717 - 12,857 536,462 Total assets 642,834 265,797 39,045 136,035 1,083,711 Total current liabilities 80,875 43,200 1,038 22,815 147,928 Total debt 72,823 - - - 72,823 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) at June 30, 2021 Quarter ended June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 International Telecom Operational Data: Mobile - Subscribers * Pre-Paid 235,000 244,700 257,200 261,900 273,400 Post-Paid 40,100 43,100 44,700 45,500 46,400 Total 275,100 287,800 301,900 307,400 319,800 Mobile - Churn 2.55 % 1.77 % 2.18 % 2.28 % 2.21 % Fixed - Subscribers* Broadband 134,800 136,800 140,100 142,900 143,000 Video 36,300 35,800 35,800 35,300 33,600 Voice 163,900 163,700 164,300 165,500 165,800 * Counts were adjusted for all periods presented based upon a change in methodology and process





Table 5 ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2021 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 14,643 $ (556 ) $ (771 ) $ (10,411 ) $ 2,905 Depreciation and amortization expense 13,790 5,079 - 1,286 20,155 EBITDA $ 28,433 $ 4,523 $ (771 ) $ (9,125 ) 23,060 Transaction-related charges - - - 1,396 1,396 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 4 22 717 - 743 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 28,437 $ 4,545 $ (54 ) $ (7,729 ) 25,199 Revenue 86,218 37,647 - - 123,865 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 33.0 % 12.1 % NA NA 20.3 % For the three months ended June 30, 2020 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 14,617 $ 1,826 $ (620 ) $ (8,799 ) $ 7,024 Depreciation and amortization expense 14,132 5,717 486 1,656 21,991 EBITDA $ 28,749 $ 7,543 $ (134 ) $ (7,143 ) 29,015 Transaction-related charges - - 70 2 72 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets - 3 46 - 49 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 28,749 $ 7,546 $ (18 ) $ (7,141 ) 29,136 Revenue 80,064 28,160 874 - 109,098 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 35.9 % 26.8 % -2.1 % NA 26.7 % ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2021 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 27,786 $ (1,090 ) $ (1,433 ) $ (19,009 ) $ 6,254 Depreciation and amortization expense 27,616 10,272 188 2,586 40,662 EBITDA $ 55,402 $ 9,182 $ (1,245 ) $ (16,423 ) 46,916 Transaction-related charges - - 566 1,560 2,126 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 3 11 624 223 861 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 55,405 $ 9,193 $ (55 ) $ (14,640 ) 49,902 Revenue 170,036 77,921 418 - 248,375 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 32.6 % 11.8 % -13.2 % NA 20.1 % For the six months ended June 30, 2020 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 28,005 $ 4,019 $ (1,077 ) $ (16,623 ) $ 14,324 Depreciation and amortization expense 28,448 11,602 1,100 3,359 44,509 EBITDA $ 56,453 $ 15,621 $ 23 $ (13,264 ) 58,833 Transaction-related charges - - 84 32 116 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 13 5 46 - 64 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 56,466 $ 15,626 $ 153 $ (13,232 ) 59,013 Revenue 162,349 55,459 2,196 - 220,004 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 34.8 % 28.2 % 7.0 % NA 26.8 %





Table 6 ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2021 is as follows: Alaska Communications Total Operating income (loss) $ 1,903 Depreciation and amortization expense 11,343 EBITDA 13,246 Transaction and termination costs 1,683 Loss on disposal of assets, net 307 Stock-based compensation 353 ADJUSTED EBITDA 15,589 For the six months ended June 30, 2021 is as follows: Alaska Communications Total Operating income (loss) $ 4,861 Depreciation and amortization expense 22,391 EBITDA 27,252 Transaction and termination costs 2,606 Loss on disposal of assets, net 391 Stock-based compensation 742 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 22 ADJUSTED EBITDA 31,013

1 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

2 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

3 See Table 6 for reconciliation of Alaska Communications Operating Income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

4 See Table 6 for reconciliation of Alaska Communications Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

