Global Acoustic Wave Sensors Market to Reach US$1.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acoustic Wave Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895787/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the period 2020-2027.Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.1% CAGR to reach US$643.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 47.3% share of the global Acoustic Wave Sensors market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Acoustic Wave Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$168.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$245.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$245.4 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured)



Althen GmbH

Boston Piezo Optics Inc.

Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG

Campbell Scientific, Inc.

CTS Corporation

Dytran Instruments, Inc.

Electronic Sensor Technology Inc.

Hawk Measurement Systems

H. Heinz Mebwiderstande GmbH

ifm electronic GmbH

NanoTemper Technologies GmbH

Pro-micron GmbH

Qualtre Inc.

Senseor SAS

Sensor Technology Ltd.

Transense Technologies plc

Vectron International, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895787/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Acoustic Wave Sensors

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensors

Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensors

Acoustic Wave Sensors: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Unique Capability to Comply with Numerous Sensing Parameters

Steers Market Adoption

Progressive Trend in World Sensors Industry Creates Fertile

Environment

EXHIBIT 1: World Sensors Market by End-Use Application (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales

Continuous Improvements to Benefit Sensor Technology

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)

Market Structure

Distribution Plays a Pivotal Role

Dynamics in the Sensor Industry Closely Tied to Economic Scenario

EXHIBIT 2: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the

Years 2017 through 2020

Competitive Structure

Industry Consolidation: A Perennial Trend

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Althen GmbH (Germany)

Boston Piezo Optics Inc. (USA)

Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Campbell Scientific, Inc. (USA)

CTS Corporation (USA)

Dytran Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Electronic Sensor Technology Inc. (USA)

Hawk Measurement Systems (Australia)

H. Heinz Mewiderstände GmbH (Germany)

ifm electronic GmbH (Germany)

NanoTemper Technologies GmbH (Germany)

Pro-micron GmbH (Germany)

Qualtre Inc. (USA)

Sensor Technology Ltd. (UK)

Transense Technologies plc (UK)

Vectron International, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ongoing Proliferation of Industry 4.0 & IIoT Set to Alter

Market Dynamics

Surface and Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors: A Comparative Review

Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensors Remain in Contention

Thickness Shear Mode (TSM/QCM) Resonator & Shear-Horizontal

Acoustic Plate Mode (SH-APM) Sensor: Two Popular BAW

Technologies

BAW Gyroscope Sensors: A Novel Technology with Tremendous Promise

Acoustic Wave Resonators-Based Sensors Acknowledged as Highly-

Sensitive Transducers

Acoustic Wave Delay Lines Sensors Fully Suitable for Microwave

Applications

Telecommunication: Established End-Use Vertical

Wide Use Case in Automotive Applications

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Autonomous Vehicles: Emerging Application Market

EXHIBIT 3: Autonomous Vehicles in 2043 (In Million Units)

Acoustic Wave Sensors in Industrial Manufacturing Market

High Growth Opportunities in Food & Beverage Industry

EXHIBIT 4: Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for

Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Global Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Healthcare: Robust Opportunities in POC Diagnostics

POC Tests for Respiratory Viruses

EXHIBIT 6: Growing Healthcare Services Industry: World

Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2016 &

2018

EXHIBIT 7: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select

Countries for 2018

Consumer Electronics: Niche Application Sector

Highly Convenient Monitoring of Critical Electrical Assets

Military, Defense & Aerospace: Major Application Areas

Chemicals Sensing Made Effortless with Acoustic Wave Sensors

Future-Proof Flow Detection with Acoustic Wave Sensors

Temperature Measuring Made Convenient and Easier

Robust Opportunities in Torque Sensing

Technology Advancement: Multiplexing Technology to Improve

Functional Capabilities



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic

Wave (SAW) Sensor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)

Sensor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave

(SAW) Sensor by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Bulk Acoustic Wave

(BAW) Sensor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW)

Sensor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW)

Sensor by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Resonators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Resonators by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Resonators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Delay Lines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Delay Lines by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Delay Lines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Temperature by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Temperature by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Temperature by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Pressure by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Pressure by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pressure by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Humidity by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Humidity by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Humidity by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Mass by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Mass by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Mass by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Torque by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Torque by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Torque by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Sensing

Parameters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Sensing Parameters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Sensing

Parameters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Military by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverages

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Use

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Other End-Use Applications

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Use

Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

North American Acoustic Wave Sensor Market

Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by Type - Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor and Bulk

Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by Type -

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor and Bulk Acoustic Wave

(BAW) Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface Acoustic

Wave (SAW) Sensor and Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by Device - Resonators and Delay Lines - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Device - Resonators and Delay Lines Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resonators and

Delay Lines for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by Sensing Parameter - Temperature, Pressure, Humidity,

Mass, Torque and Other Sensing Parameters - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Sensing Parameter - Temperature, Pressure, Humidity, Mass,

Torque and Other Sensing Parameters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Sensing Parameter - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure, Humidity, Mass, Torque and Other Sensing

Parameters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by End-Use Application - Military, Automotive,

Industrial, Food & Beverages and Other End-Use Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: USA Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

End-Use Application - Military, Automotive, Industrial, Food &

Beverages and Other End-Use Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military, Automotive, Industrial, Food & Beverages and Other

End-Use Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by Type - Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor and Bulk

Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Type - Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor and Bulk Acoustic

Wave (BAW) Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor and Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by Device - Resonators and Delay Lines - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Device - Resonators and Delay Lines Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors

by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resonators

and Delay Lines for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by Sensing Parameter - Temperature, Pressure, Humidity,

Mass, Torque and Other Sensing Parameters - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Sensing Parameter - Temperature, Pressure, Humidity, Mass,

Torque and Other Sensing Parameters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors

by Sensing Parameter - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure, Humidity, Mass, Torque and Other Sensing

Parameters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by End-Use Application - Military, Automotive,

Industrial, Food & Beverages and Other End-Use Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

End-Use Application - Military, Automotive, Industrial, Food &

Beverages and Other End-Use Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors

by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military, Automotive, Industrial, Food & Beverages and

Other End-Use Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by Type - Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor and Bulk

Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Type - Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor and Bulk Acoustic

Wave (BAW) Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor and Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by Device - Resonators and Delay Lines - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Device - Resonators and Delay Lines Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors

by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resonators

and Delay Lines for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by Sensing Parameter - Temperature, Pressure, Humidity,

Mass, Torque and Other Sensing Parameters - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Sensing Parameter - Temperature, Pressure, Humidity, Mass,

Torque and Other Sensing Parameters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors

by Sensing Parameter - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure, Humidity, Mass, Torque and Other Sensing

Parameters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by End-Use Application - Military, Automotive,

Industrial, Food & Beverages and Other End-Use Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

End-Use Application - Military, Automotive, Industrial, Food &

Beverages and Other End-Use Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors

by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military, Automotive, Industrial, Food & Beverages and

Other End-Use Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by Type - Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor and Bulk

Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: China Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Type - Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor and Bulk Acoustic

Wave (BAW) Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor and Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by Device - Resonators and Delay Lines - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: China Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Device - Resonators and Delay Lines Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors

by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resonators

and Delay Lines for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: China Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by Sensing Parameter - Temperature, Pressure, Humidity,

Mass, Torque and Other Sensing Parameters - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: China Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Sensing Parameter - Temperature, Pressure, Humidity, Mass,

Torque and Other Sensing Parameters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: China 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors

by Sensing Parameter - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure, Humidity, Mass, Torque and Other Sensing

Parameters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: China Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by End-Use Application - Military, Automotive,

Industrial, Food & Beverages and Other End-Use Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: China Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

End-Use Application - Military, Automotive, Industrial, Food &

Beverages and Other End-Use Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: China 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors

by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military, Automotive, Industrial, Food & Beverages and

Other End-Use Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by Type - Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor and Bulk

Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Type - Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor and Bulk Acoustic

Wave (BAW) Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor and Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by Device - Resonators and Delay Lines - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Europe Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Device - Resonators and Delay Lines Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors

by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Resonators

and Delay Lines for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by Sensing Parameter - Temperature, Pressure, Humidity,

Mass, Torque and Other Sensing Parameters - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Europe Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Sensing Parameter - Temperature, Pressure, Humidity, Mass,

Torque and Other Sensing Parameters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors

by Sensing Parameter - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure, Humidity, Mass, Torque and Other Sensing

Parameters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by End-Use Application - Military, Automotive,

Industrial, Food & Beverages and Other End-Use Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Europe Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

End-Use Application - Military, Automotive, Industrial, Food &

Beverages and Other End-Use Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors

by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military, Automotive, Industrial, Food & Beverages and

Other End-Use Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 112: France Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave

Sensors by Type - Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor and Bulk

Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 113: France Historic Review for Acoustic Wave Sensors by

Type - Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor and Bulk Acoustic

Wave (BAW) Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: France 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Wave Sensors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor and Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: France Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Wave



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895787/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________