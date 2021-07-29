Casino Group: first-half 2021 results and second-quarter 2021 net sales

English French





FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS AND SECOND-QUARTER 2021 NET SALES



Further increase in profitability



Trading profit up +24% at constant exchange rates, of which +9% in France and +33% in Latin America

Net sales for first half stable (-0.5%) on an organic basis

In France, success in the transformation of banners with trading margin up +81 bps and 353 stores opened, laying the foundation for a strong return to growth in H2

In France



Retail banners 1 : Strong increase in profitability across all banners with trading margin up +81 bps to 2.1%. Trading profit rose by +50% 1 (+€49m) thanks to the Group’s transformation plans and reduced Covid-related costs , in a context of lower net sales relative to the very high basis of comparison due to the first lock-down during H1 2020. Net sales represented a same-store change of -8.4% in Q2 2021, due to the high basis of comparison in 2020 (+6.0% in Q2 2020), the temporary drop of tourism and public health restrictions in H1 2021 (closure of non-essential product sections, curfew). Looking beyond these temporary challenges, the Group continued to activate its growth drivers: Faster delivery on the strategic priorities of: (i) expansion, with the opening of 353 convenience stores during H1 (initial target: 300 stores), and (ii) E-commerce, with same-store sales up +103% over two years, outperforming the market (+59% 2 ), and continued roll-out of the Ocado and Amazon partnerships and quick-commerce solutions from 800 stores . Outlook for H2 2021: growth in profitable formats, with (i) expansion of the store base (400 openings in local formats Franprix, Vival, Naturalia, etc.) and (ii) acceleration in E-commerce thanks to our exclusive partnerships (Ocado, Amazon) and the solutions deployed at our stores. Inflection since early July with sales down -4.0% 3 on a same-store basis vs. -8.4% in Q2, i.e. an improvement of +4.4 pts, and an increase in Cdiscount GMV of +13.5%.

Cdiscount: H1 2021 EBITDA of €48m 4 . Further growth in the marketplace in H1 of +33% over two years (+10% year‑on‑year) and growth in digital marketing of +72% over two years (+44% y-o-y). Outlook for H2 2021: further progress on priority strategic plans (marketplace, digital marketing, Octopia) resulting in strong EBITDA growth.

. and growth in GreenYellow: strong business momentum, with a photovoltaic pipeline of 809 MWp (+85% vs. H1 2020) and 3.5 GWp in additional opportunities. Outlook for H2 2021: growth in EBITDA.

(+85% vs. H1 2020) and 3.5 GWp in additional opportunities. RelevanC: growth in net sales of +32% in Q2 2021. Signing of a commercial partnership with Google Cloud and Accenture. Outlook for H2 2021: accelerated expansion in France and internationally.

Disposal plan: signing with BNPP of a partnership and an agreement for the disposal of Floa for a total amount of €179m 5 and securing of a €99m 6 earn-out , bringing total disposals to €3.1bn . The Group is maintaining its target of €4.5bn in asset disposals in France.

, bringing total disposals to . Improved financial terms, revised covenants and extension of €1.8bn of Casino’s main syndicated credit facility to July 2026. At 30 June 2021, the Group comfortably complied with the covenant7, with headroom of €359m on EBITDA after lease payments (2.1x vs. limit of 3.5x).

In Latin America



Strong growth in profitability with H1 EBITDA and trading profit up +21% and +33% respectively at constant exchange rates. Organic growth in net sales of +5.5% in Q2, driven by Assaí (+22%).

at constant exchange rates. Organic growth in net sales of +5.5% in Q2, driven by Assaí (+22%). Two-fold increase in Latam asset value since the Assaí spin-off was announced8.





FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS

Consolidated net sales amounted to €14,480m in H1 2021, stable (-0.5%) on an organic basis12 and down

-10.3% after taking into account the effects of exchange rates and hyperinflation for -7.2%, changes in scope for -2.2% and fuel for +0.5%.

On the France Retail scope, net sales were down -7.3% on a same-store basis. Including Cdiscount, same-store growth in France came to -6.3%.

E-commerce (Cdiscount) gross merchandise volume (GMV) came to nearly €2bn, a year-on-year increase of +2.3%13 (+14%2 over two years), led by the expansion of the marketplace.

Sales in Latin America were up by +6.9% on an organic basis1, mainly supported by the very good performance in the cash & carry segment (Assaí), which grew by +22%2 on an organic basis.

Consolidated EBITDA came to €1,099m, an increase of +3% including currency effects and +11.1% at constant exchange rates.

France EBITDA (including Cdiscount) amounted to €622m, including €573m on the France Retail scope and €48m for Cdiscount. France Retail banners EBITDA (France Retail excluding GreenYellow, property development and Vindémia) was up +9% to €543m. GreenYellow generated EBITDA of €28m14 and property development operations delivered €3m.

France EBITDA margin (including Cdiscount) came to 8.0%, an increase of +105 bps.

In Latin America, EBITDA rose by +21.1% excluding currency effects and including tax credits15 for €6m. EBITDA excluding tax credits4 was up +19.8%.

