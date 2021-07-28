North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

ACHESON, Alberta, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG”) (TSX:NOA/NYSE:NOA) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Unless otherwise indicated, financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars, and comparisons are to the prior period ended June 30, 2020.



Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Adjusted EBITDA of $42.4 million was 33% higher than prior year adjusted EBITDA of $31.9 million reflecting improved operating conditions from the prior year, consistently increasing demand for our heavy equipment fleet and a step change in scope being completed by the Nuna Group of Companies ("Nuna").

Gross profit margin of 10.9% primarily reflected the impacts of COVID-19 in the Fort McMurray region in early Q2 and equipment maintenance backlog completed in the quarter following a particularly busy winter season.

Free cash flow ("FCF") in the quarter of $6.1 million was generated from strong adjusted EBITDA but was temporarily impacted by the timing related to a variety of non-cash and joint venture balances.

Senior debt was $264.4 million as at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $88.9 million from the December 31, 2020 balance as proceeds from newly issued debentures were used to reduce senior debt.

On June 1, 2021 we closed an offering of 5.50% convertible debentures for aggregate gross proceeds of $74.8 million. The issuance offers stability as it provides additional liquidity for our strong bid pipeline.

On June 9, 2021 we announced the acquisition of DGI Trading Pty Ltd., an Australian component supplier for an estimated purchase price of $23.5 million and the transaction closed on July 1, 2021. The acquisition acts as a low risk, accretive purchase and provides vertical integration to our capital maintenance program.

On June 21, 2021, along with our partners Acciona and Shikun & Binui, we announced the award of Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project in the United States. NACG's share of the project revenue will be approximately $650 million over the life of contract. This award marks the largest infrastructure project in our history and underlines the significant earth works and construction expertise that we brought to the bid process.

During the quarter, we established a project team and hired external engineering and technical experts to commence feasibility studies for the blending of hydrogen and diesel fuels in high horsepower combustion engines. Among other objectives, the team will work to establish support through hydrogen producers, equipment suppliers and Alberta industry groups for evaluating hydrogen supply and distribution.

NACG President and CEO, Joseph Lambert, commented: “Q2 2021 was an eventful quarter and I'm extremely proud of our operating team's performance particularly in light of a difficult third wave of COVID-19 in the Fort McMurray region. Being the successful proponent of the Fargo-Moorhead project was a major highlight of the quarter and I congratulate the entire team that was involved. The successful ramp-up at the Ontario gold mine as well as the acquisition of DGI Trading are significant advances in our strategy to diversify our business. That said, the resumption of work at Fort Hills and the contract amendment recently secured with oil sands producers illustrates the strength of this region and we remain totally committed to serving these customers.

These recent achievements over the past few months will primarily impact 2022 and therefore our outlook for the remainder of 2021 remains generally consistent with what was disclosed in April. We have tightened the ranges while still allowing for inherent risks of schedule changes and weather.”

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 140,155 $ 70,771 $ 308,563 $ 269,588 Project costs 41,460 12,331 91,622 72,448 Equipment costs 57,044 25,792 112,029 97,533 Depreciation 26,425 11,551 57,623 43,859 Gross profit(i) $ 15,226 $ 21,097 $ 47,289 $ 55,748 Gross profit margin(i) 10.9 % 29.8 % 15.3 % 20.7 % General and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) 6,024 3,617 13,046 12,667 Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) 7,651 2,213 10,025 (4,650 ) Interest expense, net 4,398 4,274 8,940 9,802 Net income and comprehensive income 2,742 13,299 22,128 32,334 Adjusted EBITDA(i) 42,375 31,941 103,513 92,073 Adjusted EBITDA margin(i) 30.2 % 45.1 % 33.5 % 34.2 % Per share information Basic net income per share $ 0.10 $ 0.46 $ 0.78 $ 1.19 Diluted net income per share $ 0.09 $ 0.42 $ 0.72 $ 1.07 Adjusted EPS(i) $ 0.32 $ 0.45 $ 0.98 $ 1.14

