ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC PUBLISHES SECOND QUARTER 2021 PRESS RELEASE

"We are stepping up our shareholder distributions today, increasing dividends and starting share buybacks, while we continue to invest for the future of energy. The quality of Shell’s operational and financial delivery and strengthened balance sheet have given the Board confidence to rebase the dividend per share from Q2 2021 onwards to 24 US cents. We are also launching $2 billion of share buybacks, which is targeted to be completed by the end of this year.

Total shareholder distributions for 2021 are expected to be around the middle of the 20-30% range of CFFO from the previous four quarters. Our progressive dividend policy to grow dividends per share by 4% annually, subject to Board approval, remains unchanged."

Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer, Ben van Beurden

STEPPING UP DISTRIBUTIONS TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

Another quarter of strong operational and financial delivery, with $14.2 billion CFFO excl. WC and $5.5 billion Adj. Earnings.

Shell moves to the next phase of the capital allocation framework, consistent with our Powering Progress strategy: Dividend rebased to 24 US cents per share, an increase of over 38% from Q1 2021; maintaining ~4% annual growth Share buybacks targeted at $2 billion in the second half of 2021 Targeting AA credit metrics through the cycle; $65 billion net debt milestone retired

Disciplined cash capex: remains below $22 billion in 2021.

$ million Adj. Earnings1 Adj. EBITDA (CCS) CFFO ex. WC CFFO Cash capex Integrated Gas 1,609 3,364 4,350 3,761 880 Upstream 2,469 6,714 5,444 5,056 1,696 Oil Products 1,299 2,608 3,365 2,213 882 Refining & Trading 112 676 Marketing 1,187 1,932 Chemicals 670 1,036 1,225 1,133 895 Corporate (399) (101) (208) 454 30 Less: Non-controlling interest 115 115 RDS Q2 2021 5,534 13,507 14,176 12,617 4,383 Q1 2021 3,234 11,490 12,683 8,294 3,974

1 Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders for Q2 2021 is $3.4 billion. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the unaudited results, available on www.shell.com/investors.

$ billion Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Divestment proceeds 0.7 0.9 0.2 3.4 1.3 Free cash flow 0.2 7.6 0.9 7.7 9.7 Net debt 77.8 73.5 75.4 71.3 65.7

Q2 2021 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DRIVERS

INTEGRATED GAS, RENEWABLES AND ENERGY SOLUTIONS

Key data Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 outlook Realised liquids price ($/bbl) 55.74 58.97 — Realised gas price ($/mscf) 5.41 6.32 — Production (kboe/d) 967 938 870 - 920 LNG liquefaction volumes (MT) 8.16 7.49 7.4 - 8.0 LNG sales volumes (MT) 16.38 15.92 —

Adjusted Earnings and CFFO benefited from higher realised prices, partly offset by lower trading and optimisation margins.

Trading and optimisation contributions to earnings were significantly below average, mainly due to supply disruptions.

Strong cash conversion, with CFFO excluding working capital of $4.3 billion, benefiting from variation margin inflows in gas and power trading.

Q3 2021 production and LNG liquefaction volumes outlook is impacted by maintenance activities.

UPSTREAM

Key data Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 outlook Realised liquids price ($/bbl) 55.17 62.53 — Realised gas price ($/mscf) 3.64 4.31 — Liquids production (kboe/d) 1,579 1,558 — Gas production (mscf/d) 5,126 4,082 — Total production (kboe/d) 2,462 2,262 2,100 - 2,250

Higher Adjusted Earnings than in Q1 2021, driven by higher prices and a one-off release of a non-cash tax provision of approximately $600 million.

Continued strong cash conversion, with CFFO excluding working capital of $5.4 billion.

Production 8% below Q1 2021, driven by gas demand seasonality and increased maintenance.

Q3 2021 total production is expected to be impacted by lower seasonal gas demand.

OIL PRODUCTS

Key data Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 outlook Sales volumes (kb/d) 4,164 4,552 4,300 - 5,300 Refining & Trading sales volumes (kb/d) 1,944 2,145 — Marketing sales volumes (kb/d) 2,220 2,406 — Refinery utilisation (%) 72 76 73 - 81 Global indicative refining margin ($/bbl) 2.69 4.17 —

Strong Marketing earnings driven by improved retail unit margins and volumes.

Improved refining margins as well as higher intake and utilisation than in Q1 2021.

Trading and optimisation contributions to earnings were average.

Marginally higher operating expenses than in Q1 2021, driven by recovery in volumes.

Strong cash conversion with CFFO excluding working capital of $3.4 billion.

CHEMICALS

Key data Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 outlook Sales volumes (kT) 3,583 3,609 3,600 - 3,900 Manufacturing plant utilisation (%) 79 82 77 - 85

Higher base chemicals margins due to higher utilisation, partly offset by lower intermediate margins resulting from lower spreads in key value chains.

Marginally higher operating expenses than in Q1 2021, driven by maintenance catch-up.

Strong cash conversion including timing impact of dividends from joint ventures and associates.

CORPORATE

Key data Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 outlook Adjusted Earnings ($ million) (666) (399) (600) - (700)

Corporate segment Adjusted Earnings were a net expense of around $400 million, impacted by favourable movements in deferred tax positions.

The latest full year estimate for Corporate Adjusted Earnings is lowered to a net expense of $2,300 - 2,600 million. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate effects.

Net debt decreased by $5.5 billion to $65.7 billion in Q2 2021 driven by higher cash flow from operations partly offset by a working capital outflow.

UPCOMING INVESTOR EVENTS

28 October 2021 Third quarter 2021 results and dividends

