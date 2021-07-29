Global Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hall-Effect Current Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899601/?utm_source=GNW

Hall-effect current sensors are suitable for current sensing, detection, positioning and proximity sensing. These devices find use in numerous applications, from solar inverters, motor current sensing and robots to machinery, automotive and consumer electronics. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by increasing requirement to measure current in various industrial applications related to robotics, solar inverters and motor current sensing. These devices are commonly used in static converters, servo motor drives, DC motors, UPS devices, power supplies and batteries. The market expansion is stimulated by rising adoption of integrated and programmable current sensors as a result of technological advances along with consistent growth of the consumer electronics and automotive industries. Hall-effect current sensors are widely employed in automotive applications to control current, protect devices from over-current and power management. The market is slated to receive a notable boost from rising adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles in the future.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hall-Effect Current Sensors estimated at US$901 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Open-Loop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$735.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Closed-Loop segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The open-loop current sensor find increasing use in automotive applications to control current, protect devices from over-current, and support power management applications like converter control, control of motor drive, over-current protection and battery management. The demand for these sensors is also propelled by their desirable features such as power-efficiency, small footprint, desirable primary aperture, impulse current & AC/DC measurement, and superior electrical isolation among primary & secondary circuits. The high accuracy and faster response times have fueled the adoption of closed-loop current sensors in various applications such as aerospace & defense, medical and automotive. Future growth of the segment is expected to be favored by ongoing advancements in consumer electronics and automotive industries that are creating the requirement of high-end sensing solutions.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $241 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $148.2 Million by 2026



The Hall-Effect Current Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$241 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$148.2 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR. North America retains the dominant share in the market, stimulated by growing demand for current sensors in industrial applications coupled with the presence of leading players in the region. The market expansion is also facilitated by strong focus on R&D in the US and Canada to push accuracy of these devices, which is expected to further boost their adoption. In Asia-Pacific region, growth is attributed to increasing adoption of power management systems built on these sensors in countries such as India, China and South Korea. Growing focus on power management along with implementation of cloud technology and continuous expansion of the industrial sector is slated to present attractive growth opportunities.

Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured)



ABB Ltd.

Allegro MicroSystems LLC.

American Aerospace Controls Inc.

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Electrohms Private Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Kohshin Electric Corporation

Lem Holding SA

Magnesensor Technology

Melexis NV

Pulse Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

TDK Corporation

Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899601/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects in the

Immediate Term

Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in

GDP Forecasts Strongly Discourage the Hall-Effect Current

Sensor Market in Short Term

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the

Period June 2019 to May 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,

4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020

Global Sensor Industry

EXHIBIT 5: World Sensors Market by Application Segment (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile

Applications, Process & Manufacturing Industries, Machine

Tools & General Machinery, HVAC & Building Control, Office

Automation & Communication, and Other Markets

An Introduction to Current Sensors

Hall-Effect Technology

Hall-Effect Sensors

Different Classifications of Hall-Effect Sensors

Hall-Effect Sensors: Select Applications

Important Considerations in Designing Hall-Effect Sensors

Rising Application Gamut Makes Global Hall-Effect Current

Sensor Market to Exhibit Robust Growth Prospects in Medium

Term

Faster Response & High Accuracy Allow Closed-Loop Current

Sensors to Display High Growth

EXHIBIT 6: World Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market by Type:

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Open-Loop, and

Closed-Loop

Merits of BiCMOS Technology Overshadow CMOS

EXHIBIT 7: World Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market by

Technology (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

BiCMOS, and CMOS

End-Use Market Analysis: Rising Integration of Electronics

Makes Automotive to Enjoy Fastest Growth in Hall-Effect

Current Sensor Market

EXHIBIT 8: World Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market by End-Use

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Industrial

Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Utilities, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis: North America Holds Commanding Position in

Global Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market

EXHIBIT 9: World Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 10: World Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada,

Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Industrial Automation Augurs Well

Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion

EXHIBIT 11: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

Automotive Industry: Major Consumer

EXHIBIT 12: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-

2022

Anti-Lock Braking Systems

Opportunities in Consumer Electronics Sector

Smartphones & Tablets Boost Prospects

EXHIBIT 13: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 14: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

Telecommunication: Growing End-Use Vertical

Medical Industry Applications: Hall-effect Sensor Competes with

TMR Sensor

Widening Role of Magnetic Sensors Bodes Well

Innovations & Advancements

Select Innovations

Market Challenges

Rise in Demand for Low-priced Products

Technological Limitations



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Open-Loop by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Open-Loop by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Open-Loop by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Closed-Loop by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Closed-Loop by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Closed-Loop by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for BiCMOS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for BiCMOS by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for BiCMOS by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for CMOS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for CMOS by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for CMOS by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial Automation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Automation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for

Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Automotive Applications Dominate US Hall-Effect Current Sensor

Market

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors

by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Open-Loop and Closed-Loop for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors

by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BiCMOS and CMOS for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive,

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors

by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer

Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Open-Loop and Closed-Loop for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BiCMOS and CMOS for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive,

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive,

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors

by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Open-Loop and Closed-Loop for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors

by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BiCMOS and CMOS for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive,

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors

by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer

Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Automotive Industry Drive Growth

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors

by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Open-Loop and Closed-Loop for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors

by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BiCMOS and CMOS for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive,

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors

by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer

Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Open-Loop and Closed-Loop for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BiCMOS and CMOS for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive,

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive,

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Open-Loop and Closed-Loop for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BiCMOS and CMOS for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive,

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive,

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Open-Loop and Closed-Loop for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BiCMOS and CMOS for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive,

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive,

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Open-Loop and Closed-Loop for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BiCMOS and CMOS for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive,

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive,

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors

by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Open-Loop and Closed-Loop for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors

by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BiCMOS and CMOS for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive,

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors

by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer

Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current

Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Open-Loop and Closed-Loop for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Hall-Effect

Current Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899601/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________