Consolidated trading profit came to €444m (€438m excluding tax credits4), an increase of +11.4% including currency effects and +23.5% at constant exchange rates (+22% excluding tax credits).

In France (including Cdiscount), trading profit stood at €173m, including €166m on the France Retail scope and €7m for Cdiscount. France Retail banners trading profit (France Retail excluding GreenYellow, property development and Vindémia) grew by a strong +50% to €146m. Trading profit came to €19m for GreenYellow and to €2m for property development operations.

Trading margin in France (including Cdiscount) was up +39 bps at 2.2%, supported by an improvement from France Retail, which recorded a +45 bps increase in trading margin to 2.4%.

In Latin America, trading profit totalled €271m, an increase of +13.5% (+29.9% excluding tax credits and currency effects), driven by the continued strong sales momentum at Assaí, the transfer of sales to E-commerce and the repositioning of hypermarkets at Multivarejo, and the continued profitability and positive effect of real estate development at Éxito.

Underlying net financial expense and net profit, Group share16



Underlying net financial expense for the period came to -€398m (-€244m excluding interest expense on lease liabilities) vs. -€404m in H1 2020 (-€239m excluding interest expense on lease liabilities). In France Retail, net financial expense include, as for the refinancing of the Term Loan B of April 2021, (i) a non-recurring expense of €40m mainly non-cash, and (ii) a permanent reduction in financial expenses of €9m over the full year. E-commerce net financial expense was virtually stable compared with 2020. In Latin America, financial expense was down.

Underlying net profit, Group share was up +€23m versus H1 2020.

Diluted underlying earnings per share17 stood at -€1.00, vs. -€1.20 in H1 2020.

The Group recorded a sharp improvement in other operating income and expenses of +€257m (+€11m in H1 2021 vs. -€246m in H1 2020). In France, excluding the asset disposal plan and GreenYellow, non-recurring expenses declined by 29% (from -€107m in H1 2020 to -€76m in H1 2021). In Latin America, other operating income and expenses amounted to a net expense of -€34m in H1 2021 (vs. -€18m in H1 2020).



Consolidated net profit (loss), Group share

Net profit (loss) from continuing operations, Group share improved by a sharp +€306m to -€35m, from -€340m in H1 2020.

Net profit (loss) from discontinued operations, Group share came out at -€170m in H1 2021, compared with -€162m in H1 2020.

Consolidated net profit (loss), Group share amounted to -€205m vs. -€502m in H1 2020.

Financial position at 30 June 2021

-

Consolidated net debt excluding the effect of IFRS 5 was stable compared with 30 June 2020, at €6.3bn, reflecting stable net debt in both France and the Latam region. Including the impact of IFRS 5, consolidated net debt came to €5.5bn versus €4.8bn in H1 2020.

At 30 June 2021, the Group's liquidity in France (including Cdiscount) was €2.6bn, with €528m in cash and cash equivalents and €2bn confirmed undrawn lines of credit, available at any time. The Group also has €339m in a segregated account for gross debt redemptions.







FIRST-HALF 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

-

Retail banners: increased profitability and progress in priority areas of expansion and E-commerce

Profitability continued to improve for the retail banners18, with trading profit margin up +81 bps to 2.1% in H1 2021. Trading profit increased by +50% in H1 2021, to €146m (vs. €97m in H1 2020), supported by a reduction in the cost base of €30m per quarter thanks to the transformation plans initiated in Q3 2020, which drove productivity gains at the head office and in stores.

Expansion of the store base and digitalisation

Expansion of the Group’s store base continued during the period, with 353 convenience stores opened in urban, semi-urban and rural areas , of which 26 Naturalia. In Q2 2021, the Group opened 238 stores, in line with the initial target of 200 openings.

, of which 26 Naturalia. In Q2 2021, the Group opened 238 stores, in line with the initial target of 200 openings. The Group had 613 stores equipped with autonomous solutions as of end-June 2021 (vs. 533 as of end-2020), facilitating evening and weekend openings. 63% of payments in Géant hypermarkets and 58% at Casino Supermarkets were made by smartphone or automatic check-out as of end-June 2021 (vs. 61% and 48% respectively as of end-2020). CasinoMax app users accounted for 24% of sales in hypermarkets and supermarkets in Q2 (vs. 22% as of end-2020).

Food E-commerce

Food E-commerce 19 posted same-store sales growth of +15% for the period and +103% over two years, outperforming the market (+59% 20 ). The expanded offering now covers the full spectrum of home delivery solutions, through partnerships with high-tech players that are leaders in their field: Next-day delivery from the O’logistique warehouse (automated with Ocado technology) via Monoprix Plus (30,000 items) and Casino Plus (24,000 items) ; Same-day delivery/in-store click & collect solutions picked up pace with the launch of an Amazon click & collect service within 2 hours from Géant Casino and Casino Supermarkets (target of 180 stores). In addition, new deployments of Amazon lockers are planned, in addition to the 600 already installed to date in the Group ; Delivery within two hours : extension of the partnership with Amazon to Montpellier and Strasbourg, in addition to Paris, Nice, Lyon and Bordeaux ; Delivery within 30 minutes: roll-out of a quick-commerce offering across 800 stores thanks to Franprix’s delivery services and the partnerships with Deliveroo and Uber Eats ; Launch of a food marktetplace on the Casino.fr website

posted same-store sales growth of +15% for the period and over two years, outperforming the market (+59% ). The expanded offering now covers the full spectrum of home delivery solutions, through partnerships with high-tech players that are leaders in their field:

