Global E-cigarettes Market to Reach US$24.6 Billion by the Year 2027

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Modular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.7% CAGR to reach US$13 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rechargeable segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.7% share of the global E-cigarettes market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The E-cigarettes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.72% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Disposable Segment Corners a 8.8% Share in 2020
In the global Disposable segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured)
- British American Tobacco plc
- Eleaf Group
- FIN Branding Group, LLC
- Generation V
- Imperial Brands plc
- Innokin Technology Co., Ltd
- Japan Tobacco Inc.
- Juul Labs, Inc.
- MadVapes LLC
- Mig Vapor LLC
- Mojo Tech
- NicQuid LLC
- NJOY, LLC
- Philip Morris International Inc.
- Shenzhen IVPS Technology Corporation Ltd.
- Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co., Ltd.
- Smoker Friendly International LLC
- Vapor4Life, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Vaping Market to Regain Strength once the COVID-19 Smoke Gets
Cleared
E Cigarette: An Introduction
E-Cigarette Market Poised for Growth
Regional Outlook: Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions
at the Forefront of Future Growth
EXHIBIT 1: World E-Cigarettes Market by Region (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 2: Global E-Cigarettes Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by Volume CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA,
Rest of World, Japan, Europe, and Canada
Competitive Scenario: Tobacco Giants Foray into Bustling E-
cigarettes Market
Recognized Brands Serving Global E-Cigarette Market
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
SELECT GLOBAL BRANDS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Vaping Continues to Enjoy Increasing Popularity and Gains Globally
Negative Effects of Tobacco: Strong Driver
Role of Smoking in Respiratory Disorders Drives Growth
Young Adults: Primary Consumers
E-Cigarette Brands Bet Heavily on Aggressive Marketing
Strategies to Advertise Products and Target Young People
Exposure of Youth to Ads
EXHIBIT 3: Use of E-Cigarettes by % of Adults for Male, Female
and All Adults (2019)
EXHIBIT 4: Use of E-Cigarettes by % of Adults by Age Group (2019)
EXHIBIT 5: Use of Tobacco and E-Cigarettes by % of Students (2019)
Illegal Marketing and Distribution of Flavored Products Prompt
US FDA to Ban Several E-Cigarette Brands
Automatic E-Cigarettes: Dominates the Market
Improved Access to Distribution Channels
Product Innovations: Key to Future Growth
Government Mechanisms for Curbing Cigarettes Consumption
Health Implications of Vaping Put E-Cigarette Brands under
Scrutiny
Heated Tobacco Device Cause Damage to Lung Cells
EXHIBIT 6: Global Regulatory Scenario for ENDS With Nicotine
and Without Nicotine: Percentage Breakdown of Countries
Regulating ENDS as Consumer Products, Therapeutic Products,
Tobacco Products, and Others; and Countries Where ENDS is
Not Regulated
E-cigarettes Brought under Regulatory Scanner
E-Cigarettes: Regulatory Regime with Friendly and Unfriendly
Legislations
United States
Canada
European Union
Asia-Pacific
Other Regions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 56
