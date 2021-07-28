GreyStone Laboratories Shares Information About Their Targeted Approach

Irving, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving, Texas-based GreyStone Laboratories is reaching out to the wider community to share information about their targeted approach to lab work. GreyStone Laboratories is at the forefront of high-quality clinical laboratory testing services, combining cutting-edge technology and licensed scientific professionals to provide lab services for those who need them.

With every project they undertake, GreyStone Labs takes measures to carefully identify the specific needs of their clients. The laboratory works closely with physicians, which enables them to create customized testing options to meet the needs of both the physician and the patient. All of the sensitive data involved is carefully handled, going through a series of complex steps in GreyStone Labs’ process of testing as they ensure high levels of standard for lab safety and compliance. This approach, combined with the latest technology they use to conduct their work, allows them to test and produce comprehensive genomic results in under 24 hours.

GreyStone Laboratories also uses results-oriented technology like Illumina NextSeq and MiniSeq. Illumina NextSeq is an advanced system that combines tried-and-true instrument technologies and tunable output with sequencing and array capabilities. Using this, GreyStone can run transcriptome, targeted resequencing, genotyping and other applications, all on one platform. MiniSeq, by the same manufacturer, also utilizes Illumina’s advanced next-generation sequencing technology, which allows GreyStone Labs to run a broad range of targeted DNA and RNA applications within their labs.

A representative for GreyStone Labs says, “Our lab was founded on the idea that the world needs science. Science is at the forefront of every advancement in every field, and we are proud to say that we are able to contribute to that with our highly specialized labs. Our state-of-the-art facility serves as the home to the highest complexity of clinical laboratory testing. With a team of licensed scientific professionals with years of experience on them — who use a careful, targeted approach to all their lab work — and industry-leading technology, we are able to bring you fast and accurate results right to your fingertips.”

The lab services provider offers tests for a number of scenarios. With the help of the latest technological breakthroughs, GreyStone is able to detect some of the most deadly inheritable genes that exist in the following: cancers (breast cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and prostate cancer), cardiovascular disease, and other conditions (obesity, Alzheimer’s and diabetes).

Though they offer a wide range of services, GreyStone Labs’ primary area of specialization is Hereditary testing (sometimes referred to as genetic testing). GreyStone uses the most innovative technology to identify changes in genes, chromosomes, or proteins between a parent and their offspring. The results of a genetic test can confirm or rule out a suspected genetic condition or help determine a person’s chance of developing or passing on a genetic disorder. This is a constantly evolving field, with 77,000 genetic tests currently in use — and others being developed every day.

The laboratory’s representative says, “At GreyStone, we are all about you. Our clinicians are dedicated to delivering precision medicine by quickly and accurately interpreting genomic data and using those insights to diagnose and treat patients. Our work is transforming precision medicine by combining the vast quantities of genomic data with often complex phenotypic data to predict risk, diagnose disease, and plan treatment for even the most challenging cases.”

They continue “Furthermore, you will always have choices. With a wide range of toxicology testing screening and confirmation panels available, you can pick and choose as you need to tailor your approach to patient care. Our labs are always up to date with the latest industry testing available, and our technology is cutting edge. When you work with GreyStone Labs, you can be sure that you are never behind the times.”

Learn more about GreyStone Laboratories, their history in the field, and their wide-ranging services at their official website. Those interested may reach out to the company via email or phone to follow up on any further inquiries. Additionally, social media users may follow GreyStone Laboratories on their preferred platforms in order to stay abreast of their latest activities, announcements, and offers. More information about the company can be found at the following link: GreyStone Laboratories in Irving.

