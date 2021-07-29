United States IVF Market 2021: Technological Advancements and Innovations Contribute to Healthy Sector Growth

Dublin, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U.S. In-vitro Fertilization Market Report



The U.S. in-vitro fertilization market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the period 2021-2026.



U.S. IN-VITRO FERTILIZATION INDUSTRY INSIGHTS



Over the past few years, the infertility treatment market has been growing at a healthy rate because of rising awareness regarding the availability of various infertility treatment options through the government. Vendors advocating IVF awareness and campaigns are increasing the acceptance of IVF procedures and a surge in fertility tourism, which boosts the growth of the U.S. IVF market. Technological advancements and innovations are being majorly focused on by the fertility clinics and fertility treatment centers to improve the treatment outcomes, surging the growth of the IVF market. Some modern in-vitro fertilization technologies are assisted hatching, Cult-Active, EmbryoGen, Embryo glue, and Intracytoplasmic sperm injection. Investors are purchasing and acquiring fertility clinics with a high success rate of fertility treatment. New investors are discovering the attractiveness of infertility treatment after seeing the success of recent investments and establishing fertility clinics with sophisticated infrastructure.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. in-vitro fertilization market during the forecast period:

Technological Advancements & Innovations in IVF

Increasing Private Equity/Venture Capital Funding in IVF Clinics

Rising Number of Obesity Cases

Increasing Number of Fertility Clinics Offering Fertility Services

The study considers the present scenario of the U.S. In-vitro fertilization market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.



The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The consumables segment is likely to witness the highest absolute growth of 43.16% in the U.S. in-vitro fertilization (IVF) market during the forecast period compared to media and equipment product segments.

As the market is witnessing the increased demand for infertility treatments, this created huge competition among the vendors to offer a wide range of innovative media, consumables, and the devices necessary for infertility treatment.

Japan, India, and the U.S. have a greater number of in-vitro fertilization clinics compared to other countries.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



The U.S. in-vitro fertilization market research report will include in-depth coverage of the industry analysis with revenue and forecast insights for the following segments:



Segmentation by Products

Consumables

Media

Equipment

Segmentation by End-Users

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Segmentation by Donor Type

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Fresh Donor

Frozen Donor

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The US in-vitro fertilization market is characterized by the presence of global, regional, and local vendors. In recent years, the global infertility treatment market has witnessed many strategic initiatives by key vendors, which is expected to intensify market competitiveness in the upcoming years. Infertility treatment is a niche industry with high margins for manufacturers, especially for vendors offering equipment, media, and related consumables, that are widely used during ART procedures. Players are expected to have active participation in the U.S. in-vitro fertilization market to maximize profit.



Prominent Vendors

The Cooper Companies

Cook Medical

Vitrolife

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Merck Group

Hamilton Thorne

Other Prominent Vendors

CARL ZEISS

Kitazato USA

Rocket Medical

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thomas Medical

Nidacon

Esco Lifesciences

GYNEMED

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the U.S. IVF market?

2. What is the growth rate of the US in vitro fertilization (IVF) market?

3. Which segment accounted for the largest in-vitro fertilization market share?

4. Who are the key players in the US in-vitro fertilization market?

5. What are some of the technological advancements and innovations in the IVF market?

