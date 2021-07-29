Casino Group: first-half 2021 results and second-quarter 2021 net sales

FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS AND SECOND-QUARTER 2021 NET SALES
Further increase in profitability
Trading profit up +24% at constant exchange rates, of which +9% in France and +33% in Latin America
Net sales for first half stable (-0.5%) on an organic basis
In France, success in the transformation of banners with trading margin up +81 bps and 353 stores opened, laying the foundation for a strong return to growth in H2
In France
- Retail banners1:
- Strong increase in profitability across all banners with trading margin up +81 bps to 2.1%. Trading profit rose by +50%1 (+€49m) thanks to the Group’s transformation plans and reduced Covid-related costs, in a context of lower net sales relative to the very high basis of comparison due to the first lock-down during H1 2020.
- Net sales represented a same-store change of -8.4% in Q2 2021, due to the high basis of comparison in 2020 (+6.0% in Q2 2020), the temporary drop of tourism and public health restrictions in H1 2021 (closure of non-essential product sections, curfew). Looking beyond these temporary challenges, the Group continued to activate its growth drivers:
- Faster delivery on the strategic priorities of: (i) expansion, with the opening of 353 convenience stores during H1 (initial target: 300 stores), and (ii) E-commerce, with same-store sales up +103% over two years, outperforming the market (+59%2), and continued roll-out of the Ocado and Amazon partnerships and quick-commerce solutions from 800 stores.
- Outlook for H2 2021: growth in profitable formats, with (i) expansion of the store base (400 openings in local formats Franprix, Vival, Naturalia, etc.) and (ii) acceleration in E-commerce thanks to our exclusive partnerships (Ocado, Amazon) and the solutions deployed at our stores.
- Inflection since early July with sales down -4.0%3 on a same-store basis vs. -8.4% in Q2, i.e. an improvement of +4.4 pts, and an increase in Cdiscount GMV of +13.5%.
- Cdiscount: H1 2021 EBITDA of €48m4. Further growth in the marketplace in H1 of +33% over two years (+10% year‑on‑year) and growth in digital marketing of +72% over two years (+44% y-o-y).
- Outlook for H2 2021: further progress on priority strategic plans (marketplace, digital marketing, Octopia) resulting in strong EBITDA growth.
- GreenYellow: strong business momentum, with a photovoltaic pipeline of 809 MWp (+85% vs. H1 2020) and 3.5 GWp in additional opportunities.
- Outlook for H2 2021: growth in EBITDA.
- RelevanC: growth in net sales of +32% in Q2 2021. Signing of a commercial partnership with Google Cloud and Accenture.
- Outlook for H2 2021: accelerated expansion in France and internationally.
- Disposal plan: signing with BNPP of a partnership and an agreement for the disposal of Floa for a total amount of €179m5 and securing of a €99m6 earn-out, bringing total disposals to €3.1bn.
- The Group is maintaining its target of €4.5bn in asset disposals in France.
- Improved financial terms, revised covenants and extension of €1.8bn of Casino’s main syndicated credit facility to July 2026. At 30 June 2021, the Group comfortably complied with the covenant7, with headroom of €359m on EBITDA after lease payments (2.1x vs. limit of 3.5x).
In Latin America
- Strong growth in profitability with H1 EBITDA and trading profit up +21% and +33% respectively at constant exchange rates. Organic growth in net sales of +5.5% in Q2, driven by Assaí (+22%).
- Two-fold increase in Latam asset value since the Assaí spin-off was announced8.
FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS
Consolidated net sales amounted to €14,480m in H1 2021, stable (-0.5%) on an organic basis12 and down
-10.3% after taking into account the effects of exchange rates and hyperinflation for -7.2%, changes in scope for -2.2% and fuel for +0.5%.
On the France Retail scope, net sales were down -7.3% on a same-store basis. Including Cdiscount, same-store growth in France came to -6.3%.
E-commerce (Cdiscount) gross merchandise volume (GMV) came to nearly €2bn, a year-on-year increase of +2.3%13 (+14%2 over two years), led by the expansion of the marketplace.
Sales in Latin America were up by +6.9% on an organic basis1, mainly supported by the very good performance in the cash & carry segment (Assaí), which grew by +22%2 on an organic basis.
Consolidated EBITDA came to €1,099m, an increase of +3% including currency effects and +11.1% at constant exchange rates.
France EBITDA (including Cdiscount) amounted to €622m, including €573m on the France Retail scope and €48m for Cdiscount. France Retail banners EBITDA (France Retail excluding GreenYellow, property development and Vindémia) was up +9% to €543m. GreenYellow generated EBITDA of €28m14 and property development operations delivered €3m.
France EBITDA margin (including Cdiscount) came to 8.0%, an increase of +105 bps.
In Latin America, EBITDA rose by +21.1% excluding currency effects and including tax credits15 for €6m. EBITDA excluding tax credits4 was up +19.8%.
Consolidated trading profit came to €444m (€438m excluding tax credits4), an increase of +11.4% including currency effects and +23.5% at constant exchange rates (+22% excluding tax credits).
In France (including Cdiscount), trading profit stood at €173m, including €166m on the France Retail scope and €7m for Cdiscount. France Retail banners trading profit (France Retail excluding GreenYellow, property development and Vindémia) grew by a strong +50% to €146m. Trading profit came to €19m for GreenYellow and to €2m for property development operations.
Trading margin in France (including Cdiscount) was up +39 bps at 2.2%, supported by an improvement from France Retail, which recorded a +45 bps increase in trading margin to 2.4%.