Sales initiatives

The Group’s banners are adapting their offering to new consumer trends by developing a series of initiatives designed to meet their customers’ expectations:

Expansion of Monoprix’s range of services based on three key areas: (i) health , through Santé Au Quotidien spaces dedicated to health and well-being, with advice from a qualified pharmacist and a range of CBD products; (ii) local products , both food and non-food, from less than 100km away, and (iii) a sustainable mobility offering including bikes, kick scooters, a service station and a range of accessories (helmets, connected devices and fashion accessories)

based on three key areas: (i) , through Santé Au Quotidien spaces dedicated to health and well-being, with advice from a qualified pharmacist and a range of CBD products; (ii) , both food and non-food, from less than 100km away, and (iii) including bikes, kick scooters, a service station and a range of accessories (helmets, connected devices and fashion accessories) Development of Franprix in suburban areas with 150 store openings scheduled over two years and specific customer services (newspapers and magazines, parcel receipt, hot meals and cooked dishes for the evening, and electric bike rental in partnership with Véligo)

Evolution of concepts within Géant Casino and Casino Supermarkets: both banners have introduced artificial intelligence into the operational management of their stores, and partnerships have been signed with some fifteen brands and start-ups to introduce innovative concepts (artisanal products in short circuits: juices, honeys, dairy products). Géant has deployed expanded fruit and vegetable areas, cash & carry spaces, developed electric mobility corners and will soon launch toy corners with La Grande Récré. In addition, 9 small, loss-making Géant stores have been converted into Casino Supermarkets to provide an offering that better suits local needs.

Outlook for H2 2021: given the success of the banners' transformation plans and their profitability, strong return to growth in H2 in profitable formats with (i) the expansion of the store base (400 openings) and (ii) an acceleration in E-commerce

Cdiscount21: solid performance from the marketplace, digital marketing and Octopia in the first half of the year

Cdiscount generated €49m22 in EBITDA, stable year-on-year (+148% over two years).

The marketplace recorded a half-yearly increase in gross merchandise volume (GMV) of +33% over two years (+10% year-on-year):

The marketplace contribution to GMV rose by +4 pts year-on-year to 46%

Marketplace revenues grew by +17% (+39% over two years) to €199m over the last 12 months

Fulfillment by Cdiscount services accounted for 35% of marketplace GMV (up +7 pts year-on-year)

Digital marketing saw its revenues grow by +44% in H1 2021. It continued to be supported by the development of the Cdiscount Ads Retail Solution (CARS) digital marketing platform, where the number of sponsored products rose by +91% in H1 2021.

Turnkey marketplace solution Octopia recorded rapid growth in H1 2021, with a +60% increase in GMV (x3 over two years) in Products-as-a-Service and Fulfillment-as-a-Service solutions. Merchants-as-a-Service and Marketplace-as-a-Service solutions recorded a good start.

Outlook for H2 2021: further progress on priority strategic plans (marketplace, digital marketing, Octopia) resulting in strong EBITDA growth.

GreenYellow: increase in photovoltaic pipeline of +85% year-on-year and expansion into Europe

For the six months to 30 June 2021, GreenYellow generated EBITDA of €37m23. Excluding gains on asset disposals, EBITDA increased by +40% in H1 2021 compared with H1 2020.

At 30 June 2021, GreenYellow had an advanced pipeline of 809 MWp in solar power projects, up a sharp +85% from 30 June 2020, and an additional prospective pipeline of 3.5 GWp. The advanced pipeline for the energy efficiency business came to 350 GWh, up +78% from 30 June 2020, with an additional prospective pipeline of nearly 900 GWh.

Expansion continued with the launch of an initial 4 MWp solar project in Bulgaria through a strategic partnership with Solarpro, a key player in the European photovoltaics market. GreenYellow has indicated that it intends to expand rapidly in Eastern Europe (Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria).

During the first half of the year, GreenYellow also strengthened its positions in its traditional geographies by supporting customers with their projects in both solar power and energy efficiency:

In Africa, via the largest self-consumption solar power plant in Senegal (1.6 MWp) for a key player in the country’s agrifood industry In Madagascar, through the extension of the country’s largest solar power plant by 20 MWp to reach 40 MWp In France, with the start-up of the 4.7 MWp solar canopies in Magny-Cours and the partnership with Franprix, aimed at reducing the energy use of its refrigeration facilities (by 30%), as well as their carbon footprint In Asia, with the installation of photovoltaic systems at two sites for Thai particle board manufacturer Panel Plus Co., located in the suburbs of Bangkok and in the southern province of Songkhla In Colombia, with a “cold PPA” program in a building under construction for an international hotel group



Outlook for H2 2021: growth in EBITDA.



RelevanC

RelevanC continued to accelerate, with growth in net sales of +32% in the second quarter.

