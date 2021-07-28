Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Record 3rd quarter results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton”) (TSXV:HFC & HFC.PR.A) is pleased to report its financial performance for the 3rd quarter ended May 31st, 2021. Revenues for the quarter were $4,504,000 vs $2,960,000 in the 3rd quarter of last year; an increase of 52%. Net Income for the period was $ 300,000 or $0.01 per share compared to a loss of ($2,476,000) or ($0.08) per share in 2020. EBITDA for the quarter was $641,000 vs ($2,049,000) in the same quarter last year.

For the nine-month period ended May 31st, 2021, Revenues were $11,477,000 vs $8,572,000; an increase of 34% Net income for the same period was $817,000 or $0.03 per share vs a loss of ($2,404,000) or ($0.08) per share. EBITDA for the nine months was $1,972,000 vs ($1,389,000) in the same period last year.

These 3rd quarter record results were derived from strong operating performance in each of Hampton’s business lines, and the realization of long-awaited costs savings resulting from a number of strategic initiatives.

Hampton continues to develop its senior-advisor, principal-agent platform which will offer the industry’s most experienced wealth managers a unique and flexible operating platform that provides additional operational freedom, financial support and tax effectiveness as they build and manage their professional practice.

“The 3rd quarter results represent another record performance since becoming a public company. We want to thank our loyal clients for their continued support, and our exceptional team for their dedication and hard work despite the many challenges posed by the COVID-19 situation. We fully expect to end the fiscal year on a strong note,” said Hampton Executive Chairman & CEO Peter Deeb.

This press release summarizes certain selected financial data contained in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2021 and should not be considered a substitute for reading these full disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value. through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec. In addition, HSL provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad.

For more information, please contact:

Azmatali Mehrali

Chief Financial Officer

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8701

Or

Peter M. Deeb

Executive Chairman & CEO

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8651