In Latin America, trading profit totalled €271m, an increase of +13.5% (+29.9% excluding tax credits and currency effects), driven by the continued strong sales momentum at Assaí, the transfer of sales to E-commerce and the repositioning of hypermarkets at Multivarejo, and the continued profitability and positive effect of real estate development at Éxito.
Underlying net financial expense and net profit, Group share16
Underlying net financial expense for the period came to -€398m (-€244m excluding interest expense on lease liabilities) vs. -€404m in H1 2020 (-€239m excluding interest expense on lease liabilities). In France Retail, net financial expense include, as for the refinancing of the Term Loan B of April 2021, (i) a non-recurring expense of €40m mainly non-cash, and (ii) a permanent reduction in financial expenses of €9m over the full year. E-commerce net financial expense was virtually stable compared with 2020. In Latin America, financial expense was down.
Underlying net profit, Group share was up +€23m versus H1 2020.
Diluted underlying earnings per share17 stood at -€1.00, vs. -€1.20 in H1 2020.
The Group recorded a sharp improvement in other operating income and expenses of +€257m (+€11m in H1 2021 vs. -€246m in H1 2020). In France, excluding the asset disposal plan and GreenYellow, non-recurring expenses declined by 29% (from -€107m in H1 2020 to -€76m in H1 2021). In Latin America, other operating income and expenses amounted to a net expense of -€34m in H1 2021 (vs. -€18m in H1 2020).
Consolidated net profit (loss), Group share
Net profit (loss) from continuing operations, Group share improved by a sharp +€306m to -€35m, from -€340m in H1 2020.
Net profit (loss) from discontinued operations, Group share came out at -€170m in H1 2021, compared with -€162m in H1 2020.
Consolidated net profit (loss), Group share amounted to -€205m vs. -€502m in H1 2020.
Financial position at 30 June 2021
-
Consolidated net debt excluding the effect of IFRS 5 was stable compared with 30 June 2020, at €6.3bn, reflecting stable net debt in both France and the Latam region. Including the impact of IFRS 5, consolidated net debt came to €5.5bn versus €4.8bn in H1 2020.
At 30 June 2021, the Group's liquidity in France (including Cdiscount) was €2.6bn, with €528m in cash and cash equivalents and €2bn confirmed undrawn lines of credit, available at any time. The Group also has €339m in a segregated account for gross debt redemptions.
FIRST-HALF 2021 HIGHLIGHTS
-
Retail banners: increased profitability and progress in priority areas of expansion and E-commerce
Profitability continued to improve for the retail banners18, with trading profit margin up +81 bps to 2.1% in H1 2021. Trading profit increased by +50% in H1 2021, to €146m (vs. €97m in H1 2020), supported by a reduction in the cost base of €30m per quarter thanks to the transformation plans initiated in Q3 2020, which drove productivity gains at the head office and in stores.
Expansion of the store base and digitalisation
- Expansion of the Group’s store base continued during the period, with 353 convenience stores opened in urban, semi-urban and rural areas, of which 26 Naturalia. In Q2 2021, the Group opened 238 stores, in line with the initial target of 200 openings.
- The Group had 613 stores equipped with autonomous solutions as of end-June 2021 (vs. 533 as of end-2020), facilitating evening and weekend openings. 63% of payments in Géant hypermarkets and 58% at Casino Supermarkets were made by smartphone or automatic check-out as of end-June 2021 (vs. 61% and 48% respectively as of end-2020). CasinoMax app users accounted for 24% of sales in hypermarkets and supermarkets in Q2 (vs. 22% as of end-2020).
Food E-commerce
- Food E-commerce19 posted same-store sales growth of +15% for the period and +103% over two years, outperforming the market (+59%20). The expanded offering now covers the full spectrum of home delivery solutions, through partnerships with high-tech players that are leaders in their field:
- Next-day delivery from the O’logistique warehouse (automated with Ocado technology) via Monoprix Plus (30,000 items) and Casino Plus (24,000 items) ;
- Same-day delivery/in-store click & collect solutions picked up pace with the launch of an Amazon click & collect service within 2 hours from Géant Casino and Casino Supermarkets (target of 180 stores). In addition, new deployments of Amazon lockers are planned, in addition to the 600 already installed to date in the Group ;
- Delivery within two hours: extension of the partnership with Amazon to Montpellier and Strasbourg, in addition to Paris, Nice, Lyon and Bordeaux ;
- Delivery within 30 minutes: roll-out of a quick-commerce offering across 800 stores thanks to Franprix’s delivery services and the partnerships with Deliveroo and Uber Eats ;
- Launch of a food marktetplace on the Casino.fr website
Sales initiatives
The Group’s banners are adapting their offering to new consumer trends by developing a series of initiatives designed to meet their customers’ expectations:
- Expansion of Monoprix’s range of services based on three key areas: (i) health, through Santé Au Quotidien spaces dedicated to health and well-being, with advice from a qualified pharmacist and a range of CBD products; (ii) local products, both food and non-food, from less than 100km away, and (iii) a sustainable mobility offering including bikes, kick scooters, a service station and a range of accessories (helmets, connected devices and fashion accessories)
- Development of Franprix in suburban areas with 150 store openings scheduled over two years and specific customer services (newspapers and magazines, parcel receipt, hot meals and cooked dishes for the evening, and electric bike rental in partnership with Véligo)
Evolution of concepts within Géant Casino and Casino Supermarkets: both banners have introduced artificial intelligence into the operational management of their stores, and partnerships have been signed with some fifteen brands and start-ups to introduce innovative concepts (artisanal products in short circuits: juices, honeys, dairy products). Géant has deployed expanded fruit and vegetable areas, cash & carry spaces, developed electric mobility corners and will soon launch toy corners with La Grande Récré. In addition, 9 small, loss-making Géant stores have been converted into Casino Supermarkets to provide an offering that better suits local needs.