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash provided by operating activities prior to change in working capital(i) $ 28,601 $ 24,553 $ 89,014 $ 79,016 Net changes in non-cash working capital (2,865 ) 9,362 (21,340 ) 3,834 Cash provided by operating activities $ 25,736 $ 33,915 $ 67,674 $ 82,850 Cash used in investing activities (21,972 ) (24,399 ) (43,403 ) (66,032 ) Capital additions financed by leases (70 ) (378 ) (15,093 ) (26,996 ) Add back: Growth capital additions 2,387 1,508 2,387 30,251 Free cash flow(i) $ 6,081 $ 10,646 $ 11,565 $ 20,073

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

On July 27th, 2021, the NACG Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend (the “Dividend”) of four Canadian cents ($0.04) per common share, payable to common shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021. The Dividend will be paid on October 8, 2021 and is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue was $140.2 million, up from $70.8 million in the same period last year. The increase in the current year is due to the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. As our customers continue to recuperate, demand for our services continues to increase. As such, we continued to experience strong demand for equipment rental support and overburden removal activities at the Millennium mine. Mine support work, overburden and ditch construction work at the Kearl mine positively impacted revenue growth year-over-year. Offsetting these positives was the continued suspension of work at the Fort Hills mine which impacted the majority of Q2 as equipment was mobilized back to that site only late in the quarter. Heavy equipment operating hours on the NACG fleet were down 15% from Q1 2021 slightly more than the expected decrease primarily as a result of workforce availability in April and May. While not consolidated in our revenue, the Nuna Group of Companies ("Nuna") experienced a step change in operating hours due to the ramp up of the gold mine project in Northern Ontario, which is reflected in revenue. Our share of Nuna's revenue, which is consolidated in equity earnings, was $37.9 million in Q2 2021.

Gross profit margin of 10.9% was down from the prior year driven by increased equipment maintenance as the fleet was more available for repairs following a particularly busy winter season. Further contributing to the decrease in margin was the typical spring wet weather conditions seen in Q2 as well as an atypical workforce shortage experienced in Fort McMurray due to the third wave of COVID-19.

Direct general and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation benefit) were $6.0 million, equivalent to 4.3% of revenue, higher than Q2 2020 spending of $3.6 million but lower than the 5.1% of revenue based on a combination of continued cost control initiatives and lower discretionary and non-essential spending.

Cash related interest expense for the quarter of $4.2 million represents an average interest rate of 4.0% as we continue to benefit from both reductions in posted rates as well as the competitive rates in equipment financing.

Free cash flow in the quarter was $6.1 million and was impacted by timing of cash collection. Working capital balances consumed $2.9 million and cash flow was used for both capital inventory and capital work in process purposes as we steadily advance our component rebuilding program. In addition, cash accumulating in joint ventures was not collected during the quarter. Prior to these temporary timing impacts, positive cash flow of $20.4 million was generated by the adjusted EBITDA of $42.4 million offset by sustaining capital of $19.2 million and cash interest paid of $2.8 million. Sustaining capital spending remains consistent with the capital plan and reflects the necessary sustaining maintenance required to efficiently operate our fleet.

BUSINESS UPDATES

Focus & Priorities for the Remainder of 2021

Safety - focus on people and relationships as we emerge from the pandemic, maintain an uncompromising commitment to health and safety while elevating the standard of excellence in the field.

Sustainability - commitment to the continued development of sustainability targets and consistent measurement of progress to those targets.

Diversification - continue to pursue further diversification of customer, resource and geography through strategic partnerships, industry expertise and/or investment in Indigenous joint ventures.

Execution - enhance our record of operational excellence with respect to fleet maintenance, availability and utilization through leverage of our reliability programs, technical improvements and management systems.

Increase in Committed Scope from Contract Amendment

On July 21, 2021, the Company announced a contract amendment to a multiple use agreement between the Mikisew North American Limited Partnership and a major oil sands producer. The agreement has an expiration date of December 2023 and the Company anticipates its share to be approximately $175 million in additional revenue over the remainder of the agreement.

