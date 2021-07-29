Global Corporate Wellness Market to Reach $87.3 Billion by 2026

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corporate Wellness Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895920/?utm_source=GNW

The concept of wellness has been gaining considerable attention across organizations over the last several years owing to its ability to influence employee health, mental wellbeing, performance and quality of life. The trend can be attributed to rising incidence of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and cardiovascular conditions among employees. Unhealthy lifestyles and associated chronic diseases coerce corporate offices to bear a loss of one trillion dollars in terms of lost productivity. These issues are prompting various organizations to focus on corporate wellness to promote healthy behaviors among employees. Companies around the world are adjusting their corporate wellness plans to match the current public health crisis and given the devastating magnitude of the pandemic, the impact has been fairly positive. Integration of wellness programs in the workplace, be it physical or virtual, has becomes the biggest priority for companies worldwide.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Corporate Wellness estimated at US$56.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$87.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. Health Risk Assessment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$20.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fitness segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Given the rising susceptibility to chronic diseases such as cancer, respiratory diseases, diabetes etc. even in younger age groups, there is increased focus on inclusion of health risk assessment plans in wellness programs. Apart from helping companies reduce employee healthcare expenditure, health risk assessment enables employees to identify possible future health future and establish wellness goals. Health risk assessment begins with analyzing employee medical history, health status, and lifestyle.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2026



The Corporate Wellness market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.4 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR. The US represents a key market. In the United States, the Affordable Care Act allows employers to increase the size of their financial incentives for completing wellness programs. Under new rules, firms can penalize non participating employees by increasing their premium contribution up to 30% of the cost of the plan for not completing or engaging with corporate wellness programs.



Smoking Cessation Segment to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2026



Smoking cessation programs assist smokers in selecting and receiving the right medication such as lozenge, gum or patches to reduce craving and mitigate withdrawal symptoms. Cigarette addiction worldwide is expected to increase despite organizations and governments across the globe trying to spread awareness over the harmful effects of tobacco, imposition of high taxes on various tobacco products with an aim to reduce their usage, and approving tobacco products that are less harmful and innovative as a suitable substitute to traditional cigarettes. In the recent years, an increasing number of organizations have started focusing on smoking cessation programs at workplaces for assisting employees in improving their health and eventually boosting the bottom line by pushing productivity and saving on healthcare costs. In the global Smoking Cessation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Workplace Stress: The Silently Emerging Public Health Crisis &

the Biggest Threat for Employee Health in the 21st Century

Health & Economic Consequences of Workplace Stress

EXHIBIT 1: Major Causes of Stress in the Workplace

How Corporate Wellness Programs Can Help?

COVID-19 Pandemic Amplifies Work Related Stress Making

Corporate Wellness More Important Now Than Ever

EXHIBIT 2: Employee Absenteeism Increases During the Pandemic

Highlighting the Growing Levels of Stress & Frequency of

Sickness: Average Weekly Absenteeism in EU for the Months

Nov-19, Dec-19 & Jan-20 to Aug-20 (In Million People)

Wellness Becomes a Bigger Priority for Companies Amid the Pandemic

Here?s Why Exercise & Fitness Amid the Pandemic Should Take

Precedence in Corporate Wellness Programs

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthcare Costs Continue to Spiral, Growing Much Faster Than

National GDP

EXHIBIT 3: Rising Healthcare Costs Outstripping Global GDP

Growth Means Companies Need to Rein-in Healthcare Costs to

Prevent Profitability From Taking a Hit: Healthcare Costs as

a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023

Rising Employers’ Health Costs Underlines the Importance of

Well Drafted & Managed Wellness Programs

The Pandemic Pushes Up Healthcare Costs Even Higher Forcing

Companies to Strategize on Wellness Programs to Contain Costs

EXHIBIT 4: Given that Sick Employees Can be Bottom Line

Killers, Wellness Programs Join the League of Strategies Vital

for Business Continuity & Preparedness: Average Worker &

Employer Health Premium Contribution in the U.S. for the

Years 2010, 2015 & 2020 (In US$)