Outlook for H2 2021: given the success of the banners' transformation plans and their profitability, strong return to growth in H2 in profitable formats with (i) the expansion of the store base (400 openings) and (ii) an acceleration in E-commerce
Cdiscount21: solid performance from the marketplace, digital marketing and Octopia in the first half of the year
Cdiscount generated €49m22 in EBITDA, stable year-on-year (+148% over two years).
The marketplace recorded a half-yearly increase in gross merchandise volume (GMV) of +33% over two years (+10% year-on-year):
- The marketplace contribution to GMV rose by +4 pts year-on-year to 46%
- Marketplace revenues grew by +17% (+39% over two years) to €199m over the last 12 months
- Fulfillment by Cdiscount services accounted for 35% of marketplace GMV (up +7 pts year-on-year)
Digital marketing saw its revenues grow by +44% in H1 2021. It continued to be supported by the development of the Cdiscount Ads Retail Solution (CARS) digital marketing platform, where the number of sponsored products rose by +91% in H1 2021.
Turnkey marketplace solution Octopia recorded rapid growth in H1 2021, with a +60% increase in GMV (x3 over two years) in Products-as-a-Service and Fulfillment-as-a-Service solutions. Merchants-as-a-Service and Marketplace-as-a-Service solutions recorded a good start.
Outlook for H2 2021: further progress on priority strategic plans (marketplace, digital marketing, Octopia) resulting in strong EBITDA growth.
GreenYellow: increase in photovoltaic pipeline of +85% year-on-year and expansion into Europe
For the six months to 30 June 2021, GreenYellow generated EBITDA of €37m23. Excluding gains on asset disposals, EBITDA increased by +40% in H1 2021 compared with H1 2020.
At 30 June 2021, GreenYellow had an advanced pipeline of 809 MWp in solar power projects, up a sharp +85% from 30 June 2020, and an additional prospective pipeline of 3.5 GWp. The advanced pipeline for the energy efficiency business came to 350 GWh, up +78% from 30 June 2020, with an additional prospective pipeline of nearly 900 GWh.
Expansion continued with the launch of an initial 4 MWp solar project in Bulgaria through a strategic partnership with Solarpro, a key player in the European photovoltaics market. GreenYellow has indicated that it intends to expand rapidly in Eastern Europe (Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria).
During the first half of the year, GreenYellow also strengthened its positions in its traditional geographies by supporting customers with their projects in both solar power and energy efficiency:
-
- In Africa, via the largest self-consumption solar power plant in Senegal (1.6 MWp) for a key player in the country’s agrifood industry
- In Madagascar, through the extension of the country’s largest solar power plant by 20 MWp to reach 40 MWp
- In France, with the start-up of the 4.7 MWp solar canopies in Magny-Cours and the partnership with Franprix, aimed at reducing the energy use of its refrigeration facilities (by 30%), as well as their carbon footprint
- In Asia, with the installation of photovoltaic systems at two sites for Thai particle board manufacturer Panel Plus Co., located in the suburbs of Bangkok and in the southern province of Songkhla
- In Colombia, with a “cold PPA” program in a building under construction for an international hotel group
Outlook for H2 2021: growth in EBITDA.
RelevanC
RelevanC continued to accelerate, with growth in net sales of +32% in the second quarter.
During the quarter, RelevanC strengthened its positioning with:
-
- A partnership with Google Cloud and Accenture to step up the development and commercialization of RelevanC solutions
- The allocation of Premier Partner status to RelevanC, and the integration of RelevanC solutions into the Google Cloud’s B2B marketplace
Outlook for H2 2021: (i) further implementation of the partnership strategy and (ii) accelerated growth in France and internationally thanks to partners, notably Google Cloud and Accenture
Successful spin-off of Assaí's activities in Latin America
The spin-off of Assaí’s businesses was completed on 31 December 2020 and Assaí shares were admitted to trading on 1 March 2021. Assaí shares were distributed to GPA shareholders at a ratio of one Assaí share for each GPA share.
Each entity now operates autonomously and has direct access to the capital markets and different financing sources.
Casino's stake valuation in Latin America has doubled since the spin-off of Assaí was announced24, rising from €1.1bn to €2.3bn.
Reinforcement of the Group's CSR commitments
As well as being the top retailer in terms of CSR performance according to Vigeo Eiris25, a subsidiary of Moody’s, Casino Group maintained its AA rating from MSCI in June 2021.
Pursuing its climate action, the Group has committed to a 38% reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions by 203026, stepping up the commitment made in 2018 of an 18% reduction between 2015 and 20253, which was validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. The Group is taking action to reduce carbon emissions in all its geographies (Franprix/GreenYellow partnership to reduce the carbon footprint of refrigeration units, carbon-neutral refrigerant gases in Carulla FreshMarket stores in Colombia).
Cdiscount has now reached carbon-neutral status for its deliveries, by reducing emissions through 3D packaging and bulk loading and by capturing residual emissions.
