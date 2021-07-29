Result of the buy-back auction of 3.00 per cent DGB 2021

| Source: Danmarks Nationalbank Danmarks Nationalbank

København Ø, DENMARK

Offer, buyback, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:

ISINOffer mill. DKK (nominal)Buy-back mill. DKK (nominal)Cut-off pricePro rataYield
99 22676 DGB 3.00% 15/11/2021600
0
-
-
-
Total600
0   