Global Automotive Airbag Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Autoliv, Continental and Daicel Among Others

Dublin, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Airbag Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the automotive airbag market and it is poised to grow by 112.64 mn units during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report on automotive airbag market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the automotive production shift to low-cost countries and growing importance of crash tests and NCAP ratings.



The automotive airbag market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive airbag market growth during the next few years.

The report on automotive airbag market covers the following areas:

Automotive airbag market sizing

Automotive airbag market forecast

Automotive airbag market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive airbag market vendors that include Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Daicel Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive airbag market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Side airbag - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Front airbag - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd.

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Daicel Corp.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

10. Appendix

