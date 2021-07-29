Global Digital Health Market to Reach $456.9 Billion by 2026

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Health Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895953/?utm_source=GNW

Growth in the global market is set to be driven by the transformation of patient data stored in the form of electronic forms saving time and space. The implementation of mobile applications by young adults has a positive effect on the worldwide digital health market. The disposable income levels and convenience to pay medical bills is expected to further fuel the growth of digital health. Innovations in technology to reduce human errors improve patient prognosis and overall quality patient care, leading to digital health growth. The growing adoption of telemedicine, increasing aging population and rising occurrence of chronic diseases have fueled the demand for digital health technology globally. The Covid-19 pandemic and the conditions thereon have resulted in the rapid adoption of various digital health technologies. In addition to the older technologies, newer technologies such as healthcare apps have been gaining rapid adoption.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Health estimated at US$152.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$456.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period. mHealth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.6% CAGR and reach US$253.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital Health Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 20.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. mHealth Segment holds the largest share, owing to the factors including increasing adoption of mHealth technologies among medical professionals, increasing preventive healthcare trends, and increased funding for mHealth start-ups. The demand is further fueled because of the increasing demand for efficient workflow and healthcare centers. Digital Health systems are anticipated to witness strong growth due to increasing government initiatives to endorse digital health and growth in the demand for electronic health record systems.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $80.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $47.1 Billion by 2026



The Digital Health market in the U.S. is estimated at US$80.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$47.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 22.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.2% and 17.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.2% CAGR. The US dominates the market growth led by high healthcare spending, government initiatives, including funding in EMR, adoption of high technologies and the adoption of healthcare information technology. Further, the usage of telemedicine and mHealth applications is on rise across the nation. Other factors driving market growth include implementing HITECH and HIPAA Acts, encouraging the usage of electronic health data, and rise in incidence of chronic diseases, and growth in the aged population. Europe is another major market for digital health led by increasing pressure to cut increasing healthcare costs, improved healthcare solutions, and innovative technologies. Increased usage of mHealth, continuous improvement in healthcare infrastructure, countries such as India and China turning into medical tourism hubs, government initiatives for raising awareness about digital health, growing incidence of chronic disease, and increase in aging population propel growth in the Asia-Pacific region.



Healthcare Analytics Segment to Reach $47.1 Billion by 2026



Healthcare analytics is an important application of technology that manages a large amount of data related to patients and hospitals. In the global Healthcare Analytics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$43.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2026.

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for mHealth by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for mHealth by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Analytics

Market Overview

Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Health

COVID-19 Impact on Digital Health Venture Funding

Outlook

Telemedicine to Witness Increased Adoption

Virtual Clinical Trials And AI Technology Gains Interest

Healthcare Facilities Turn to Mobile Technologies to Reduce Costs

EXHIBIT 13: US Healthcare Spending (2006-2020) (in US$ Trillion)

On-body Devices and Wearables Gain Traction

Data Analytics Find Wider Adoption in Healthcare

Changing Demographics Accelerate the Invasion of Digital Health

Technologies

EXHIBIT 14: US Resident Population by Age Group (in %): 2019

Advances in Digital Health Policies

Value-Based Care (VBC) Reimbursement Models Gain Focus

Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Adoption of Digital Health e-Services Increases in Canada

Benefiting Both Patients and Healthcare System

Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 15: Leading Medical Apps by Monthly Active Users in

Million in China: January 2020

Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Opportunities and Trends in Digital Health

Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Pandemic Drives Tele Health

Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services, Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 55: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 59: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 63: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Health by Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems,

Healthcare Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Health by Component - Services, Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Services, Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Health by Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems,

Healthcare Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Health by Component - Services, Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 71: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Health by Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems,

Healthcare Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 72: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Health by Component - Services, Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Services, Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 115

