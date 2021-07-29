Global Optical Imaging Techniques Market to Reach US$3.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Imaging Techniques Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896247/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Optical Coherence Tomography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.9% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hyperspectral Imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.5% share of the global Optical Imaging Techniques market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Optical Imaging Techniques market in the U.S. is estimated at US$504.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.52% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$634.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$634.4 Million by the year 2027.



Near-infrared Spectroscopy Segment Corners a 19.7% Share in 2020



In the global Near-infrared Spectroscopy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$269.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$506.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$426.4 Million by the year 2027.



Abbott Laboratories

Agfa-Gevaert Group

ASE Optics Europe

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Carl-Zeiss Meditec AG

ChemImage Corporation

Cytoviva Inc.

Headwall Photonics, Inc.

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Leica Microsystems GmbH

Optical Imaging Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Optical Imaging

Optical Imaging: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Developed Regions: Dominant Consumers of Optical Imaging

Technologies

EXHIBIT 1: World Optical Imaging Market by Region: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions:

( 2019 & 2025)

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

EXHIBIT 2: World Optical Imaging Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and

Japan

Key Factors Driving Demand for Medical Imaging Services in

Developing Regions

Growing Healthcare Awareness

Increased Access to Healthcare and Surge in Number of Hospitals &

Clinics

Proliferation of Medical Tourism

Optical Coherence Tomography: Major Optical Imaging Technique

Robust Opportunities for Hyperspectral Imaging

Near-infrared Spectroscopy Gains Traction

Photoacoustic Tomography Set to Make Gains



Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

ASE Optics Europe (Spain)

Canon U.S.A., Inc. (USA)

Carl-Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)

ChemImage Corporation (USA)

Cytoviva Inc. (USA)

Headwall Photonics, Inc. (USA)

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Leica Microsystems GmbH (Germany)

Optical Imaging Ltd. (Israel)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Hospitals & Clinics: Dominant Consumers of Optical Imaging

Solutions

Optical Imaging Remains Highly Relevant in Research Laboratories

Rising Prominence of Optical Imaging Technologies for

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Firms

Growing Investments in Healthcare & Lifescience Sectors Create

Conducive Environment for Growth of Optical Imaging Market

EXHIBIT 3: World Healthcare Spending & Growth (in US$ Trillion)

and % Real GDP Growth for the Years 2012 through 2018

High Growth Opportunities in Oncology Care

EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide Incidence of Cancer (2012, 2018 & 2040):

Number of New Cases Diagnosed

Growing Adoption in Cardiology Applications Bodes Well

Demographic Factors Favor Growth

Market Stands to Gain from Expanding Geriatric Population

EXHIBIT 5: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group:

1975-2050

EXHIBIT 6: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of

Total Population (2015 & 2050)

EXHIBIT 7: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in

Select Countries (2017)



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Optical Coherence

Tomography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Optical Coherence Tomography

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical Coherence

Tomography by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hyperspectral

Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Hyperspectral Imaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hyperspectral Imaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Near-infrared

Spectroscopy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Near-infrared Spectroscopy

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Near-infrared

Spectroscopy by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Photoacoustic

Tomography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Photoacoustic Tomography by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Photoacoustic

Tomography by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Oncology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Oncology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Ophthalmology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Ophthalmology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ophthalmology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Neurology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Neurology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Cardiology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Therapeutic

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Therapeutic Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Therapeutic Types

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Research

Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Research Laboratories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Research Laboratories

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharma & Biotech

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Pharma & Biotech by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Technique - Optical Coherence Tomography,

Hyperspectral Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy and

Photoacoustic Tomography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques by

Technique - Optical Coherence Tomography, Hyperspectral

Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy and Photoacoustic

Tomography Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Optical Coherence Tomography, Hyperspectral Imaging,

Near-infrared Spectroscopy and Photoacoustic Tomography for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Therapeutic Type - Oncology, Ophthalmology,

Neurology, Cardiology and Other Therapeutic Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques by

Therapeutic Type - Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology,

Cardiology and Other Therapeutic Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Therapeutic Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Cardiology and

Other Therapeutic Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Research

Laboratories and Pharma & Biotech - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories and Pharma &

Biotech Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories and Pharma & Biotech

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Technique - Optical Coherence Tomography,

Hyperspectral Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy and

Photoacoustic Tomography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques

by Technique - Optical Coherence Tomography, Hyperspectral

Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy and Photoacoustic

Tomography Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Optical Coherence Tomography, Hyperspectral Imaging,

Near-infrared Spectroscopy and Photoacoustic Tomography for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Therapeutic Type - Oncology, Ophthalmology,

Neurology, Cardiology and Other Therapeutic Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques

by Therapeutic Type - Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology,

Cardiology and Other Therapeutic Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Therapeutic Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Cardiology and

