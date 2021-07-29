Global Optical Imaging Techniques Market to Reach US$3.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Imaging Techniques Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896247/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Optical Coherence Tomography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.9% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hyperspectral Imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.5% share of the global Optical Imaging Techniques market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Optical Imaging Techniques market in the U.S. is estimated at US$504.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.52% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$634.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$634.4 Million by the year 2027.
Near-infrared Spectroscopy Segment Corners a 19.7% Share in 2020
In the global Near-infrared Spectroscopy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$269.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$506.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$426.4 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agfa-Gevaert Group
- ASE Optics Europe
- Canon U.S.A., Inc.
- Carl-Zeiss Meditec AG
- ChemImage Corporation
- Cytoviva Inc.
- Headwall Photonics, Inc.
- Heidelberg Engineering GmbH
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Leica Microsystems GmbH
- Optical Imaging Ltd.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Topcon Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Optical Imaging
Optical Imaging: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Developed Regions: Dominant Consumers of Optical Imaging
Technologies
EXHIBIT 1: World Optical Imaging Market by Region: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions:
( 2019 & 2025)
Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
EXHIBIT 2: World Optical Imaging Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and
Japan
Key Factors Driving Demand for Medical Imaging Services in
Developing Regions
Growing Healthcare Awareness
Increased Access to Healthcare and Surge in Number of Hospitals &
Clinics
Proliferation of Medical Tourism
Optical Coherence Tomography: Major Optical Imaging Technique
Robust Opportunities for Hyperspectral Imaging
Near-infrared Spectroscopy Gains Traction
Photoacoustic Tomography Set to Make Gains
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)
ASE Optics Europe (Spain)
Canon U.S.A., Inc. (USA)
Carl-Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)
ChemImage Corporation (USA)
Cytoviva Inc. (USA)
Headwall Photonics, Inc. (USA)
Heidelberg Engineering GmbH (Germany)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
Leica Microsystems GmbH (Germany)
Optical Imaging Ltd. (Israel)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
Topcon Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Hospitals & Clinics: Dominant Consumers of Optical Imaging
Solutions
Optical Imaging Remains Highly Relevant in Research Laboratories
Rising Prominence of Optical Imaging Technologies for
Pharmaceutical & Biotech Firms
Growing Investments in Healthcare & Lifescience Sectors Create
Conducive Environment for Growth of Optical Imaging Market
EXHIBIT 3: World Healthcare Spending & Growth (in US$ Trillion)
and % Real GDP Growth for the Years 2012 through 2018
High Growth Opportunities in Oncology Care
EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide Incidence of Cancer (2012, 2018 & 2040):
Number of New Cases Diagnosed
Growing Adoption in Cardiology Applications Bodes Well
Demographic Factors Favor Growth
Market Stands to Gain from Expanding Geriatric Population
EXHIBIT 5: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group:
1975-2050
EXHIBIT 6: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of
Total Population (2015 & 2050)
EXHIBIT 7: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in
Select Countries (2017)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
