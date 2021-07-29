European Workplace Services Market to Double in Size Between 2021 and 2028

Dublin, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Workplace Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Service Type; Organization Size, Large Enterprises; Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this research study titled "Europe Workplace Services Market to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis and Forecast by: Service Type, Organization Size, and Vertical," the market is expected to reach US$ 54267.14 million by 2028 from US$ 26251.31 million in 2021.

The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe workplace services market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Increasing burden of conformity services are the major factor driving the growth of the Europe workplace services market. However, issues associated with the growing safety concerns hinder the growth of Europe workplace services market.



The Europe workplace services market is segmented into service type, organization size, vertical, and country. Based on services type, the market is segmented into end-user outsourcing services, and tech support services core. In 2020, the end-user outsourcing services segment held the largest share Europe workplace market.

Based on organization type the workplace services market is divided into- Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Large enterprises is expected to the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. On the basis of vertical the market is segmented into Media and Entertainment, BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Telecom- IT and ITES, Energy and Utilities, Government and Public Sector, Others. The Telecom-IT and ITES segment accounts for largest market share in the 2020.



Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Russia, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany are some of the worst affected member states in the European region. Businesses in the region face severe economic difficulties, as they had to suspend their operations or substantially reduce their activities. Due to business lockdowns, travel bans, and supply chain disruptions, the region is anticipated to have an economic slowdown till Mid-2021.

The member states of Europe, such as Italy, Spain, and Germany, have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus among its citizens. European countries represent a major market for workplace services adoption due to the rising trend of BYOD devices. Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for workplace services among end-customers is anticipated to rise in the coming years. At the early onset of the global pandemic, companies in the region successfully triggered their business continuity plans and allowed work-from-home. The outbreak has given rise to the shift to digital business models across industries in Europe. The remote working concept enhanced the experience of employees through the use of numerous collaboration technologies.



Accenture, Atos SE, Cognizant, DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Limited, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Unisys Corporation, and Wipro Limited are among some of the leading companies in the Europe workplace services market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2020, NTT Data Corporation introduced new workplace solutions, for secure operations, improved remote productivity and collaboration, and optimized costs. The new solution includes Workspace as a Service, Unified Communications and Collaboration, Unified Endpoint Management, and Omnichannel User Support.