During the quarter, RelevanC strengthened its positioning with:

A partnership with Google Cloud and Accenture to step up the development and commercialization of RelevanC solutions The allocation of Premier Partner status to RelevanC, and the integration of RelevanC solutions into the Google Cloud’s B2B marketplace



Outlook for H2 2021: (i) further implementation of the partnership strategy and (ii) accelerated growth in France and internationally thanks to partners, notably Google Cloud and Accenture

Successful spin-off of Assaí's activities in Latin America

The spin-off of Assaí’s businesses was completed on 31 December 2020 and Assaí shares were admitted to trading on 1 March 2021. Assaí shares were distributed to GPA shareholders at a ratio of one Assaí share for each GPA share.

Each entity now operates autonomously and has direct access to the capital markets and different financing sources.

Casino's stake valuation in Latin America has doubled since the spin-off of Assaí was announced24, rising from €1.1bn to €2.3bn.

Reinforcement of the Group's CSR commitments

As well as being the top retailer in terms of CSR performance according to Vigeo Eiris25, a subsidiary of Moody’s, Casino Group maintained its AA rating from MSCI in June 2021.

Pursuing its climate action, the Group has committed to a 38% reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions by 203026, stepping up the commitment made in 2018 of an 18% reduction between 2015 and 20253, which was validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. The Group is taking action to reduce carbon emissions in all its geographies (Franprix/GreenYellow partnership to reduce the carbon footprint of refrigeration units, carbon-neutral refrigerant gases in Carulla FreshMarket stores in Colombia).

Cdiscount has now reached carbon-neutral status for its deliveries, by reducing emissions through 3D packaging and bulk loading and by capturing residual emissions.

With its strategy designed to promote responsible consumption, the Group recorded an increase in the share of organic products of +0.9 pt27 in H1 and deployed new bulk concepts in partnership with national brands. Other initiatives carried out by the Group include the transition to virtual discount coupons for Casino banners since 2020, thanks to the Casino Max application, and to virtual receipts and vouchers in March 2021. At Cdiscount, the aim is to promote reusable packaging, which will be offered to all customers by end-2021. In addition, the Group has extended Monoprix’s syndicated credit facility with an annual margin adjustment clause based on the achievement of CSR objectives (greenhouse gases, responsible label, vegetable protein products).

In addition, the Group continued to carry out solidarity actions during the first half of the year, making commitments to numerous charities including Secours Populaire with Franprix and Fondation des Femmes with Monoprix. Various food drives for students in financial difficulty were also organised at Casino banners during the period, in partnership with food banks. Lastly, the Group has decided to help revitalise rural areas by creating culture corners in Casino convenience stores, in partnership with Fondation Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière.





Asset disposal plan

On 27 July 2021, the Group has signed with BNPP a partnership and an agreement for the sale of Floa for €179m28. This partnership plans the development of the fractional payment activity "FLOA PAY". In this context, Casino Group will remain associated with the successful development of FLOA's payment activity for 30% of the future created value29.

In addition, the Group has secured and recorded in advance a €99m earn-out in relation to the Apollo and Fortress JVs30.

The total amount from signed or secured disposals comes to €3.1bn.

Refinancing plan

As announced, Casino Group has improved the financial conditions and extended the maturity of its main syndicated credit facility from October 2023 to July 202631 for an amount of €1.8bn.

To take into account the Group’s improved financial position and GreenYellow’s growth plan, the financial covenants have been eased. Consequently, as from 30 June 2021, the Group undertakes to comply on a quarterly basis with the following covenants, which replace the previous covenants, for the France Retail and E-commerce scope, excluding GreenYellow:

a ratio of secured gross debt to EBITDA after lease payments of less than 3.5x; this covenant was comfortably complied with at 30 June 2021, with a ratio of 2.1x, with headroom of €359m on EBITDA after lease payments a ratio of EBITDA after lease payments to net finance costs of more than 2.5x; this covenant was comfortably complied with at 30 June 2021, with a ratio of 3.2x, with headroom of €199m on EBITDA after lease payments



In addition, Monoprix obtained an extension to January 2026 for its €130m syndicated credit facility which includes a yearly margin adjustment clause based on the satisfaction of CSR objectives:

- Reduction in Scopes 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions

- Proportion of net sales derived from products labelled "responsible"

- Net sales derived from vegetable protein products.



Second-quarter 2021 net sales

-

In the second quarter of 2021, the Group recorded net sales of €7,334m, down -6.5% in total due to exchange rates and consolidation scope impacts accounting respectively for -3.0% and -2.2%. The calendar effect was -0.5%. The Group’s quarterly same-store32 growth came to +6.0% over two years (-4.1% in Q2 2021, after +10.4% in Q2 2020). France (including Cdiscount) recorded a -1.2%1 variation in its same-store sales over two years (-8.4% year-on-year).

For France Retail, same-store sales growth came to -8.4% for the quarter, impacted by an unfavourable basis of comparison (+6.0% in Q2 2020). The formats hardest hit were those that benefited the most from the surge in sales associated with the first lockdown last year, including the convenience format (-11.2%) and Franprix (-12.5%).