Issuance of $75 million of Convertible Debentures

On June 1, 2021 we closed an offering of 5.50% convertible unsecured debentures for gross proceeds of $65 million. On June 4, 2021, underwriters exercised their over-allotment option, in full, to purchase an additional $9.8 million for aggregate gross proceeds of $74.8 million. The majority of proceeds have been deployed to decrease senior debt through reducing the balance on our credit facility.

Total liquidity of $210.9 million as at June 30, 2021 represents an increase of $62.9 million over the December 31, 2020 balance. Liquidity is primarily provided by the terms of our $325.0 million credit facility which allows for funds availability based on a trailing twelve-month EBITDA and is scheduled to expire in October 2023.

Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB")

On April 6, 2021, we announced our intention to commence a NCIB to purchase up to 2,000,000 common shares for cancellation. We believe that the current market price of our common shares does not fully reflect their underlying value. While remaining mindful of cash liquidity during the COVID-19 crisis, modest repurchases increase share liquidity for holders seeking to sell and provides a proportionate increase of shareholders wishing to maintain their positions.

NACG’s Outlook for 2021

Given our visibility into 2021 management has decided to provide stakeholders with guidance through 2021. This guidance is predicated on contracts currently in place and the heavy equipment fleet that we own and operate.

Key measures 2021 Adjusted EBITDA $190 - $210M Sustaining capital $95 - $105M Adjusted EPS $1.70 - $1.95 Free cash flow $65 - $85M Capital allocation measures Deleverage $15 - $35M Share purchases $17 - $35M Growth capital and acquisitions $25 - $35M Leverage ratios Senior debt 1.1x - 1.5x Net debt 1.7x - 2.1x

Basis of Presentation

We have prepared our consolidated financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("US GAAP"). Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts discussed are in Canadian dollars. Please see the Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 for further detail on the matters discussed in this release. In addition to the MD&A, please reference the dedicated Q2 2021 Results Presentation for more information on our results and projections which can be found on our website under Investors - Presentations.

Forward-Looking Information

The information provided in this release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “should” or similar expressions.

The material factors or assumptions used to develop the above forward-looking statements and the risks and uncertainties to which such forward-looking statements are subject, are highlighted in the MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements because of any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NACG’s control. Undue reliance should not be placed upon forward-looking statements and NACG undertakes no obligation, other than those required by applicable law, to update or revise those statements. For more complete information about NACG, please read our disclosure documents filed with the SEC and the CSA. These free documents can be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or on the CSA website at www.sedar.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that they may be useful to investors in analyzing our business performance, leverage and liquidity. The non-GAAP financial measures we present include "gross profit", "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted EBIT", "equity investment EBIT", "adjusted EBITDA", "equity investment depreciation and amortization", "adjusted EPS", "margin", "liquidity", "net debt", "senior debt", "sustaining capital", "growth capital", "cash provided by operating activities prior to change in working capital" and "free cash flow". A non-GAAP financial measure is defined by relevant regulatory authorities as a numerical measure of an issuer's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that is not specified, defined or determined under the issuer’s GAAP and that is not presented in an issuer’s financial statements. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is defined and reconciled to its most directly comparable GAAP measure in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of our Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed concurrently with this press release.

A reconciliation of net income and comprehensive income available to shareholders to adjusted net earnings, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income and comprehensive income available to shareholders $ 2,742 $ 13,299 $ 22,128 $ 32,334 Adjustments: (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (63 ) 672 (321 ) 829 Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) 7,651 2,213 10,025 (4,650 ) Net realized and unrealized gain on derivative financial instrument (253 ) (2,496 ) (2,737 ) (286 ) Write-down on assets held for sale 700 — 700 1,800 Tax effect of the above items (1,747 ) (721 ) (2,232 ) 956 Adjusted net earnings(i) 9,030 12,967 27,563 30,983 Adjustments: Tax effect of the above items 1,747 721 2,232 (956 ) Interest expense, net 4,398 4,274 8,940 9,802 Income tax (benefit) expense (540 ) 992 4,410 6,986 Equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures(i) (4,733 ) (1,474 ) (8,202 ) (1,934 ) Equity investment EBIT(i) 4,950 1,990 8,518 2,550 Adjusted EBIT(i) 14,852 19,470 43,461 47,431 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 26,505 11,639 57,583 44,588 Write-down on assets held for sale (700 ) — (700 ) (1,800 ) Equity investment depreciation and amortization(i) 1,718 832 3,169 1,854 Adjusted EBITDA(i) $ 42,375 $ 31,941 $ 103,513 $ 92,073

