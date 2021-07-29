Global Lignin Market to Reach US$1.1 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lignin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879144/?utm_source=GNW

7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Lignosulfonates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach US$908.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Kraft Lignin segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 8.9% share of the global Lignin market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Lignin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$234.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.11% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$204.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$204.7 Million by the year 2027.



Other Product Types Segment Corners a 5.9% Share in 2020



In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$38.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$45.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$134.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)



Borregaard LignoTech

The Dallas Group of America, Inc.

DomsjÃ¶ Fabriker

Domtar Corporation

GreenValue SA

Ingevity Corporation

Lenzing AG

Lignin Enterprises, LLC

Lignostar Group B.V.

MetsÃ¤ Group

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879144/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Lignin

Lignin: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Lignosulfonates: Largest Product Segment

Stable Demand for Kraft Lignin

While Developed Regions Dominate the Lignin Market, Developing

Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

EXHIBIT 1: World Lignin Market by Region (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 2: Global Lignin Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Economic Scenario and Its Impact on Lignin Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Competitive Scenario: A Brief Note on Leading Players

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Borregaard LignoTech (Norway)

The Dallas Group of America, Inc. (USA)

Domsjö Fabriker (Sweden)

Domtar Corporation (USA)

GreenValue SA (Switzerland)

Ingevity Corporation (USA)

Lenzing AG (Austria)

Lignin Enterprises, LLC (USA)

Lignostar Group B.V. (The Netherlands)

Metsä Group (Finland)

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd (Japan)

Rayonier Advanced Materials (USA)

Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. (Brazil)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bright Prospects Ahead for Lignin Amid Rising Demand for Bio-

Based Raw Materials in the Chemicals Sector

Conventional Polymers Vs. Biodegradable Polymers: A Comparison

Key Biodegradable Polymers at a Glance

Biodegradable Polymer Applications at a Glance

Abundant Availability of Raw Material Sustains Growth Momentum

in Lignin Market

Expanding Use Case Across Diverse Domains Augments Market

Prospects

Established Image as Reliable Concrete Admixture Accelerates

Market Expansion

Rising Demand for Concrete & Cement Amid Healthy Trajectory in

World Construction Industry Favors Market Growth

EXHIBIT 4: World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion)

for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

EXHIBIT 5: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a

Percentage of GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

EXHIBIT 6: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a

Percentage of GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Lignin Continues to Gain Traction in Animal Feed Applications

Uptrend in Feed Additives Industry Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 7: Breakdown of World Animal Feed Production Tonnage:

(in %) by Country/Region: 2019

Lignin Uptake Remains Robust in Dyestuff Vertical

Carbon Fiber: The New Growth Avenue for Lignin

LIBRE Project Seeks to Lay Strong Foundation for Lignin in

Carbon Fiber Industry

Rising Consumption of Carbon Fiber Materials to Broaden Market

Opportunities

EXHIBIT 8: World Carbon Fiber Market in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Dust Suppression: A Traditional Application

Lignin-Derived Compounds Make their way into Agricultural Sector

Growing Need for High-Quality Drilling Fluids in Oilfield

Applications: Prominent Market Driver



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Lignin by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Lignosulfonates by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Lignosulfonates by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Lignosulfonates by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Kraft Lignin by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Kraft Lignin by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Kraft Lignin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Additive

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Concrete Additive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Additive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Dyestuff by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Dyestuff by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Dyestuff by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Animal Feed by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Animal Feed by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by Product

Type - Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Lignin by Product Type -

Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lignosulfonates, Kraft

Lignin and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Application - Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Lignin by Application -

Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete Additive,

Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Product Type - Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Lignin by Product Type -

Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lignosulfonates,

Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Application - Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Lignin by Application -

Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete Additive,

Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by Product

Type - Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Lignin by Product Type -

Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lignosulfonates,

Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Application - Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Lignin by Application -

Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete Additive,

Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by Product

Type - Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Lignin by Product Type -

Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lignosulfonates,

Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Application - Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Lignin by Application -

Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete Additive,

Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Lignin by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Product Type - Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Lignin by Product Type -

Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lignosulfonates,

Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Application - Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Lignin by Application -

Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete Additive,

Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Product Type - Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Lignin by Product Type -

Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lignosulfonates,

Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Application - Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Lignin by Application -

Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete Additive,

Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Product Type - Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Lignin by Product Type -

Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lignosulfonates,

Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Application - Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Lignin by Application -

Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete Additive,

Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by Product

Type - Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Lignin by Product Type -

Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lignosulfonates,

Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Application - Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Lignin by Application -

Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete Additive,

Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by Product

Type - Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Lignin by Product Type -

Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lignosulfonates, Kraft

Lignin and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Application - Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Lignin by Application -

Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete Additive,

Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by Product

Type - Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Lignin by Product Type -

Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lignosulfonates,

Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Application - Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Lignin by Application -

Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete Additive,

Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Product Type - Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Lignin by Product Type -

Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lignosulfonates,

Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Application - Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Lignin by Application -

Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete Additive,

Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lignin

by Product Type - Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lignin by Product

Type - Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lignin

by Application - Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lignin by

Application - Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete

Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lignin by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Product Type - Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lignin by Product

Type - Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Application - Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lignin by

Application - Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete

Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Product Type - Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Lignin by Product Type -

Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lignosulfonates,

Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Application - Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Lignin by Application -

Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete

Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Product Type - Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: India Historic Review for Lignin by Product Type -

Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lignosulfonates,

Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Application - Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: India Historic Review for Lignin by Application -

Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete Additive,

Dyestuff, Animal Feed and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Product Type - Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Lignin by Product

Type - Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lignosulfonates, Kraft Lignin and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Lignin by

Application - Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: South Korea Historic Review for Lignin by

Application - Concrete Additive, Dyestuff, Animal Feed and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Lignin by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879144/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________