The second quarter of 2021 was shaped by a tightening of health restrictions with a curfew that led to an early closure of autonomous stores, France’s third lockdown which temporarily reduced the number of people in Paris, a temporary drop in tourism and the closure of sections selling “non-essential” goods, which affected Géant hypermarkets (-9.9%) and Monoprix stores (-4.9%).

Cdiscount33 reported growth in gross merchandise volume (GMV) of +16% over two years (-6% year-on-year). Marketplace GMV grew by +30% over a two-year period (-7% year-on-year).

In Latin America, sales rose by +5.5% on an organic basis for the quarter. On a same-store basis, sales were up +12.3% over a two-year period (stable year-on-year). Second quarter sales growth in Latin America was again driven by the excellent performance of Assaí (up +9.2%2 on a same-store basis and +22%2 on an organic basis), reflecting the commercial format's continued attractiveness and the success of expansion strategy.

Outlook for H2 2021 in France



-

With very satisfactory levels of profitability in all formats, priority focus on growth via the expansion of the store base and acceleration in E-commerce: Opening of 400 convenience stores in H2 2021 (Franprix, Vival, Naturalia, etc.), bringing the total to 750 openings over the year Acceleration of E-commerce based on structurally profitable models thanks to our exclusive partnerships (Ocado, Amazon) and the solutions deployed in stores

Ongoing development of Cdiscount and GreenYellow Casino Group continues its preparatory work to finance the accelerated growth of GreenYellow and Cdiscount

Growth in cash flow from continuing operations 34 Continued EBITDA growth Sharp reduction in non-recurring expenses Expansion on convenience and food E-commerce formats, which require low Capex



The Board of Directors met on 28 July 2021 to approve the consolidated financial statements for first-half 2021. These financial statements have been reviewed by the Statutory Auditors.

The presentation of the 2021 half-year results is available on Casino Group’s corporate website (www.groupe-casino.fr/en)





APPENDICES – ADDITIONAL H1 2021 FINANCIAL INFORMATION RELATING TO THE AUTUMN 2019 REFINANCING DOCUMENTATION

See press release dated 21 November 2019

Financial information for the first half ended 30 June 2021:

In €m France Retail

+ E-commerce Latam Total Net sales35

7,810 6,670 14,480 EBITDA1 622 477 1,099 (-) impact of leases36

(326) (145) (471) Adjusted consolidated EBITDA including leases1 296 331 628

Financial information for the 12-month period ended 30 June 2021:

In €m France Retail

+ E-commerce Latam Total Net sales1 16,319 13,933 30,253 EBITDA1 1,599 1,178 2,777 (-) impact of leases2 (640) (273) (912) (i) Adjusted consolidated EBITDA including leases1 37

959 905 1 865 (ii) Gross debt1 38

5,279 3,198 8,477 (iii) Gross cash & cash equivalents1 39

538 1,595 2,133

As at 30th June 2021, the Group’s liquidity within the “France + E-commerce” perimeter was €2,6bn,

with €528m of cash and cash equivalent and €2,032m confirmed undrawn lines of credit, available at any time

Additional information regarding covenants and segregated accounts:

Covenants tested as from 30 June 2021 pursuant to the Revolving Credit Facility

dated 18 November 2019, as amended in July 2021 Type of covenant (France and E-commerce excluding GreenYellow) As at 30 June 2021 Secured gross debt/ EBITDA after lease payments <3.50x 2.12x EBITDA after lease payments/Net finance costs >2.50x 3.20x

The balance of the segregated account was €339m at June 30, 2021, after taking into account the redemption at maturity of the bond maturing in May 2021 (€118m).

No cash has been credited or debited from the bond segregated account and its balance remained at €0.





APPENDICES – FULL-YEAR RESULTS

Consolidated net sales by segment

Net sales

In €m H1 2020 (restated) H1 2021 Change Change at CER France Retail 7,791 6,863 -11.9% -8,1%1 Latam Retail 7,401 6,670 -9.9% +6.9%40

E-commerce (Cdiscount) 948 947 0.0% -0,8%1 Group total 16,140 14,480 -10.3% -0.5%1

Consolidated EBITDA by segment

EBITDA

In €m H1 2020 (restated) H1 2021 Change Change at CER France Retail 561 573 +2.2% +2.6% Latam Retail 459 477 +3.9% +21.4% E-commerce (Cdiscount) 43 48 +12.6% +12.6% Group total 1,063 1,099 +3.3% +11.1%

Consolidated trading profit by segment

Trading profit

In €m H1 2020 (restated) H1 2021 Change Change at CER France Retail 154 166 +8.1% +9.3% Latam Retail 239 271 +13.5% +32.9% E-commerce (Cdiscount) 6 7 +11.9% +11.9% Group total 399 444 +11.4% +23.5%





Underlying net profit

In €m H1 2020

(restated) Restated items H1 2020

(underlying) H1 2021 Restated items H1 2021

(underlying) Trading profit 399 0 399 444 0 444 Other operating income and expenses (246) 246 0 11 (11) 0 Operating profit (loss) 153 246 399 455 (11) 444 Net finance costs (188) 0 (188) (224) 0 (224) Other financial income and expenses41