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

A reconciliation of equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures to equity investment EBIT is as follows:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures $ 4,733 $ 1,474 $ 8,202 $ 1,934 Adjustments: Interest expense, net 82 127 160 179 Income tax expense 239 9 313 57 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (104 ) 380 (157 ) 380 Equity investment EBIT(i) $ 4,950 $ 1,990 $ 8,518 $ 2,550

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada’s largest providers of heavy construction and mining services. For more than 65 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource, and infrastructure construction markets.

Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Note June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash $ 16,791 $ 43,915 Accounts receivable 4

48,823 36,373 Contract assets 5(b) 5,454 7,034 Inventories 27,999 19,174 Prepaid expenses and deposits 4,445 4,999 Assets held for sale 4,119 4,129 Derivative financial instruments — 4,334 107,631 119,958 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $327,973 (December 31, 2020 – $302,682) 641,410 633,704 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,057 18,192 Other assets 8,973 6,617 Investments in affiliates and joint ventures 7

43,087 44,050 Deferred tax assets — 16,407 Total assets $ 817,158 $ 838,928 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 46,523 $ 41,369 Accrued liabilities 12,399 19,111 Contract liabilities 5(b) 1,266 1,512 Current portion of long-term debt 6

18,275 16,307 Current portion of finance lease obligations 27,283 26,895 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,364 4,004 109,110 109,198 Long-term debt 6

323,233 341,547 Finance lease obligations 40,831 42,577 Operating lease liabilities 12,660 14,118 Other long-term obligations 24,806 18,850 Deferred tax liabilities 52,198 64,195 562,838 590,485 Shareholders' equity Common shares (authorized – unlimited number of voting common shares; issued and outstanding – June 30, 2021 - 30,002,028 (December 31, 2020 – 31,011,831)) 9(a) 246,815 255,064 Treasury shares (June 30, 2021 - 1,855,841 (December 31, 2020 - 1,845,201)) 9(a) (18,158 ) (18,002 ) Additional paid-in capital 40,806 46,536 Deficit (15,143 ) (35,155 ) Shareholders' equity 254,320 248,443 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 817,158 $ 838,928 Subsequent events 12

See accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and

Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Note 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 5

$ 140,155 $ 70,771 $ 308,563 $ 269,588 Project costs 8(b) 41,460 12,331 91,622 72,448 Equipment costs 8(b) 57,044 25,792 112,029 97,533 Depreciation 26,425 11,551 57,623 43,859 Gross profit 15,226 21,097 47,289 55,748 General and administrative expenses 8(b) 13,675 5,830 23,071 8,017 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (63 ) 672 (321 ) 829 Operating income 1,614 14,595 24,539 46,902 Interest expense, net 10

4,398 4,274 8,940 9,802 Equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures 7

(4,733 ) (1,474 ) (8,202 ) (1,934 ) Net realized and unrealized gain on derivative financial instrument 6(b) (253 ) (2,496 ) (2,737 ) (286 ) Income before income taxes 2,202 14,291 26,538 39,320 Current income tax expense — — — 17 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (540 ) 992 4,410 6,969 Net income and comprehensive income 2,742 13,299 22,128 32,334 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — — Net income and comprehensive income $ 2,742 $ 13,299 $ 22,128 $ 32,334 Per share information Basic net income per share 9(b) $ 0.10 $ 0.46 $ 0.78 $ 1.19 Diluted net income per share 9(b) $ 0.09 $ 0.42 $ 0.72 $ 1.07

See accompanying notes to interim consolidated financial statements.