With its strategy designed to promote responsible consumption, the Group recorded an increase in the share of organic products of +0.9 pt27 in H1 and deployed new bulk concepts in partnership with national brands. Other initiatives carried out by the Group include the transition to virtual discount coupons for Casino banners since 2020, thanks to the Casino Max application, and to virtual receipts and vouchers in March 2021. At Cdiscount, the aim is to promote reusable packaging, which will be offered to all customers by end-2021. In addition, the Group has extended Monoprix’s syndicated credit facility with an annual margin adjustment clause based on the achievement of CSR objectives (greenhouse gases, responsible label, vegetable protein products).
In addition, the Group continued to carry out solidarity actions during the first half of the year, making commitments to numerous charities including Secours Populaire with Franprix and Fondation des Femmes with Monoprix. Various food drives for students in financial difficulty were also organised at Casino banners during the period, in partnership with food banks. Lastly, the Group has decided to help revitalise rural areas by creating culture corners in Casino convenience stores, in partnership with Fondation Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière.
Asset disposal plan
On 27 July 2021, the Group has signed with BNPP a partnership and an agreement for the sale of Floa for €179m28. This partnership plans the development of the fractional payment activity "FLOA PAY". In this context, Casino Group will remain associated with the successful development of FLOA's payment activity for 30% of the future created value29.
In addition, the Group has secured and recorded in advance a €99m earn-out in relation to the Apollo and Fortress JVs30.
The total amount from signed or secured disposals comes to €3.1bn.
Refinancing plan
As announced, Casino Group has improved the financial conditions and extended the maturity of its main syndicated credit facility from October 2023 to July 202631 for an amount of €1.8bn.
To take into account the Group’s improved financial position and GreenYellow’s growth plan, the financial covenants have been eased. Consequently, as from 30 June 2021, the Group undertakes to comply on a quarterly basis with the following covenants, which replace the previous covenants, for the France Retail and E-commerce scope, excluding GreenYellow:
-
- a ratio of secured gross debt to EBITDA after lease payments of less than 3.5x;
- this covenant was comfortably complied with at 30 June 2021, with a ratio of 2.1x, with headroom of €359m on EBITDA after lease payments
- a ratio of EBITDA after lease payments to net finance costs of more than 2.5x;
- this covenant was comfortably complied with at 30 June 2021, with a ratio of 3.2x, with headroom of €199m on EBITDA after lease payments
- a ratio of secured gross debt to EBITDA after lease payments of less than 3.5x;
In addition, Monoprix obtained an extension to January 2026 for its €130m syndicated credit facility which includes a yearly margin adjustment clause based on the satisfaction of CSR objectives:
- Reduction in Scopes 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions
- Proportion of net sales derived from products labelled "responsible"
- Net sales derived from vegetable protein products.
Second-quarter 2021 net sales
-
In the second quarter of 2021, the Group recorded net sales of €7,334m, down -6.5% in total due to exchange rates and consolidation scope impacts accounting respectively for -3.0% and -2.2%. The calendar effect was -0.5%. The Group’s quarterly same-store32 growth came to +6.0% over two years (-4.1% in Q2 2021, after +10.4% in Q2 2020). France (including Cdiscount) recorded a -1.2%1 variation in its same-store sales over two years (-8.4% year-on-year).
For France Retail, same-store sales growth came to -8.4% for the quarter, impacted by an unfavourable basis of comparison (+6.0% in Q2 2020). The formats hardest hit were those that benefited the most from the surge in sales associated with the first lockdown last year, including the convenience format (-11.2%) and Franprix (-12.5%).
The second quarter of 2021 was shaped by a tightening of health restrictions with a curfew that led to an early closure of autonomous stores, France’s third lockdown which temporarily reduced the number of people in Paris, a temporary drop in tourism and the closure of sections selling “non-essential” goods, which affected Géant hypermarkets (-9.9%) and Monoprix stores (-4.9%).
Cdiscount33 reported growth in gross merchandise volume (GMV) of +16% over two years (-6% year-on-year). Marketplace GMV grew by +30% over a two-year period (-7% year-on-year).
In Latin America, sales rose by +5.5% on an organic basis for the quarter. On a same-store basis, sales were up +12.3% over a two-year period (stable year-on-year). Second quarter sales growth in Latin America was again driven by the excellent performance of Assaí (up +9.2%2 on a same-store basis and +22%2 on an organic basis), reflecting the commercial format's continued attractiveness and the success of expansion strategy.
Outlook for H2 2021 in France
-
- With very satisfactory levels of profitability in all formats, priority focus on growth via the expansion of the store base and acceleration in E-commerce:
- Opening of 400 convenience stores in H2 2021 (Franprix, Vival, Naturalia, etc.), bringing the total to 750 openings over the year
- Acceleration of E-commerce based on structurally profitable models thanks to our exclusive partnerships (Ocado, Amazon) and the solutions deployed in stores
- Ongoing development of Cdiscount and GreenYellow
- Casino Group continues its preparatory work to finance the accelerated growth of GreenYellow and Cdiscount
- Growth in cash flow from continuing operations34
- Continued EBITDA growth
- Sharp reduction in non-recurring expenses
- Expansion on convenience and food E-commerce formats, which require low Capex
The Board of Directors met on 28 July 2021 to approve the consolidated financial statements for first-half 2021. These financial statements have been reviewed by the Statutory Auditors.
