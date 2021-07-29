Global Industrial Safety Sensors Market to Reach $544 Million by 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Safety Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899724/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$544 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Safety Light Curtains, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$252.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Safety Laser Scanners segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $116.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Industrial Safety Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$116.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$63.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.



Safety Edges Segment to Record 2.5% CAGR



In the global Safety Edges segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$58 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$68.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$73.7 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured)



ABB Ltd

AMETEK Factory Automation Inc

ATEK Access Technologies

Autonics Corporation

Balluff GmbH

Banner Engineering Corp.

Baumer GmbH

BEI Sensors

Contrinex AG

di-soric GmbH & Co. KG

Honeywell International Inc.

ifm electronic gmbh

Keyence Corporation

Leuze electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Electric Works Europe AG

Pepperl+Fuchs

Pilz GmbH & Co. KG

Pinnacle Systems, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

SICK AG

Siemens AG







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects in the

Immediate Term

COVID Crisis Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP & Industrial Output Forecasts

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term,

Inducing Weakness into Safety Sensors Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Despite Substantial Decline in the Short-Term, Long-Term

Outlook Remains Optimistic

Major Factors Influencing the Long-Term Growth of the Market

Safety Light Curtains: Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment

Robust Opportunities for Safety Laser Scanners

Safety Edge Technology Remains in Contention

Regional Analysis: While Developed Regions Remain Major

Consumers, Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing

Markets

EXHIBIT 3: World Industrial Safety Sensors Market by Region:

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed

and Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 4: Global Industrial Safety Sensors Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Volume CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, USA,

and Japan



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Employee Safety from Workplace Hazards

Creates Perfect Ground for Growth of Industrial Safety Sensors

Market

Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for Safety Sensors

EXHIBIT 5: Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In

Thousand) by Region

Safety Hazards Impel Adoption of Safety Sensors in

Manufacturing Industries

EXHIBIT 6: Workplace Safety Index: Cost to Businesses in US$

Billion by Disabling Workplace Injuries

Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well for

Long-Term Growth of Safety Sensors Market

COVID-19 Mandates Additional Automation Amendments to Plant

Floor & Factory Operations

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer

Future Expansion

EXHIBIT 7: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

IoT Sensors Step In to Further Automate Industrial Environments &

Augment Workplace Safety

Technology Advancements to Give Impetus to Market Expansion in

the Long-Term

Future of Computer Vision for Industrial Safety

Select Technological Advancements

Sensor-Powered Computer Vision Enhances Different Safety Aspects

Relevance of Distance Measurement & Presence Detection in

Workplace Safety Bodes Well for Future Growth

Food & Beverages Sector: A Major Consumer of Safety Sensors

IIoT Emerges as Promising Technology in Highly Regulated Food &

Beverage Industry

Trends in Life Science & Pharmaceuticals Support Demand for

Safety Sensors

EXHIBIT 8: Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Automotive

Industry to Remain an Important Consumer of Safety Sensors

EXHIBIT 9: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Current State of Oil & Gas Sector Offers Little Opportunity

Sustained Emphasis on Workplace Safety in Mining Sector Bodes Well

Global Sensor Industry: A Complementary Review

EXHIBIT 10: World Sensors Market by End-Use Segment (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile

Applications, Process & Manufacturing Industries, Machine

Tools & General Machinery, HVAC & Building Control, Office

Automation & Communication, and Other Markets



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Safety

Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Safety Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Safety

Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Safety Light

Curtains by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Safety Light Curtains by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Safety Light Curtains by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Safety laser

scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Safety laser scanners by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Safety laser scanners by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Safety Edges by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Safety Edges by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Safety Edges by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceuticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Safety

Sensors by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser

scanners and Safety Edges - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Industrial Safety Sensors by

Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and

Safety Edges Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Safety Sensors

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Safety

Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and Safety Edges for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Safety

Sensors by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals,

Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Industrial Safety Sensors by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Safety Sensors

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Safety Sensors by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser

scanners and Safety Edges - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Safety Sensors

by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and

Safety Edges Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Safety

Sensors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and Safety Edges

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Safety Sensors by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals,

Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Safety Sensors

by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Safety

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Safety

Sensors by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser

scanners and Safety Edges - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Safety Sensors

by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and

Safety Edges Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Safety

Sensors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and Safety Edges

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Safety

Sensors by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals,

Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Safety Sensors

by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Safety

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Safety

Sensors by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser

scanners and Safety Edges - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Industrial Safety Sensors

by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and

Safety Edges Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Safety

Sensors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and Safety Edges

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Safety

Sensors by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals,

Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Industrial Safety Sensors

by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Safety

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Safety Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Safety Sensors

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Safety

Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Safety Sensors by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser

scanners and Safety Edges - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Safety Sensors

by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and

Safety Edges Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Safety

Sensors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and Safety Edges

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Safety Sensors by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals,

Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Safety Sensors

by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Safety

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Safety Sensors by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser

scanners and Safety Edges - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Industrial Safety Sensors

by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and

Safety Edges Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Safety

Sensors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and Safety Edges

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Safety Sensors by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals,

Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Industrial Safety Sensors

by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Safety

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Safety Sensors by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser

scanners and Safety Edges - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Safety Sensors

by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and

Safety Edges Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Safety

Sensors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and Safety Edges

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Safety Sensors by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals,

Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Safety Sensors

by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Safety

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Safety

Sensors by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser

scanners and Safety Edges - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Safety Sensors

by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and

Safety Edges Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Safety

Sensors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and Safety Edges

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Safety

Sensors by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals,

Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Safety Sensors

by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Safety

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Safety

Sensors by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser

scanners and Safety Edges - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Industrial Safety Sensors by

Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and

Safety Edges Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Safety Sensors

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Safety

Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and Safety Edges for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Safety

Sensors by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals,

Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Industrial Safety Sensors by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Safety Sensors

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Safety Sensors by Product - Safety Light Curtains,

Safety laser scanners and Safety Edges - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial Safety

Sensors by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser

scanners and Safety Edges Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Safety Sensors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and Safety

Edges for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Safety Sensors by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial Safety

Sensors by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals,

Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Safety Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Safety Sensors by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser

scanners and Safety Edges - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Safety

Sensors by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser

scanners and Safety Edges Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Safety Sensors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and Safety

Edges for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Safety Sensors by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals,

Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Safety

Sensors by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals,

Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Safety Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Safety Sensors by Product - Safety Light Curtains,

Safety laser scanners and Safety Edges - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Latin America Historic Review for Industrial Safety

Sensors by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser

scanners and Safety Edges Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Safety Sensors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and Safety

Edges for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Safety Sensors by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Latin America Historic Review for Industrial Safety

Sensors by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals,

Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Safety Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Safety Sensors by Product - Safety Light Curtains,

Safety laser scanners and Safety Edges - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Industrial Safety

Sensors by Product - Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser

scanners and Safety Edges Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Safety Sensors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety Light Curtains, Safety laser scanners and Safety

Edges for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Safety Sensors by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of World Historic Review for Industrial Safety

Sensors by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals,

Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Safety Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 58

