Genetron Health Partners with Guizhou Province’s Dafang County to Lead Liver Cancer Early Screening Project

BEIJING, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that it will work with Guizhou Province’s Dafang County authorities to lead the “Early Screening for Regional Liver Cancer Prevention and Containment Demonstration Project”. Backed by the Central Committee of the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party and guided by China’s National Cancer Center, this project is a collective effort that will be carried out by the Dafang County Health Bureau, the People’s Hospital of Dafang, and Genetron Health.



The project seeks to push boundaries for leading cancer early screening technologies, products, and services in China’s rural markets, enabling healthcare efforts to reach a wider range of people. This project represents Genetron Health’s latest efforts to partner with local governments, following the Company’s previous partnership with Wuxi’s Huishan district.

Genetron Health will work with its partners to carry out early screening, diagnosis, treatment, follow-up screenings, and patient management for high risk liver cancer groups in Guizhou’s Dafang County. Genetron Health will establish a comprehensive cancer prevention and containment model that prioritizes prevention, and integrates it with long-term screening management, diagnosis, and treatment.

HCCscreen™, Genetron Health’s blood-based early screening test for hepatocellular carcinoma, will play a key role in this project. HCCscreen™ leverages Genetron Health’s original technology, Mutation Capsule, to simultaneously detect different biomarkers in a blood sample without reducing sensitivity; the technology can also be used repeatedly on the same blood sample. This enables it to obtain more comprehensive, accurate information in a manner that is not only simple, fast, and precise, but is also more accessible for doctors and patients. In 2019, China’s National Cancer Center used HCCscreen™’s liver cancer early screening liquid biopsy technology in a large-scale prospective cohort study. According to the project’s recently released data, HCCscreen™ was able to achieve 88% sensitivity and 93% specificity in a prospective cohort of 1,615 HBsAg positive patients, indicating performance superior to that of studies using ultrasound and AFP detection technology.

“Innovating medical technology begins with exploration, and extrapolating scientific research results to the general public is a core value of independent innovation. In response to the government’s ‘Healthy China 2030’ campaign, we have made extensive efforts to build a three-dimensional cancer prevention and containment system,” said Sizhen Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of Genetron Health.

“On one hand, we act as a driving force, working together with various partners and stakeholders across the value chain to promote the industry’s development. On the other hand, we use original technology to move precise cancer diagnosis forward to the early screening stage, enabling the prevention and containment of cancer across the entire cycle. More importantly, we are able to deeply penetrate local markets and make technology accessible to a wider population, enabling better, more equitable protection of people’s health,” concluded CEO Wang.

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:GTH) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