The presentation of the 2021 half-year results is available on Casino Group’s corporate website (www.groupe-casino.fr/en)
APPENDICES – ADDITIONAL H1 2021 FINANCIAL INFORMATION RELATING TO THE AUTUMN 2019 REFINANCING DOCUMENTATION
See press release dated 21 November 2019
Financial information for the first half ended 30 June 2021:
|In €m
|France Retail
+ E-commerce
|Latam
|Total
|Net sales35
|7,810
|6,670
|14,480
|EBITDA1
|622
|477
|1,099
|(-) impact of leases36
|(326)
|(145)
|(471)
|Adjusted consolidated EBITDA including leases1
|296
|331
|628
Financial information for the 12-month period ended 30 June 2021:
|In €m
|France Retail
+ E-commerce
|Latam
|Total
|Net sales1
|16,319
|13,933
|30,253
|EBITDA1
|1,599
|1,178
|2,777
|(-) impact of leases2
|(640)
|(273)
|(912)
|(i) Adjusted consolidated EBITDA including leases1 37
|959
|905
|1 865
|(ii) Gross debt1 38
|5,279
|3,198
|8,477
|(iii) Gross cash & cash equivalents1 39
|538
|1,595
|2,133
As at 30th June 2021, the Group’s liquidity within the “France + E-commerce” perimeter was €2,6bn,
with €528m of cash and cash equivalent and €2,032m confirmed undrawn lines of credit, available at any time
Additional information regarding covenants and segregated accounts:
|Covenants tested as from 30 June 2021 pursuant to the Revolving Credit Facility
dated 18 November 2019, as amended in July 2021
|Type of covenant (France and E-commerce excluding GreenYellow)
|As at 30 June 2021
|Secured gross debt/ EBITDA after lease payments <3.50x
|2.12x
|EBITDA after lease payments/Net finance costs >2.50x
|3.20x
The balance of the segregated account was €339m at June 30, 2021, after taking into account the redemption at maturity of the bond maturing in May 2021 (€118m).
No cash has been credited or debited from the bond segregated account and its balance remained at €0.
APPENDICES – FULL-YEAR RESULTS
- Consolidated net sales by segment
|Net sales
In €m
|H1 2020 (restated)
|H1 2021
|Change
|Change at CER
|France Retail
|7,791
|6,863
|-11.9%
|-8,1%1
|Latam Retail
|7,401
|6,670
|-9.9%
|+6.9%40
|E-commerce (Cdiscount)
|948
|947
|0.0%
|-0,8%1
|Group total
|16,140
|14,480
|-10.3%
|-0.5%1
- Consolidated EBITDA by segment
|EBITDA
In €m
|H1 2020 (restated)
|H1 2021
|Change
|Change at CER
|France Retail
|561
|573
|+2.2%
|+2.6%
|Latam Retail
|459
|477
|+3.9%
|+21.4%
|E-commerce (Cdiscount)
|43
|48
|+12.6%
|+12.6%
|Group total
|1,063
|1,099
|+3.3%
|+11.1%
- Consolidated trading profit by segment
|Trading profit
In €m
|H1 2020 (restated)
|H1 2021
|Change
|Change at CER
|France Retail
|154
|166
|+8.1%
|+9.3%
|Latam Retail
|239
|271
|+13.5%
|+32.9%
|E-commerce (Cdiscount)
|6
|7
|+11.9%
|+11.9%
|Group total
|399
|444
|+11.4%
|+23.5%
- Underlying net profit
|In €m
|H1 2020
(restated)
|Restated items
|H1 2020
(underlying)
|H1 2021
|Restated items
|H1 2021
(underlying)
|Trading profit
|399
|0
|399
|444
|0
|444
|Other operating income and expenses
|(246)
|246
|0
|11
|(11)
|0
|Operating profit (loss)
|153
|246
|399
|455
|(11)
|444
|Net finance costs
|(188)
|0
|(188)
|(224)
|0
|(224)
|Other financial income and expenses41
|(291)
|74
|(217)
|(175)
|0
|(174)
|Income taxes42
|15
|(65)
|(50)
|(46)
|(9)
|(55)
|Share of profit of equity-accounted investees
|15
|0
|15
|29
|0
|29
|Net profit (loss) from continuing operations
|(295)
|255
|(40)
|41
|(20)
|21
|xx
|xx
|xx
|xx
|o/w attributable to non-controlling interests43
|45
|9
|55
|76
|18
|93
|o/w Group share
|(340)
|245
|(95)
|(35)
|(38)
|(72)
Underlying net profit corresponds to net profit from continuing operations, adjusted for (i) the impact of other operating income and expenses, as defined in the "Significant accounting policies" section in the notes to the consolidated financial statements, (ii) the impact of non-recurring financial items, as well as (iii) income tax expense/benefits related to these adjustments and (iv) the application of IFRIC 23.
Non-recurring financial items include fair value adjustments to equity derivative instruments (such as total return swaps instruments related to GPA shares) and the effects of discounting Brazilian tax liabilities.
