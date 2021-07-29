Global Supercapacitors Market to Reach US$4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Supercapacitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879137/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Double Layer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.2% CAGR to reach US$971.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pseudocapacitor segment is readjusted to a revised 17.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 52.5% share of the global Supercapacitors market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 19.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Supercapacitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$394.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$868.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 14% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$868.7 Million by the year 2027.
Hybrid Segment Corners a 21.2% Share in 2020
In the global Hybrid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$234.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$489.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$563.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 57 Featured)
- AVX Corp.
- CAP-XX Limited
- Eaton Corporation plc
- ELNA CO., LTD.
- Loxus Inc.
- KORCHIP Corporation
- Maxwell Technologies Inc.
- Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Seiko Instruments Inc.
- Shanghai Aowei Technology Development Co. Ltd.
- SHENZHEN TOPMAY ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.
- TOKIN Corporation.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Search for Efficient Energy Storage Solutions Beyond the
Conventional Battery Brings Supercapacitors into the Spotlight
EXHIBIT 1: Energy Storage Technologies are Vital &
Indispensable in Sustaining a Civilization Founded on the
Consumption of Large Quantities of Energy: Global Energy
Storage Deployments (In Gigawatt Hours) for the Years 2018,
2020, 2022, 2024
Vendors of Supercapacitors, News & Stories
Recent Industry Activity
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AVX Corp. (USA)
CAP-XX Limited (Australia)
Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)
ELNA CO., LTD. (Japan)
Loxus Inc. (USA)
Loxus Inc. (USA)
Maxwell Technologies Inc. (USA)
Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation (Japan)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Seiko Instruments Inc. (Japan)
Shanghai Aowei Technology Development Co. Ltd. (China)
SHENZHEN TOPMAY ELECTRONIC CO., LTD. (China)
TOKIN Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Importance of Backup Power Drives Demand for
Supercapacitors in UPS
EXHIBIT 2: Lost Economic Value Due to Power Outages Pushes Up
the Monetary Value of Electricity Reliability & the
Significance of Supercapacitors in Offering Backup Power:
Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of
Affected Firms
EXHIBIT 3: Growing Demand for Electric Power Backup
Capabilities Drives Interest in the Benefits Offered by
Supercapacitors: Global Back-Up Power Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
Automobile "Electronification?& Push Towards Commercializing
EVs & HEVs Drive Focus on Supercapacitors
EXHIBIT 4: Rapid Commercialization of EVs as Evidenced by the
Expanding Fleet Size Drives Focus on Developing Better Energy
Management Solutions to Increase Energy Efficiency &
Operating Range of EVs: Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In
Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and
2022
Rise of Microgrids & Increased Integration of Renewable Energy
in the Energy Mix Pushes Up the Importance of Efficient Energy
Storage Solutions
Supercapacitors Find Use as Resiliency Enhancers in Microgrids
EXHIBIT 5: Growing Share of Renewable Energy in the Global
Power Mix Creates an Urgent Need for Efficient Energy Storage
Solutions for Utilities: New Capacity Installations
Renewables Vs Non-Renewables (In GW) for the Years 2011,
2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021
Development of Newer Materials to Accelerate Commercialization
of Supercapacitors
Hybridization of Combustion Engines in Heavy Industrial
Machinery & Industrial Automation to Spur Adoption of
Supercapacitors
EXHIBIT 6: Growing Investments in Warehouse & Industrial
Automation Brings Supercapacitors into the Spotlight for
Reliable Power Storage & Delivery: Global Warehouse
Automation & Industrial Robots Market (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Rising Renewable Energy Investments Drive Parallel Demand for
Storage Solutions that Address Grid Stability & Power Quality
Issues
Supercapacitors Step In to Replace Chemical Batteries in Solar
Energy Infrastructure
Supercapacitors Gain Traction in Pitch Control Applications in
Wind Energy Facilities
EXHIBIT 7: As Clean Technologies Emerge to the Forefront,
Electric Double-Layer Capacitors (EDLCs) Will Rise in
Prominence for Renewable Energy Applications: Global
Investments in Clean Energy (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020
A Robust Consumer Electronics Industry Favors Complementary
Integration of Supercapacitors With Batteries
Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics amid Expanding Internet
User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Spells
Opportunities
Smart Home: Major Opportunity for Consumer Grade Supercapacitors
EXHIBIT 8: As Digital Consumerism Gains Ground & Ubiquitous
Power Source Become All Important, Supercapacitors Bring the
Hope of Filling-In the Performance Gap of Lithium Batteries:
Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018 Through 2024
Search for Superior Alternatives to Batteries Drives
Applications of Supercapacitors in Medical Implants
Biological Supercapacitors Attract Significant R&D Interest
EXHIBIT 9: A Strong Medical Implants Market Supported by
Growing Disease Burden Offers a Fertile Environment for the
Development of Battery-Free Implantables: Global Medical
Implant Market by Region (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2016, 2020 and 2023
The Rise of Electronic Wearables Brings New Foldable, Flexible
Supercapacitors Into the Spotlight
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Supercapacitors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Double Layer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Double Layer by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Double Layer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Pseudocapacitor by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Pseudocapacitor by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Pseudocapacitor by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hybrid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Energy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors by
Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -
Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,
Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Supercapacitors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors
by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -
Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,
Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Supercapacitors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors
by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -
Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,
Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Supercapacitors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors
by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -
Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,
Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Supercapacitors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: China 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Supercapacitors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors
by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -
Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,
Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Supercapacitors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors
by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -
Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,
Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Supercapacitors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: France 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors
by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -
Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,
Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Supercapacitors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors
by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -
Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,
Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Supercapacitors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors by
Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -
Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,
Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Application -
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors
by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -
Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,
Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Supercapacitors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors
by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -
Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,
Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Supercapacitors
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Supercapacitors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Supercapacitors by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and
Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Supercapacitors by
Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for
Supercapacitors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years
2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Supercapacitors by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Supercapacitors
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for
Supercapacitors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy
and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Supercapacitors by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Supercapacitors by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Supercapacitors by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and
Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Supercapacitors by
Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,
Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Supercapacitors by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Supercapacitors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for
Supercapacitors by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and
Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Supercapacitors by
Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,
Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for
Supercapacitors by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Supercapacitors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 117: Australia 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
