The HPPAs market size is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2021 to USD 4.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%

However, global pandemic disease COVID-19 has disrupted the operations of HPPAs consumer industries which has decreased the demand for HPPAs in 2020.



PA 46 Polyamide Type is the fastest-growing Polyamide Type of HPPAs, in terms of value.

PA 46 is derived by polycondensation of adipic acid and 1,4-diaminobutane.Diaminobutane is synthesized from acrylonitrile and hydrogen cyanide.



It has the lowest methylene-to-amide group ratio; hence, the highest crystallinity of the commercial PA.PA 46 is a resin that has a melting point as high as 278°C to 308°C.



It is primarily used in higher temperature ranges where stiffness, creep resistance, continuous heat stability, and fatigue strength are required.It is suitable for applications involving sliding and wearing parts exposed to high temperatures.



It is also widely used as a replacement for metal in industrial and transportation industries, which require high temperatures. The increasing demand from multiple applications is expected to drive the PA 46 HPPAs market during the forecasted period.



Injection Molding Manufacturing Process is the fastest-growing manufacturing process type of HPPAs, in terms of value.



HPPAs are injection molded to form components that are strong, have high mechanical properties, and show good chemical and thermal resistance.Bushings, gears, and bearings are some common automotive parts that are produced using injection molding.



It is the most commonly used process and is suitable for mass production. The increasing demand for HPPAs from automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial, medical, and other industries are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Medical is the fastest-growing end-use industry of HPPAs, in terms of value.



Medical is the fastest-growing end-use industry of the HPPAs market.HPPAs provide high chemical, thermal, and electrical resistance and minimal moisture absorption properties, which makes them highly efficient in medical applications.



HPPAs are used in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, surgical equipment, diagnostics, and dental verticals.They are extensively used as an alternative to conventional materials such as metals PE and PP in the manufacturing of medical equipment and devices such as sizing trials for knee and hip replacements and fixation devices.



Under medical, the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industry uses HPPAs for their high design flexibility in several applications, such as components for sample changers, valve housings and nozzles for fluid distribution, spectrometer parts for chromatography systems, and wear parts for pill and tablet production. Surgical equipment such as handles and grips for instrumentation, sizing trials for knee and hip replacement, fixation device, endoscopic housings and eyepieces are manufactured using HPPAs due to their high chemical resistance properties.



APAC is the fastest-growing HPPAs market.



APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global HPPAs market during the forecast period. The growth of the HPPAs market in this region is supported by the recovery in end-use industries, the advancement of industrial technology solutions, and increasing need of recyclable and high-performance materials.

Due to COVID-19, HPPAs industry and numerous companies have halted their production sites across various countries that has led to reduced demand from end-use industries, which affected the HPPAs demand in APAC countries. The recovery in the end-use industries with restoration in the supply chain would drive the HPPAs demand during the forecast period.