(291) 74 (217) (175) 0 (174) Income taxes42

15 (65) (50) (46) (9) (55) Share of profit of equity-accounted investees 15 0 15 29 0 29 Net profit (loss) from continuing operations (295) 255 (40) 41 (20) 21 xx xx xx xx o/w attributable to non-controlling interests43

45 9 55 76 18 93 o/w Group share (340) 245 (95) (35) (38) (72)

Underlying net profit corresponds to net profit from continuing operations, adjusted for (i) the impact of other operating income and expenses, as defined in the "Significant accounting policies" section in the notes to the consolidated financial statements, (ii) the impact of non-recurring financial items, as well as (iii) income tax expense/benefits related to these adjustments and (iv) the application of IFRIC 23.

Non-recurring financial items include fair value adjustments to equity derivative instruments (such as total return swaps instruments related to GPA shares) and the effects of discounting Brazilian tax liabilities.





Change in net debt by entity

Net debt before IFRS 5

In €m H1 2020 Change over the period H1 2021 France (4,620) 43 (4,577) o/w France Retail excl. GreenYellow (4,415) 210 (4,205) o/w E-commerce (Cdiscount) (376) -52 (428) o/w GreenYellow 171 -115 57 Latam Retail (1,726) -41 (1,767) o/w Multivarejo (636) -144 (780) o/w Assaí (866) 16 (851) o/w Éxito (21) 46 26 o/w Segisor (178) 15 (162) Total (6,347) 3 (6,344)





France net debt at 30 June before IFRS 5

In €m – France + Cdiscount (excluding GreenYellow) H1 2020 H1 2021 France net debt before IFRS 5 at 1 January (4,222) (3,873) Free cash flow44

before asset disposals, disposal plan (297) (346) Financial expenses45

(228) (164) Dividends paid to owners of the parent and holders of TSSDI deeply-subordinated bonds (37) (28) Share buybacks and transactions with

non-controlling interests (1) (1) Other net financial investments (255)46

14547

Other non-cash items 32 (458)48

o/w non-cash financial expenses 79 (30) Change in net debt before IFRS 5 before asset disposals -786 -853 Disposal plan and other asset disposals 216 9349

Net debt before IFRS 5 at 30 June (4,792) (4,633)





APPENDICES – NET SALES

Quarterly consolidated net sales by segment

NET SALES

(in €m) Q2 2021

net sales Total growth Organic

growth50

Same-store

growth1 Same-store growth1 over two years France Retail 3,475 -11.0% -8.9% -8.4% -2.9% Cdiscount 464 -7.0% -8.3% -8.3% +10.9% Total France 3,939 -10.6% -8.9% -8.4% -1.2% Latam Retail 3,394 -1.4% +5.5% -0.2% +12.3% GROUP TOTAL 7,334 -6.5% -2.4% -4.1% +6.0% Cdiscount GMV 984 -6.1% -5.3% n.a. n.a.

Quarterly consolidated net sales in France by banner

Net sales by banner (in €m) Q2 2021

net sales Total growth Organic growth1 Same-store growth1 Same-store growth1

over two years Monoprix 1,093 -3.9% -3.3% -4.9% -2.1% Supermarkets 711 -8.8% -12.7% -10.4% -1.5% o/w Casino Supermarkets51

670 -9.5% -13.4% -12.2% -1.8% Franprix 379 -15.2% -14.4% -12.5% +0.4% Convenience & Other52

449 -28.8% -4.2% -10.7% +0.7% o/w Convenience53

342 -5.5% -6.7% -11.2% +4.8% Hypermarkets 844 -7.5% -12.7% -9.9% -10.6% o/w Géant2 796 -8.2% -13.9% -11.4% -11.5% FRANCE RETAIL 3,475 -11.0% -8.9% -8.4% -2.9%

Main half-yearly data – Cdiscount 54



Key figures H1 2020 H1 2021 Reported growth Reported growth over two years Total GMV including tax 1,946 1,991 +2.3% +13.5% o/w direct sales 906 865 -4.5% o/w marketplace sales 676 747 +10.5% Marketplace contribution (%) 42.7% 46.3% +3.6 pts Net sales (in €m) 1,049 1,009 -3.8% +1.4% Traffic (millions of visits) 554 550 -0,7%





APPENDICES – OTHER INFORMATION

Gross sales under banner in France

TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS FOOD SALES

UNDER BANNER (in €m, excluding fuel) Q2 2021 Same-store change (excl. calendar effects) Same-store change (excl. calendar effects) over 2 years Monoprix 987 -4.9% -2.1% Franprix 445 -13.6% -0.9% Supermarkets 667 -10.1% -1.2% Hypermarkets 691 -6.2% -7.4% Convenience & Other 581 n.a. n.a. o/w Convenience 424 -11.3% +4.7% TOTAL FOOD 3,370 -8.3% -2.4%





TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS NON-FOOD SALES

UNDER BANNER (in €m, excluding fuel) Q2 2021 Same-store change (excl. calendar effects) Same-store change (excl. calendar effects) over 2 years Hypermarkets 95 -26.3% -27.3% Cdiscount 791 -5.3% +14.5% TOTAL NON-FOOD 887 -5.5% +11.3%





TOTAL GROSS SALES UNDER BANNER

(in €m, excluding fuel) Q2 2021 Same-store change (excl. calendar effects) Same-store change (excl. calendar effects) over 2 years TOTAL FRANCE AND CDISCOUNT 4,257 -7.9% -0.3%





Store network at period-end

FRANCE 30 June 2020 30 Sept. 2020 31 Dec. 2020 31 March 2021 30 June 2021 Géant Casino hypermarkets 104 105 105 104 95 o/w French franchised affiliates 4 4 4 3 3 International affiliates 6 7 7 7 7 Casino Supermarkets 415 414 419 417 422 o/w French franchised affiliates 69 68 71 68 64 International affiliates 22 23 24 25 22 Monoprix 789 791 799 806 830 o/w franchised affiliates 190 191 192 195 201 Naturalia integrated stores 181 181 184 189 203 Naturalia franchises 26 28 32 34 39 Franprix 869 869 872 877 890 o/w franchises 481 463 479 493 533 Convenience 5,134 5,166 5,206 5,311 5,502 Other businesses 219 219 233 334 320 Total France 7,530 7,564 7,634 7,849 8,059





INTERNATIONAL 30 June 2020 30 Sept. 2020 31 Dec. 2020 31 March 2021 30 June 2021 ARGENTINA 25 25 25 25 25 Libertad hypermarkets 15 15 15 15 15 Mini Libertad and Petit Libertad mini-supermarkets 10 10 10 10 10 URUGUAY 93 92 93 93 92 Géant hypermarkets 2 2 2 2 2 Disco supermarkets 29 29 30 30 30 Devoto supermarkets 24 24 24 24 24 Devoto Express mini-supermarkets 36 35 35 35 34 Möte 2 2 2 2 2 BRAZIL 1 070 1,054 1,057 1,058 1,058 Extra hypermarkets 107 104 103 103 103 Pão de Açúcar supermarkets 182 182 182 182 181 Extra supermarkets 151 147 147 147 147 Compre Bem 28 28 28 28 28 Assaí (cash & carry) 169 176 184 184 187 Mini Mercado Extra & Minuto Pão de Açúcar mini-supermarkets 238 239 236 237 236 Drugstores 122 104 103 103 102 + Service stations 73 74 74 74 74 COLOMBIA 1 981 1,980 1,983 1,974 2,006 Éxito hypermarkets 92 92 92 92 92 Éxito and Carulla supermarkets 157 154 153 153 155 Super Inter supermarkets 69 69 69 61 61 Surtimax (discount) 1 536 1,539 1,544 1,548 1,577 o/w “Aliados” 1 459 1,465 1,470 1,476 1,505 B2B 32 34 34 34 34 Éxito Express and Carulla Express mini-supermarkets 95 92 91 86 87 CAMEROON 1 2 2 2 3 Cash & Carry 1 2 2 2 3 Total International 3,170 3,153 3,160 3,152 3,184

Consolidated income statement

In € millions First-half 2021 First-half 2020 (restated)55

CONTINUING OPERATIONS Net sales 14,480 16,140 Other revenue 224 245 Total revenue 14,704 16,385 Cost of goods sold (11,071) (12,402) Gross margin 3,633 3,983 Selling expenses (2,531) (2,928) General and administrative expenses (657) (656) Trading profit 444 399 As a % of net sales 3.1% 2.5% Other operating income 247 225 Other operating expenses (236) (471) Operating profit 455 153 As a % of net sales 3.1% 1.0% Income from cash and cash equivalents 8 9 Finance costs (231) (197) Net finance costs (224) (188) Other financial income 69 87 Other financial expenses (243) (377) Profit (loss) before tax 57 (325) As a % of net sales 0.4% -2.0% Income tax benefit (expense) (46) 15 Share of profit of equity-accounted investees 29 15 Net profit /(loss) from continuing operations 41 (295) As a % of net sales 0.3% -1.8% Attributable to owners of the parent (35) (340) Attributable to non-controlling interests 76 45 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Net profit (loss) from discontinued operations (169) (158) Attributable to owners of the parent (170) (162) Attributable to non-controlling interests 2 4 CONTINUING AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Consolidated net profit (loss) (128) (452) Attributable to owners of the parent (205) (502) Attributable to non-controlling interests 77 50

Earnings per share

In € First-half 2021 First-half 2020 (restated)1 From continuing operations, attributable to owners of the parent Basic (0.66) (3.48) Diluted (0.66) (3.48) From continuing and discontinued operations, attr. to owners of the parent Basic (2.24) (4.98) Diluted (2.24) (4.98)

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

In € millions For the six months ended 30 June 2021 For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (restated)56