- Change in net debt by entity
|Net debt before IFRS 5
In €m
|H1 2020
|Change over the period
|H1 2021
|France
|(4,620)
|43
|(4,577)
|o/w France Retail excl. GreenYellow
|(4,415)
|210
|(4,205)
|o/w E-commerce (Cdiscount)
|(376)
|-52
|(428)
|o/w GreenYellow
|171
|-115
|57
|Latam Retail
|(1,726)
|-41
|(1,767)
|o/w Multivarejo
|(636)
|-144
|(780)
|o/w Assaí
|(866)
|16
|(851)
|o/w Éxito
|(21)
|46
|26
|o/w Segisor
|(178)
|15
|(162)
|Total
|(6,347)
|3
|(6,344)
- France net debt at 30 June before IFRS 5
|In €m – France + Cdiscount (excluding GreenYellow)
|H1 2020
|H1 2021
|France net debt before IFRS 5 at 1 January
|(4,222)
|(3,873)
|Free cash flow44
before asset disposals, disposal plan
|(297)
|(346)
|Financial expenses45
|(228)
|(164)
|Dividends paid to owners of the parent and holders of TSSDI deeply-subordinated bonds
|(37)
|(28)
|Share buybacks and transactions with
non-controlling interests
|(1)
|(1)
|Other net financial investments
|(255)46
|14547
|Other non-cash items
|32
|(458)48
|o/w non-cash financial expenses
|79
|(30)
|Change in net debt before IFRS 5 before asset disposals
|-786
|-853
|Disposal plan and other asset disposals
|216
|9349
|Net debt before IFRS 5 at 30 June
|(4,792)
|(4,633)
APPENDICES – NET SALES
Quarterly consolidated net sales by segment
|NET SALES
(in €m)
|Q2 2021
net sales
|Total growth
|Organic
growth50
|Same-store
growth1
|Same-store growth1 over two years
|France Retail
|3,475
|-11.0%
|-8.9%
|-8.4%
|-2.9%
|Cdiscount
|464
|-7.0%
|-8.3%
|-8.3%
|+10.9%
|Total France
|3,939
|-10.6%
|-8.9%
|-8.4%
|-1.2%
|Latam Retail
|3,394
|-1.4%
|+5.5%
|-0.2%
|+12.3%
|GROUP TOTAL
|7,334
|-6.5%
|-2.4%
|-4.1%
|+6.0%
|Cdiscount GMV
|984
|-6.1%
|-5.3%
|n.a.
|n.a.
Quarterly consolidated net sales in France by banner
|Net sales by banner (in €m)
|Q2 2021
net sales
|Total growth
|Organic growth1
|Same-store growth1
|Same-store growth1
over two years
|Monoprix
|1,093
|-3.9%
|-3.3%
|-4.9%
|-2.1%
|Supermarkets
|711
|-8.8%
|-12.7%
|-10.4%
|-1.5%
|o/w Casino Supermarkets51
|670
|-9.5%
|-13.4%
|-12.2%
|-1.8%
|Franprix
|379
|-15.2%
|-14.4%
|-12.5%
|+0.4%
|Convenience & Other52
|449
|-28.8%
|-4.2%
|-10.7%
|+0.7%
|o/w Convenience53
|342
|-5.5%
|-6.7%
|-11.2%
|+4.8%
|Hypermarkets
|844
|-7.5%
|-12.7%
|-9.9%
|-10.6%
|o/w Géant2
|796
|-8.2%
|-13.9%
|-11.4%
|-11.5%
|FRANCE RETAIL
|3,475
|-11.0%
|-8.9%
|-8.4%
|-2.9%
Main half-yearly data – Cdiscount54
|Key figures
|H1 2020
|H1 2021
|Reported growth
|Reported growth over two years
|Total GMV including tax
|1,946
|1,991
|+2.3%
|+13.5%
|o/w direct sales
|906
|865
|-4.5%
|o/w marketplace sales
|676
|747
|+10.5%
|Marketplace contribution (%)
|42.7%
|46.3%
|+3.6 pts
|Net sales (in €m)
|1,049
|1,009
|-3.8%
|+1.4%
|Traffic (millions of visits)
|554
|550
|-0,7%
APPENDICES – OTHER INFORMATION
Gross sales under banner in France
|TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS FOOD SALES
UNDER BANNER (in €m, excluding fuel)
|Q2 2021
|Same-store change (excl. calendar effects)
|Same-store change (excl. calendar effects) over 2 years
|Monoprix
|987
|-4.9%
|-2.1%
|Franprix
|445
|-13.6%
|-0.9%
|Supermarkets
|667
|-10.1%
|-1.2%
|Hypermarkets
|691
|-6.2%
|-7.4%
|Convenience & Other
|581
|n.a.
|n.a.
