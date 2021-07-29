Global Smart Locks Market to Reach US$4.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Locks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896389/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Deadbolts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.6% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lever Handles segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.7% share of the global Smart Locks market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Smart Locks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$544.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.53% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$730.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$730.4 Million by the year 2027.
Padlocks Segment Corners a 16.7% Share in 2020
In the global Padlocks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$246.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$453.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$494.6 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 96 Featured)
- Allegion PLC
- Assa Abloy AB
- Cansec Systems Ltd.
- dormakaba International Holding AG
- Master Lock Company LLC
- Onity, Inc.
- SALTO Systems SL
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896389/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Consumer IoT Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Smart
Locks in the Residential Sector
EXHIBIT 1: Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing
Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities
for Smart Security Technologies & Solutions: Global Smart
Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2018,
2020 and 2022
Industrial IoT & Smart Factory Also Push Up the Need for Smart
Locks in the Industrial Sector
EXHIBIT 2: Growing Clout of Industry 4.0 Creates New Value for
Smart Locks as Vital Cyber-Physical Devices that Secure the
Digital Era: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry
for the Years 2018 and 2022
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ADEL Group (Hong Kong)
Allegion Plc (Ireland)
Anviz Global (China)
ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)
August Home, Inc. (USA)
Avent Security (China)
Cansec Systems Ltd. (Canada)
Danalock International ApS (Denmark)
DESSMANN Schliessanlagen GmbH (Germany)
Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland)
Gantner Electronic GmbH (Austria)
Gate Labs Inc. (USA)
Haven Lock, Inc. (USA)
Master Lock Company LLC (USA)
MIWA Lock Co. (Japan)
Onity, Inc. (USA)
Salto Systems S.L (Spain)
Samsung SDS (Korea)
SentriLock, LLC. (USA)
Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co.,Ltd. (China)
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (USA)
UniKey Technologies Inc. (USA)
Vivint, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Security & Safety Concerns Drives Demand for Locks
Burglaries by Point of Entry, Method of Entry, and Location:
Ranked in Order of Occurrence
Implementation of Anti-Burglary Good Practices Spur the Need
for Smart Lock Solutions
Rising Demand for Biometric-based Smart Locks
Select Popular Biometric Door Locks
Smart Cards and Locks Replace Keys and Magnetic Stripe Cards in
the Industrial Sector
Minimizing Touch Points and Lowering the Risk of Spreading of
Germs: Key Driver for Smart Lock in Healthcare Setups
Technology Improvements Remain Critical for Sustained Market
Growth
Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Emerge as Attractive Technologies for Smart Lock
Wi-Fi vs Bluetooth vs Z-Wave vs ZigBee
Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Smart Lock Grow in
Popularity
AI Makes a Huge Impact on Access Control Connectivity Functions &
Capability
As the World Heads Towards an Imminent Recession in 2020,
Housing Market Outlook to Leave the Market Jittery Over the
Short-Term Period
EXHIBIT 3: New Privately Owned Housing Units Started
(in Thousands) in the US for the Years 2010 through 2018
EXHIBIT 4: Monthly New Privately Owned Housing Units Started:
(in Thousands) & Percentage Change in the US for the Years 2018
& 2019
Concerns Over Smart Lock Security Breach: The Red Hot Issue
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Deadbolts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Deadbolts by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Lever Handles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Lever Handles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Padlocks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Padlocks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Lock Types
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Lock Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Institutional &
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Institutional &
Government by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Bluetooth by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Bluetooth by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Wi-Fi by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Wi-Fi by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for NFC by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for NFC by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Communication Protocols by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Communication
Protocols by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by Lock
Type - Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by Lock Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deadbolts, Lever
Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock Types for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Vertical - Commercial, Residential, Institutional & Government
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential, Institutional & Government and Industrial for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other
Communication Protocols - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other Communication Protocols for
the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Lock Type - Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by Lock
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deadbolts, Lever
Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock Types for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Vertical - Commercial, Residential, Institutional & Government
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential, Institutional & Government and Industrial for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other
Communication Protocols - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other Communication Protocols for
the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Lock Type - Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by Lock Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deadbolts, Lever
Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock Types for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Vertical - Commercial, Residential, Institutional & Government
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential, Institutional & Government and Industrial for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other
Communication Protocols - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other Communication Protocols for
the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Lock Type - Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by Lock Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deadbolts, Lever
Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock Types for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Vertical - Commercial, Residential, Institutional & Government
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential, Institutional & Government and Industrial for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other
Communication Protocols - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other Communication Protocols for
the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Lock Type - Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by Lock
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deadbolts, Lever
Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock Types for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Vertical - Commercial, Residential, Institutional & Government
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential, Institutional & Government and Industrial for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other
Communication Protocols - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other Communication Protocols for
the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Lock Type - Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by Lock
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deadbolts, Lever
Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock Types for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Vertical - Commercial, Residential, Institutional & Government
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential, Institutional & Government and Industrial for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other
Communication Protocols - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other Communication Protocols for
the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Lock Type - Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by Lock
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deadbolts, Lever
Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock Types for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Vertical - Commercial, Residential, Institutional & Government
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential, Institutional & Government and Industrial for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other
Communication Protocols - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other Communication Protocols for
the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Lock Type - Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by Lock Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deadbolts, Lever
Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock Types for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Vertical - Commercial, Residential, Institutional & Government
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential, Institutional & Government and Industrial for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other
Communication Protocols - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other Communication Protocols for
the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by Lock
Type - Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by Lock Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deadbolts, Lever
Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock Types for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Vertical - Commercial, Residential, Institutional & Government
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential, Institutional & Government and Industrial for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other
Communication Protocols - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other Communication Protocols for
the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Locks by Lock Type - Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks and
Other Lock Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by
Lock Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deadbolts,
Lever Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock Types for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Locks by Vertical - Commercial, Residential, Institutional &
Government and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential, Institutional & Government and Industrial for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Locks by Communication Protocol - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and
Other Communication Protocols - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other Communication Protocols for
the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Locks by Lock Type - Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks and
Other Lock Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by
Lock Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deadbolts,
Lever Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock Types for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Locks by Vertical - Commercial, Residential, Institutional &
Government and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential, Institutional & Government and Industrial for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Locks by Communication Protocol - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and
Other Communication Protocols - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other Communication Protocols for
the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Locks by Lock Type - Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks and
Other Lock Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by
Lock Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deadbolts,
Lever Handles, Padlocks and Other Lock Types for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Locks by Vertical - Commercial, Residential, Institutional &
Government and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential, Institutional & Government and Industrial for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Locks by Communication Protocol - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and
Other Communication Protocols - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Locks by
Communication Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and Other Communication Protocols for
the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 96