EXHIBIT 5: Companies Adopting Wellness Programs Increases

Underlining Growing Awareness Among Employers of the Many

Benefits Offered: % of Companies Offering Health Benefits in

the U.S. for the Years 2000, 2010, 2015 and 2020

Negative Impact of Employee Absenteeism on Corporate Balance

Sheet Drives the Focus Squarely on Wellness Programs

EXHIBIT 6: The Sizeable Impact of Employee Absenteeism on

Productivity & Revenue Means Companies Need to Step-Up Their

Wellness Programs: Direct Costs of Worker Absence as a

Percentage of Payroll Expenditure

EXHIBIT 7: An Attempt to Measure the Productivity Loss Suffered

Due to Absent Employees Reveals Why Companies Need to

Prioritize Wellness Programs & Strategies: Total Cost of

Productivity Loss as a Percentage of Payroll Expenditure

EXHIBIT 8: High Cost of Unplanned Absence Along with the Fact

that Sickness is Cited as the Most Common Cause of Unplanned

Absence, Health of Employees Should Take Center Stage if

Companies Plan to Be Successful: Impact of Unplanned Absence

(% Disruption Caused)

EXHIBIT 9: The Industry With the Highest Absenteeism Rates Will

Be Key Revenue Spinners & Attractive Customers for Wellness

Program Service Providers: Absenteeism by Industry (In %)

Taking the U.S. as a Case-In-Point

Widely Prevalent Nicotine Addiction & Abuse Encourages

Companies to Implement Innovative Smoking Cessation Programs

EXHIBIT 10: With 15% of the World Population Addicted to

Smoking, Wellness Programs Can No Longer Ignore the Need to

Help Employees With Tobacco De-Addiction: Global Number of

Tobacco Smokers (In Million)

Rise in Chronic Diseases Makes Health Risk Assessment, Fitness &

Health Screening Important Aspects of An Effective Wellness

Program

EXHIBIT 11: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the

Need for Addressing Management of These Diseases in Wellness

Programs: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2018 and 2030

EXHIBIT 12: Companies Transforming Workplace Health & Happiness

Have a Higher Chance of Business Success: Percentage of Firms

in the U.S Offering Different Types of Health Support & Care

as Part of Their Wellness Programs for the Year 2020

COVID-19 Experience Will Drive Increased Adoption of New

Infectious Disease Testing, Tracking & Employee Health

Screening Tools

EXHIBIT 13: Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging &

Re-Emerging Infections Brings the Importance of Infectious

Disease Testing in Wellness Programs Into the Spotlight:

Fatality Rate of Major Virus Outbreaks Over the Last 50

Years

EXHIBIT 14: High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious

Diseases Means Companies Need to Protect the Sanctity of the

Workplace & Prevent Spread of Infections Among Employees: RO

Values of Well Known Infectious Diseases

COVID-19 Accelerates Telemedicine?s Natural Fit into Corporate

Wellness Strategies

EXHIBIT 15: Telemedicine is a Massive Cost Saver as Compared to

Other Modes of Orchestrating Employee Healthcare Services: %

of Hospitals & Organizations in the U.S. Reporting Various

Levels of Cost Reductions from the Use of Telemedicine

EXHIBIT 16: Increase in Number of Hospitals Offering

Telemedicine Services Means Telemedicine Can Easily &

Effectively Integrated into Corporate Wellness Programs: % of

Hospitals in the U.S. Fully or Partially Implementing

Telehealth Services

Globesity: The Global Epidemic of Obesity Forces Companies to

Include Nutrition & Weight Management as Part of Wellness

Programs

EXHIBIT 17: Wellness Programs Need to Address Obesity as

Incidence Rates Increase Underlining the Need to Help

Employees With Lifestyle Management for the Right Work &

Health Balance: Prevalence of Obesity as a % of Adult

Population by Country

Workplace Fitness Center & Onsite Gyms Grow in Popularity

Cafeterias Wellness Programs: A Vital Part of Obesity

Management at the Workplace

Mental Health As Part of Corporate Wellness Programs Gains

Sudden Popularity Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Mental Health Apps As Part of Corporate Wellness Programs Grow

in Popularity

EXHIBIT 18: Stress Amid the Pandemic Takes Its Toll On Mental

Well-Being, Forcing Employers to Emphasize on Mental Health in

Corporate Wellness Programs: % of Adults Experiencing Anxiety &

Depression During the Pandemic Period February to

September 2020



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

UNITED STATES

