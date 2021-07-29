Global Event Ticket Market 2021-2025: Increasing Use of Mobile Apps is a Prime Growth Factor

Dublin, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ticket Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the ticket market and it is poised to grow by $ 10.77 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report on the ticket market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the success of movies due to the increasing use of animation and the growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales.



The ticket market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The ticket market is segmented as below:



By Type

Movies

Sporting events

Concerts

Performing arts

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increasing use of mobile apps for booking tickets as one of the prime reasons driving the ticket market growth during the next few years.



The report on ticket market covers the following areas:

Ticket market sizing

Ticket market forecast

Ticket market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



The publisher recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global ticket market: Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., Atom Tickets LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Twickets Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Platinium Group SAM, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: `The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing use of mobile apps for booking tickets.`



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the success of movies due to the increasing use of animation.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Source

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.

Atom Tickets LLC

TiqIQ LLC

Twickets Ltd.

Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

Platinium Group SAM

Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3bxis8