|o/w Convenience
|424
|-11.3%
|+4.7%
|TOTAL FOOD
|3,370
|-8.3%
|-2.4%
|TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS NON-FOOD SALES
UNDER BANNER (in €m, excluding fuel)
|Q2 2021
|Same-store change (excl. calendar effects)
|Same-store change (excl. calendar effects) over 2 years
|Hypermarkets
|95
|-26.3%
|-27.3%
|Cdiscount
|791
|-5.3%
|+14.5%
|TOTAL NON-FOOD
|887
|-5.5%
|+11.3%
|TOTAL GROSS SALES UNDER BANNER
(in €m, excluding fuel)
|Q2 2021
|Same-store change (excl. calendar effects)
|Same-store change (excl. calendar effects) over 2 years
|TOTAL FRANCE AND CDISCOUNT
|4,257
|-7.9%
|-0.3%
Store network at period-end
|FRANCE
|30 June 2020
|30 Sept. 2020
|31 Dec. 2020
|31 March 2021
|30 June 2021
|Géant Casino hypermarkets
|104
|105
|105
|104
|95
|o/w French franchised affiliates
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|International affiliates
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Casino Supermarkets
|415
|414
|419
|417
|422
|o/w French franchised affiliates
|69
|68
|71
|68
|64
|International affiliates
|22
|23
|24
|25
|22
|Monoprix
|789
|791
|799
|806
|830
|o/w franchised affiliates
|190
|191
|192
|195
|201
|Naturalia integrated stores
|181
|181
|184
|189
|203
|Naturalia franchises
|26
|28
|32
|34
|39
|Franprix
|869
|869
|872
|877
|890
|o/w franchises
|481
|463
|479
|493
|533
|Convenience
|5,134
|5,166
|5,206
|5,311
|5,502
|Other businesses
|219
|219
|233
|334
|320
|Total France
|7,530
|7,564
|7,634
|7,849
|8,059
|INTERNATIONAL
|30 June 2020
|30 Sept. 2020
|31 Dec. 2020
|31 March 2021
|30 June 2021
|ARGENTINA
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|Libertad hypermarkets
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Mini Libertad and Petit Libertad mini-supermarkets
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|URUGUAY
|93
|92
|93
|93
|92
|Géant hypermarkets
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Disco supermarkets
|29
|29
|30
|30
|30
|Devoto supermarkets
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|Devoto Express mini-supermarkets
|36
|35
|35
|35
|34
|Möte
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|BRAZIL
|1 070
|1,054
|1,057
|1,058
|1,058
|Extra hypermarkets
|107
|104
|103
|103
|103
|Pão de Açúcar supermarkets
|182
|182
|182
|182
|181
|Extra supermarkets
|151
|147
|147
|147
|147
|Compre Bem
|28
|28
|28
|28
|28
|Assaí (cash & carry)
|169
|176
|184
|184
|187
|Mini Mercado Extra & Minuto Pão de Açúcar mini-supermarkets
|238
|239
|236
|237
|236
|Drugstores
|122
|104
|103
|103
|102
|+ Service stations
|73
|74
|74
|74
|74
|COLOMBIA
|1 981
|1,980
|1,983
|1,974
|2,006
|Éxito hypermarkets
|92
|92
|92
|92
|92
|Éxito and Carulla supermarkets
|157
|154
|153
|153
|155
|Super Inter supermarkets
|69
|69
|69
|61
|61
|Surtimax (discount)
|1 536
|1,539
|1,544
|1,548
|1,577
|o/w “Aliados”
|1 459
|1,465
|1,470
|1,476
|1,505
|B2B
|32
|34
|34
|34
|34
|Éxito Express and Carulla Express mini-supermarkets
|95
|92
|91
|86
|87
|CAMEROON
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Cash & Carry
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Total International
|3,170
|3,153
|3,160
|3,152
|3,184
Consolidated income statement
|In € millions
|First-half 2021
|First-half 2020 (restated)55
|CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|Net sales
|14,480
|16,140
|Other revenue
|224
|245
|Total revenue
|14,704
|16,385
|Cost of goods sold
|(11,071)
|(12,402)
|Gross margin
|3,633
|3,983
|Selling expenses
|(2,531)
|(2,928)
|General and administrative expenses
|(657)
|(656)
|Trading profit
|444
|399
|As a % of net sales
|3.1%
|2.5%
|Other operating income
|247
|225
|Other operating expenses
|(236)
|(471)
|Operating profit
|455
|153
|As a % of net sales
|3.1%
|1.0%
|Income from cash and cash equivalents
|8
|9
|Finance costs
|(231)
|(197)
|Net finance costs
|(224)
|(188)
|Other financial income
|69
|87
|Other financial expenses
|(243)
|(377)
|Profit (loss) before tax
|57
|(325)
|As a % of net sales
|0.4%
|-2.0%
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|(46)
|15
|Share of profit of equity-accounted investees
|29
|15
|Net profit /(loss) from continuing operations
|41
|(295)
|As a % of net sales
|0.3%
|-1.8%
|Attributable to owners of the parent
|(35)
|(340)
|Attributable to non-controlling interests
|76
|45
|DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|Net profit (loss) from discontinued operations
|(169)
|(158)
|Attributable to owners of the parent
|(170)
|(162)
|Attributable to non-controlling interests
|2
|4
|CONTINUING AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|Consolidated net profit (loss)
|(128)
|(452)
|Attributable to owners of the parent
|(205)
|(502)
|Attributable to non-controlling interests
|77
|50
Earnings per share
|In €
|First-half 2021
|First-half 2020 (restated)1
|From continuing operations, attributable to owners of the parent
|
|(0.66)
|(3.48)
|
|(0.66)
|(3.48)
|From continuing and discontinued operations, attr. to owners of the parent
|
|(2.24)
|(4.98)
|
|(2.24)
|(4.98)
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|In € millions
|For the six months ended 30 June 2021
|For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (restated)56
|Consolidated net profit (loss)
|(128)
|(452)
|Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
|137
|(1,184)
|Cash flow hedges and cash flow hedge reserve(i)
|20
|(14)
|Foreign currency translation adjustments(ii)
|120
|(1,148)
|Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (OCI)
|(1)
|-
|Share of items of equity-accounted investees that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
|3
|(26)
|Income tax effects
|(5)
|4
|Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss
|(3)
|2
|Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
|-
|-
|Actuarial gains and losses
|(4)
|3
|Share of items of equity-accounted investees that will never be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
|-
|-
|Income tax effects
|1
|(1)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax
|134
|(1,182)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax
|6
|(1,634)
|o/w Group share
|(127)
|(979)
|Attributable to non-controlling interests
|133
|(655)
- The change in the cash flow hedge reserve in first-half 2021 and first-half 2020 was not material.
