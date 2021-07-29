New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nutrigenomics Market: Focus on Application, Type, 15 Countries Data, Industry Insights, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06124031/?utm_source=GNW

• Type – by Product (Probiotics and Prebiotics and Dietary Supplements) and by Service (Nutrigenomics Genetic Testing For Clinical Purpose and Nutrigenomics Genetic Testing For Research)



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S. and Canada

• Europe – U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain

• Asia-Pacific – Japan, China, India, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America – Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



Market Growth Drivers



• Rising Advancement in Genomics Technology

• Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle-Related Diseases

• Increasing Demand for Preventive Medication Through Personalized Nutrition

• Limited Efficacy Rate of Drugs



Market Challenges



• Insufficient Application-Based Research Hindering Market Pull

• Lack of Awareness Regarding the Usage of Probiotics and Prebiotics

• Non-Harmonized Government Regulations on Probiotics and Prebiotics Focusing on Nutrigenomics



Market Opportunities



• Massive Scope for Phenomenal Profits Through Venturous Investments

• Integrative Industry-Academia Collaboration

• Rise of Next-Generation Probiotics

• Shifting of Reimbursement Policies Toward Enhanced Genetics Coverage



Key Companies Profiled



BioGaia, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Nutrigenomix Inc., MedGenome, Garden of Life, LLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Jarrow Formulas Inc., geneOmbio, GX Sciences, Inc., DNAfit, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., XCODE Life



Market Overview



The concept of nutrigenomics has emerged with an idea to assist an individual in achieving a lasting dietary behavior change that is beneficial for health.Nutrigenomics aims to elucidate the impact of diet on human health.



The bioactive food compounds can interact with genes affecting the transcription factors, protein expression, and metabolite production.The study of these complex interactions requires the development of advanced analytical approaches combined with bioinformatics.



The advancements in omics technology have opened gateways to deliver the biomarkers for health and comfort, disclose early indicators for a disease disposition, assist in differentiating dietary responders from non-responders, and, last but not least, discover bioactive, beneficial food components.



Further, the increasing rate of obesity and lifestyle-related diseases has led to the rise in the focus on diet-related changes in metabolism and gene. Additionally, the evolution of technology has increased the pace of the market advancements in nutrigenomics.



The segments included in the comprehensive market study are:

• by Application

• by Type

o by Product

o by Service

• by Region



The global nutrigenomics market, based on type, is further segmented into product (dietary usage) and by service (nutrigenomic genetic testing).The dietary usage products involve probiotics and prebiotics offered by the company that are impacting the genome directly or indirectly.



Further, the genetic testing services in nutrigenomics involved offers insights regarding the diet that has an impact on gene.



Competitive Landscape



The global nutrigenomics market consists of numerous large- and small-scale manufacturers and service providers.Presently, with the increasing rate of molecular advancements and the rise in the adoption of genetic tests, there has been an expansion of opportunities for the nutrigenomics market.



Some of the strategies opted by the key players within the market are new product offerings, product approvals, partnerships and alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and business expansions.



In the five years (January 2017- June 2021), the market witnessed 23 product offerings, 25 synergistic activities, six funding and investments, and five business expansions. The increasing awareness for genetic testing and nutrigenomic diet such as prebiotic and probiotic food has majorly attributed to the growing prominence for nutrigenomics.



On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of the nutrigenomics market owing to improved health consciousness, better genetic testing facilities, and favorable regulatory policies in the region. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



