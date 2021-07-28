GreyStone Labs In Texas Offers Full-Service Diagnostic Laboratory Services

Irving, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyStone Laboratories, based in Irving, TX, is happy to announce that they are offering diagnostic laboratory services, including a comprehensive array of toxicology testing screening and confirmation panels. The GreyStone labs in Texas are a state-of-the-art facility for clinical laboratory testing and they have a team of licensed scientific professionals who can provide accurate and fast results.

Their diagnostic laboratory services offer specialty diagnostic testing and reference testing for thousands of patients each day, from blood counts to genetic testing for some of the rarest diseases. Their state-of-the-art equipment and techniques with a wide range of diagnostic methodologies enable them to offer superior testing and relatively fast turnaround times for various services. These include allergy, chemistry, bacteriology, endocrinology, genetic testing, cytopathology, histopathology, immunohematology, hematology, parasitology, toxicology, immunology, urine, virology, and tumor markers.

By using the latest technology, they are able to test and obtain comprehensive genetic results. They utilize MiniSeq and NextSeq to sequence DNA accurately and speedily. Their team of scientific professionals is specialized in hereditary testing using the most advanced technology that allows them to detect a multitude of genes that are previously unidentifiable.

With regards to Mendelian diseases and complex genetic diseases, they understand that the paucity of consistently dependable diagnostic techniques hinders progress in the development of effective therapeutic and preventative for doctors and their patients. That is why they are focused and committed to the advancement of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies, which are designed to fill the gap left by conventional genomics approaches.

NGS uses massively parallel sequencing technology that can determine the order of nucleotides in entire genomes or certain regions of RNA or DNA. The integration of NGS-based diagnostic testing allows for genetic diagnosis and informed therapy that enables more advanced data-driven analysis and treatment. This allows them to detect inheritable genes that are found in some of the potentially deadly diseases, such as cardiovascular disease; breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, and prostate cancer; Alzheimer’s, obesity ad diabetes; and more.

GreyStone Laboratories has a vision of making it possible for all doctors and patients to benefit from genomics-driven precision medicine. They are committed to allowing clinicians to provide precision medicine that is research-led, results-oriented, and data-driven through the accurate and fast interpretation of genomic data and using the data to diagnose and treat patients with precision.

GreyStone Laboratories is a full-service diagnostic laboratory that is committed to providing excellent service. Their focus on creativity, personality, attitude, and work ethic is what makes them stand out among the crowd of diagnostic laboratories.

They have carefully selected the members of their team such that they are firmly convinced that their team members are the finest in the industry. They have the best work experience, professionalism, and credentials available. They treat every client and their patients in the same way that they would treat their loved ones. That is the reason why their customer service department has developed a reputation of being the best. Furthermore, they are able to provide the best turnaround times in the industry.

They always ensure to get things done correctly, the first time and every time, without making any excuses. Every employee is considered to be an integral part of the GreyStone Laboratories team, and each team member plays a vital role in their goal of enabling the best patient care. They are also continuously looking for talented individuals who share their values and are interested in joining the organization.

Today's complex genomics questions demand a depth of information beyond the capacity of traditional DNA sequencing technologies. This is why GreyStone is committed to blazing a trail for the advancement of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies, technologies that has to fill that gap left by traditional approaches to genomics and function as tools to address and overcome these limitations.

Those who are interested in the laboratory testing services can check out the GreyStone Laboratories website, or contact them on the phone or through email. People are encouraged to contact GreyStone to know how to avoid medical fraud claims.

