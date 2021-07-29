The global IoT medical devices market is projected to reach USD 94.2 billion by 2026 from USD 26.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 28.9%

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IoT Medical Devices Market by Product, Type, Connectivity Technology, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05491533/?utm_source=GNW

However, the deployment of connected medical devices and the associated infrastructure requires significant investments, owing to which the adoption of IoT is low among small healthcare organizations. This, along with a dearth of skilled personnel, is expected to challenge market growth in the coming years.



The vital signs monitorssegment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on product, the IoT medical devices market has been segmented intovital signs monitors, imaging systems, implantable cardiac devices, patient monitors, respiratory devices, infusion pumps, neurological devices, anesthesia machines, ventilators, and hearing devices.The vital signs monitoring devices segment accounted for the largest share in the IoT medical devices market. The factors attributing to the largest revenue are increasing prevalence of hypertension, the growing obese population, and the increasing preference for self-health management.



Byconnectivity technology, the Wi-fi based medical devicessegment accounted for the largest share of the IoT medical devices market in 2020.

Based on connectivity technology, the global IoT medical devices market is segmented into Bluetooth, Wifi, and Zigbee based medical devices.Wi-Fi based medical devices accounted for the largest share in the IoT medical devices market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages of Wi-Fi connectivity, such as its long range (~120 feet indoors and ~300 feet outdoors). Bluetooth is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period.



By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the IoT medical devices market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, long term care centers and home care settings.The hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share in the IoT medical devices market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing need to manage an increasing volume of patient data and the increasing demand for data accessibility and interoperability in hospitals and clinics.



The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2020–2026).

North America accounted for the largest share of the IoT medical devices market in 2020. The large shareof North America can be attributed to the high penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms; increasing utilization of connected devices to manage chronic diseases; the development and adoption of EHRs in healthcare organizations; rising government initiatives for digitizing healthcare; and the presence of major companies in these regions.The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional market can be attributed to the due to government initiatives to promote eHealth, rising medical tourism, growing awareness, and the growing demand for quality healthcare.



Medtronic (US), GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Honeywell Life Care Solutions (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany) are the leading players in the market. Other players include Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Japan), BioTelemetry, Inc. (US), AliveCor, Inc. (US), iHealth Lab, Inc. (US), AgaMatrix (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Stanley Healthcare (US), and Hillrom-Welch Allyn (US).