Consolidated net profit (loss) (128) (452) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss 137 (1,184) Cash flow hedges and cash flow hedge reserve(i) 20 (14) Foreign currency translation adjustments(ii) 120 (1,148) Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (OCI) (1) - Share of items of equity-accounted investees that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss 3 (26) Income tax effects (5) 4 Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss (3) 2 Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income - - Actuarial gains and losses (4) 3 Share of items of equity-accounted investees that will never be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss - - Income tax effects 1 (1) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax 134 (1,182) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax 6 (1,634) o/w Group share (127) (979) Attributable to non-controlling interests 133 (655)

The change in the cash flow hedge reserve in first-half 2021 and first-half 2020 was not material. The €120 million positive net translation adjustment in first-half 2021 arose mainly from the appreciation of the Brazilian real for €218 million, partially offset by the depreciation of the Uruguayan peso for -€81 million. The €1,148 million negative net translation adjustment in first-half 2020 arose primarily from the depreciation of the Brazilian and Colombian currencies (-€839 million and

-€259 million, respectively).

Consolidated statement of financial position

ASSETS 30 June 2021 31 December 2020 In € millions Goodwill 6,764 6,656 Intangible assets 2,126 2,061 Property and equipment 4,457 4,279 Investment property 423 428 Right-of-use assets 4,862 4,888 Investments in equity-accounted investees 214 191 Other non-current assets 1,217 1,217 Deferred tax assets 1,111 1,035 Non-current assets 21,174 20,754 Inventories 3,349 3,209 Trade receivables 860 941 Other current assets 1,967 1,770 Current tax assets 202 167 Cash and cash equivalents 2,133 2,744 Assets held for sale 1,064 932 Current assets 9,574 9,763 TOTAL ASSETS 30,748 30,517 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 30 June 2021 31 December 2020 In € millions Share capital 166 166 Additional paid-in capital, treasury shares, retained earnings and consolidated net profit (loss) 2,937 3,097 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 3,103 3,263 Non-controlling interests 2,998 2,856 Total equity 6,101 6,118 Non-current provisions for employee benefits 348 351 Other non-current provisions 380 374 Non-current borrowings and debt, gross 7,244 6,701 Non-current lease liabilities 4,260 4,281 Non-current put options granted to owners of non-controlling interests 53 45 Other non-current liabilities 173 201 Deferred tax liabilities 540 508 Total non-current liabilities 12,998 12,461 Current provisions for employee benefits 12 12 Other current provisions 163 189 Trade payables 5,392 6,190 Current borrowings and debt, gross 1,823 1,355 Current lease liabilities 706 705 Current put options granted to owners of non-controlling interests 119 119 Current tax liabilities 64 98 Other current liabilities 3,170 3,059 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 201 210 Current liabilities 11,650 11,937 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 30,748 30,517

Consolidated statement of cash flows

In € millions First-half 2021 First-half 2020 (restated)57 Profit (loss) before tax from continuing operations 57 (325) Profit (loss) before tax from discontinued operations (209) (104) Consolidated profit (loss) before tax (151) (429) Depreciation and amortisation expense 654 664 Provision and impairment expense (81) 94 Losses (gains) arising from changes in fair value (4) 73 Expenses (income) on share-based payment plans 9 6 Other non-cash items (13) (31) (Gains) losses on disposals of non-current assets (97) (49) (Gains) losses due to changes in percentage ownership of subsidiaries resulting in acquisition/loss of control 11 20 Dividends received from equity-accounted investees 10 15 Net finance costs 224 188 Interest paid on leases, net 154 165 Non-recourse factoring and associated transaction costs 23 32 Disposal gains and losses and adjustments related to discontinued operations 90 15 Net cash from operating activities before change in working capital, net finance costs and income tax 829 764 Income tax paid (87) (45) Change in operating working capital (906) (766) Income tax paid and change in operating working capital: discontinued operations (97) 105 Net cash from operating activities (262) 58 of which continuing operations (45) 42 Cash outflows related to acquisitions of: § Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment property (499) (447) § Non-current financial assets (3) (472) Cash inflows related to disposals of: § Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment property 19 169 § Non-current financial assets 158 254 Effect of changes in scope of consolidation resulting in acquisition or loss of control (9) 165 Effect of changes in scope of consolidation related to equity-accounted investees (6) (10) Change in loans and advances granted (16) (21) Net cash from/(used in) investing activities of discontinued operations (49) (14) Net cash from (used in) investing activities (404) (375) of which continuing operations (355) (361) Dividends paid: § to owners of the parent - - § to non-controlling interests (77) (33) § to holders of deeply-subordinated perpetual bonds (32) (33) Increase (decrease) in the parent's share capital - - Transactions between the Group and owners of non-controlling interests 3 (21) (Purchases) sales of treasury shares - (1) Additions to loans and borrowings 2,636 1,064 Repayments of loans and borrowings (1,998) (837) Repayments of lease liabilities (321) (311) Interest paid, net (335) (455) Other repayments (13) (9) Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations (6) (27) Net cash used in financing activities (143) (664) of which continuing operations (138) (637) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations 74 (398) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations - - Change in cash and cash equivalents (735) (1,379) Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,675 3,530 of which net cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations 2,675 3,471 of which net cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations (1) 59 Net cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,940 2,151 of which net cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations 1,941 2,086 of which net cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations (1) 65