- The €120 million positive net translation adjustment in first-half 2021 arose mainly from the appreciation of the Brazilian real for €218 million, partially offset by the depreciation of the Uruguayan peso for -€81 million. The €1,148 million negative net translation adjustment in first-half 2020 arose primarily from the depreciation of the Brazilian and Colombian currencies (-€839 million and
-€259 million, respectively).
Consolidated statement of financial position
|ASSETS
|30 June 2021
|31 December 2020
|In € millions
|Goodwill
|6,764
|6,656
|Intangible assets
|2,126
|2,061
|Property and equipment
|4,457
|4,279
|Investment property
|423
|428
|Right-of-use assets
|4,862
|4,888
|Investments in equity-accounted investees
|214
|191
|Other non-current assets
|1,217
|1,217
|Deferred tax assets
|1,111
|1,035
|Non-current assets
|21,174
|20,754
|Inventories
|3,349
|3,209
|Trade receivables
|860
|941
|Other current assets
|1,967
|1,770
|Current tax assets
|202
|167
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2,133
|2,744
|Assets held for sale
|1,064
|932
|Current assets
|9,574
|9,763
|TOTAL ASSETS
|30,748
|30,517
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|30 June 2021
|31 December 2020
|In € millions
|Share capital
|166
|166
|Additional paid-in capital, treasury shares, retained earnings and consolidated net profit (loss)
|2,937
|3,097
|Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|3,103
|3,263
|Non-controlling interests
|2,998
|2,856
|Total equity
|6,101
|6,118
|Non-current provisions for employee benefits
|348
|351
|Other non-current provisions
|380
|374
|Non-current borrowings and debt, gross
|7,244
|6,701
|Non-current lease liabilities
|4,260
|4,281
|Non-current put options granted to owners of non-controlling interests
|53
|45
|Other non-current liabilities
|173
|201
|Deferred tax liabilities
|540
|508
|Total non-current liabilities
|12,998
|12,461
|Current provisions for employee benefits
|12
|12
|Other current provisions
|163
|189
|Trade payables
|5,392
|6,190
|Current borrowings and debt, gross
|1,823
|1,355
|Current lease liabilities
|706
|705
|Current put options granted to owners of non-controlling interests
|119
|119
|Current tax liabilities
|64
|98
|Other current liabilities
|3,170
|3,059
|Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
|201
|210
|Current liabilities
|11,650
|11,937
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|30,748
|30,517
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|In € millions
|First-half 2021
|First-half 2020 (restated)57
|Profit (loss) before tax from continuing operations
|57
|(325)
|Profit (loss) before tax from discontinued operations
|(209)
|(104)
|Consolidated profit (loss) before tax
|(151)
|(429)
|Depreciation and amortisation expense
|654
|664
|Provision and impairment expense
|(81)
|94
|Losses (gains) arising from changes in fair value
|(4)
|73
|Expenses (income) on share-based payment plans
|9
|6
|Other non-cash items
|(13)
|(31)
|(Gains) losses on disposals of non-current assets
|(97)
|(49)
|(Gains) losses due to changes in percentage ownership of subsidiaries resulting in acquisition/loss of control
|11
|20
|Dividends received from equity-accounted investees
|10
|15
|Net finance costs
|224
|188
|Interest paid on leases, net
|154
|165
|Non-recourse factoring and associated transaction costs
|23
|32
|Disposal gains and losses and adjustments related to discontinued operations
|90
|15
|Net cash from operating activities before change in working capital, net finance costs and income tax
|829
|764
|Income tax paid
|(87)
|(45)
|Change in operating working capital
|(906)
|(766)
|Income tax paid and change in operating working capital: discontinued operations
|(97)
|105
|Net cash from operating activities
|(262)
|58
|of which continuing operations
|(45)
|42
|Cash outflows related to acquisitions of:
|§ Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment property
|(499)
|(447)
|§ Non-current financial assets
|(3)
|(472)
|Cash inflows related to disposals of:
|§ Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment property
|19
|169
|§ Non-current financial assets
|158
|254
|Effect of changes in scope of consolidation resulting in acquisition or loss of control
|(9)
|165
|Effect of changes in scope of consolidation related to equity-accounted investees
|(6)
|(10)
|Change in loans and advances granted
|(16)
|(21)
|Net cash from/(used in) investing activities of discontinued operations
|(49)
|(14)
|Net cash from (used in) investing activities
|(404)
|(375)
|of which continuing operations
|(355)
|(361)
|Dividends paid:
|§ to owners of the parent
|-
|-
|§ to non-controlling interests
|(77)
|(33)
|§ to holders of deeply-subordinated perpetual bonds
|(32)
|(33)
|Increase (decrease) in the parent's share capital
|-
|-
|Transactions between the Group and owners of non-controlling interests
|3
|(21)
|(Purchases) sales of treasury shares
|-
|(1)
|Additions to loans and borrowings
|2,636
|1,064
|Repayments of loans and borrowings
|(1,998)
|(837)
|Repayments of lease liabilities
|(321)
|(311)
|Interest paid, net
|(335)
|(455)
|Other repayments
|(13)
|(9)
|Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations
|(6)
|(27)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(143)
|(664)
|of which continuing operations
|(138)
|(637)
|Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations
|74
|(398)
|Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|(735)
|(1,379)
|Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|2,675
|3,530
|
|2,675
|3,471
|
|(1)
|59
|Net cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|1,940
|2,151
|
|1,941
|2,086
|
|(1)
|65
