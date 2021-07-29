Global Acoustic Wave Sensors Market to Reach US$1.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acoustic Wave Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895787/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the period 2020-2027.Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.1% CAGR to reach US$643.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 47.3% share of the global Acoustic Wave Sensors market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Acoustic Wave Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$168.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$245.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$245.4 Million by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Acoustic Wave Sensors
Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensors
Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensors
Acoustic Wave Sensors: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Unique Capability to Comply with Numerous Sensing Parameters
Steers Market Adoption
Progressive Trend in World Sensors Industry Creates Fertile
Environment
EXHIBIT 1: World Sensors Market by End-Use Application (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales
Continuous Improvements to Benefit Sensor Technology
Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)
Market Structure
Distribution Plays a Pivotal Role
Dynamics in the Sensor Industry Closely Tied to Economic Scenario
EXHIBIT 2: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the
Years 2017 through 2020
Competitive Structure
Industry Consolidation: A Perennial Trend
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ongoing Proliferation of Industry 4.0 & IIoT Set to Alter
Market Dynamics
Surface and Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors: A Comparative Review
Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensors Remain in Contention
Thickness Shear Mode (TSM/QCM) Resonator & Shear-Horizontal
Acoustic Plate Mode (SH-APM) Sensor: Two Popular BAW
Technologies
BAW Gyroscope Sensors: A Novel Technology with Tremendous Promise
Acoustic Wave Resonators-Based Sensors Acknowledged as Highly-
Sensitive Transducers
Acoustic Wave Delay Lines Sensors Fully Suitable for Microwave
Applications
Telecommunication: Established End-Use Vertical
Wide Use Case in Automotive Applications
Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Autonomous Vehicles: Emerging Application Market
EXHIBIT 3: Autonomous Vehicles in 2043 (In Million Units)
Acoustic Wave Sensors in Industrial Manufacturing Market
High Growth Opportunities in Food & Beverage Industry
EXHIBIT 4: Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for
Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
EXHIBIT 5: Global Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
Healthcare: Robust Opportunities in POC Diagnostics
POC Tests for Respiratory Viruses
EXHIBIT 6: Growing Healthcare Services Industry: World
Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2016 &
2018
EXHIBIT 7: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select
Countries for 2018
Consumer Electronics: Niche Application Sector
Highly Convenient Monitoring of Critical Electrical Assets
Military, Defense & Aerospace: Major Application Areas
Chemicals Sensing Made Effortless with Acoustic Wave Sensors
Future-Proof Flow Detection with Acoustic Wave Sensors
Temperature Measuring Made Convenient and Easier
Robust Opportunities in Torque Sensing
Technology Advancement: Multiplexing Technology to Improve
Functional Capabilities
