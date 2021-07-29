Augustus Labs gets accreditation from the College of American Pathologists.

Downers Grove, IL, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augustus Labs LLC is proud to announce that The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to Augustus Labs LLC based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs.

Eugene Carpino, Augustus Labs’ CEO, felt honored to receive the certification.

“We are honored to receive the accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP) as it’s considered the “Gold Standard” in laboratory accreditation,” Carpino said.

He also revealed that CAP’s certification is not usually given to independent labs such as Augustus Labs.

“CAP certification is usually reserved for labs that are part of large hospitals and health systems. For an independent lab to achieve this is a tremendous honor and speaks to our dedication of providing excellence in patient care, confidence in laboratory practices, and maintaining industry best practices,” Carpino shared.

Andrew Ho, Board Member of Augustus Labs, was pleasantly surprised that they got the accreditation in their first attempt.

“When we tell our providers and practitioners to “trust our results,” we mean it. Our team thought it would take us at least three years to achieve this milestone as newer labs don’t have the experience to meet the rigorous requirements. Achieving this accreditation in our first attempt is a validation of the investments we have made in our people, testing equipment, and the continuous improvement of our processes.”

For more than 70 years, the College of American Pathologists has been promoting and enforcing excellence in laboratories and advancing the practice of pathology and laboratory science. When a laboratory is certified as CAP-ready, it means that it can provide better quality of care while fostering and advocating best practices in pathology and laboratory medicine. During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

According to the CAP, they accredit “the entire spectrum of laboratory test disciplines using the most scientifically rigorous customized checklist requirements.” These checklists are developed from rigorous accreditation standards that are more stringent than or equal to the requirements of the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Program (CLIA). They are designed to cover regulatory compliance requirements and assist laboratories in achieving the highest standards of excellence for positively impacting patient care.

About Augustus Labs LLC

Augustus Labs is a full-service high complexity clinical laboratory (CAP #8984971), providing the medical practitioner with the highest quality results. Our staff is comprised of board-certified pathologists, licensed medical technologists, phlebotomists, and technicians, who offer a professional environment for “patient-centered” services in the following departments: Chemistry, Coagulation, Cytology, Endocrinology, Flow Cytometry, Genotyping, Hematology, Immunohematology, Immunology, Microbiology, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology, Serology, Special Chemistry, Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Urinalysis, and more.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of

laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists

(CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the

practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide.