Other Therapeutic Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Research

Laboratories and Pharma & Biotech - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories and

Pharma & Biotech Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories and Pharma & Biotech

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Technique - Optical Coherence Tomography,

Hyperspectral Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy and

Photoacoustic Tomography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques

by Technique - Optical Coherence Tomography, Hyperspectral

Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy and Photoacoustic

Tomography Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Optical Coherence Tomography, Hyperspectral Imaging,

Near-infrared Spectroscopy and Photoacoustic Tomography for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Therapeutic Type - Oncology, Ophthalmology,

Neurology, Cardiology and Other Therapeutic Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques

by Therapeutic Type - Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology,

Cardiology and Other Therapeutic Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Therapeutic Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Cardiology and

Other Therapeutic Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Research

Laboratories and Pharma & Biotech - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories and

Pharma & Biotech Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories and Pharma & Biotech

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Technique - Optical Coherence Tomography,

Hyperspectral Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy and

Photoacoustic Tomography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques

by Technique - Optical Coherence Tomography, Hyperspectral

Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy and Photoacoustic

Tomography Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Optical Coherence Tomography, Hyperspectral Imaging,

Near-infrared Spectroscopy and Photoacoustic Tomography for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Therapeutic Type - Oncology, Ophthalmology,

Neurology, Cardiology and Other Therapeutic Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques

by Therapeutic Type - Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology,

Cardiology and Other Therapeutic Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Therapeutic Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Cardiology and

Other Therapeutic Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Research

Laboratories and Pharma & Biotech - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories and

Pharma & Biotech Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories and Pharma & Biotech

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Technique - Optical Coherence Tomography,

Hyperspectral Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy and

Photoacoustic Tomography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques

by Technique - Optical Coherence Tomography, Hyperspectral

Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy and Photoacoustic

Tomography Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Optical Coherence Tomography, Hyperspectral Imaging,

Near-infrared Spectroscopy and Photoacoustic Tomography for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Therapeutic Type - Oncology, Ophthalmology,

Neurology, Cardiology and Other Therapeutic Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques

by Therapeutic Type - Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology,

Cardiology and Other Therapeutic Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Therapeutic Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Cardiology and

Other Therapeutic Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Research

Laboratories and Pharma & Biotech - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories and

Pharma & Biotech Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories and Pharma & Biotech

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Technique - Optical Coherence Tomography,

Hyperspectral Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy and

Photoacoustic Tomography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques

by Technique - Optical Coherence Tomography, Hyperspectral

Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy and Photoacoustic

Tomography Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Optical Coherence Tomography, Hyperspectral Imaging,

Near-infrared Spectroscopy and Photoacoustic Tomography for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Therapeutic Type - Oncology, Ophthalmology,

Neurology, Cardiology and Other Therapeutic Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques

by Therapeutic Type - Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology,

Cardiology and Other Therapeutic Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Therapeutic Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Cardiology and

Other Therapeutic Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Research

Laboratories and Pharma & Biotech - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories and

Pharma & Biotech Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories and Pharma & Biotech

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Technique - Optical Coherence Tomography,

Hyperspectral Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy and

Photoacoustic Tomography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Technique - Optical Coherence Tomography,

Hyperspectral Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy and

Photoacoustic Tomography Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Optical Coherence Tomography, Hyperspectral Imaging,

Near-infrared Spectroscopy and Photoacoustic Tomography for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Optical

Imaging Techniques by Therapeutic Type - Oncology,

Ophthalmology, Neurology, Cardiology and Other Therapeutic

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Therapeutic Type - Oncology, Ophthalmology,

Neurology, Cardiology and Other Therapeutic Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Therapeutic Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Cardiology and

Other Therapeutic Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Optical

Imaging Techniques by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Research

Laboratories and Pharma & Biotech - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Optical Imaging

Techniques by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Research

Laboratories and Pharma & Biotech Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories and Pharma & Biotech

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Technique - Optical Coherence Tomography,

Hyperspectral Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy and

Photoacoustic Tomography - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques

by Technique - Optical Coherence Tomography, Hyperspectral

Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy and Photoacoustic

Tomography Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Optical Coherence Tomography, Hyperspectral Imaging,

Near-infrared Spectroscopy and Photoacoustic Tomography for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Therapeutic Type - Oncology, Ophthalmology,

Neurology, Cardiology and Other Therapeutic Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques

by Therapeutic Type - Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology,

Cardiology and Other Therapeutic Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Therapeutic Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Cardiology and

Other Therapeutic Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Research

Laboratories and Pharma & Biotech - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Optical Imaging Techniques

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories and

Pharma & Biotech Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Optical Imaging

Techniques by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories and Pharma & Biotech

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Optical Imaging

Techniques by Technique - Optical Coherence Tomography,

Hyperspectral Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy and



