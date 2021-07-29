New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biomarkers Market by Product, Application - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04718605/?utm_source=GNW





By disease indications segment, the cancer segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the biomarkers market

Based on disease indication, the biomarkers market is segmented into cancer, infectious diseases, neurological disorders, immunological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, and other disease indications.The cancer segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the biomarkers market during the forecast period.



The growth of this segment is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of cancer globally and the growing application of biomarkers in cancer diagnostics.

• By application, the diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the biomarkers market



Based on application, the biomarkers market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, personalized medicine, disease risk assessment, and other applications.In 2020, the diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the biomarkers market.



The use of biomarkers for the diagnosis of multiple diseases, including cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological disorders, is on the rise. The increasing use of biomarkers is a major factor that drives the growth of the diagnostics segment of the biomarkers market.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the biomarkers market.

The biomarkers market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily due to the increasing use of biomarkers for diagnostic purposes, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, favorable government initiatives, and the growing focus on genomic & proteomic research projects.



North America: the largest share of the biomarkers market

North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the growing use of biomarkers in personalized medicine, various growth strategies adopted by key players with established pharmaceutical companies in this region, and a higher adoption rate of biomarkers for disease diagnostics, majorly in cancer diagnosis.



The biomarkers market is dominated by a few globally established players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), ENZO BIOCHEM, INC. (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific S.E. (Luxembourg), Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC. (US), StressMarq Biosciences Inc. (US), DiaMetra Srl (Italy), Signosis, Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Axon Medchem BV (Netherlands), EKF Diagnostics Holdings, Plc (UK), MicroConstants, Inc. (US), NorthEast BioAnalytical Laboratories LLC. (US), Q2 Solutions LLC. (US), JSR Life Sciences, LLC (US), BioAgilytix Labs (US), Celerion (US), AnyGenes (US), and BiomarkerBay B. V. (Netherlands).



