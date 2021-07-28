Kevlar Finance Token - Bulletproof Investment & Revolution Reflections

Vancouver, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevlar Finance has launched a new token with locked liquidity and a first of its kind reward system that pays multi-reward tokens. The team created a bullet proof token, structured around the deflationary concept, but with an original take on reflections. Their community investors can have peace of mind knowing that their investments are safe guarded from the all too familiar rug pulls, honey pots, and scams that invade the BSC space on a daily.

Kevlar Finance token, a deflationary token on the Binance blockchain, just launched over the weekend. Token features that encourage investors to consider keeping investments long term include: a locked liquidity pool, an initial whale-proofing system, and a team of highly active owners and developer that engage the Telegram community (https://t.me/Kevlarfinance) often and consistently with transparency.

The highlight of this token, and what sets it wide apart from other BSC tokens, are the reflections and how you choose to receive them. Kevlar is the first token to give you the option to choose which token you will redeem your reflections in. You can receive reflections paid out from any token available on the Pancake swap exchange.

Token projects often use a portion of the taxes earned from token purchases for marketing and buyback wallets. Kevlar has written in the contract an automated conversion of taxes into BNB. When there is a need for funds for marketing or placing a buy back become necessary, it does not reflect negatively in the chart.

Taxation occurs when buying the token (10%), as well as when selling, trading or moving the token (20%). The taxes are broken up and distributed in three ways, 60% is sent to increase the liquidity, 20% goes to reflections for holding the token and 20% to the marketing wallet.

The buyback functionality ensures that the chart remains healthy, and the token value stays strong. Buybacks are initiated manually to ensure that funds, which are already taken from taxes and converted to BNB, find their way back into the community investment. This, in turn, keeps the investment price from dropping below resistance. The tokens purchased with the buyback funds are then sent directly to a burn wallet, that cannot be accessed by anyone, decreasing the number of tokens available in the market, and increasing the rarity and value in each token still available.

The Kevlar team has designed this token with the investor in mind. They have paid very close attention to other projects that have failed in the past and used that 20/20 hindsight to create a token that is here to make investing more profitable for its community. It is anticipated to stand out amongst other tokens in the BSC crypto space as a new, fresh and original concept.

For more information on Kevlar Finance, you can check out their website at https://kevlarfinance.com

