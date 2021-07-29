Global Supercapacitors Market to Reach US$4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Supercapacitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879137/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Double Layer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.2% CAGR to reach US$971.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pseudocapacitor segment is readjusted to a revised 17.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 52.5% share of the global Supercapacitors market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 19.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Supercapacitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$394.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$868.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 14% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$868.7 Million by the year 2027.



Hybrid Segment Corners a 21.2% Share in 2020



In the global Hybrid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$234.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$489.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$563.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 57 Featured)



AVX Corp.

CAP-XX Limited

Eaton Corporation plc

ELNA CO., LTD.

Loxus Inc.

KORCHIP Corporation

Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Seiko Instruments Inc.

Shanghai Aowei Technology Development Co. Ltd.

SHENZHEN TOPMAY ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.

TOKIN Corporation.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Search for Efficient Energy Storage Solutions Beyond the

Conventional Battery Brings Supercapacitors into the Spotlight

EXHIBIT 1: Energy Storage Technologies are Vital &

Indispensable in Sustaining a Civilization Founded on the

Consumption of Large Quantities of Energy: Global Energy

Storage Deployments (In Gigawatt Hours) for the Years 2018,

2020, 2022, 2024

Vendors of Supercapacitors, News & Stories

Recent Industry Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



AVX Corp. (USA)

CAP-XX Limited (Australia)

Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)

ELNA CO., LTD. (Japan)

Loxus Inc. (USA)

Loxus Inc. (USA)

Maxwell Technologies Inc. (USA)

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Seiko Instruments Inc. (Japan)

Shanghai Aowei Technology Development Co. Ltd. (China)

SHENZHEN TOPMAY ELECTRONIC CO., LTD. (China)

TOKIN Corporation (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of Backup Power Drives Demand for

Supercapacitors in UPS

EXHIBIT 2: Lost Economic Value Due to Power Outages Pushes Up

the Monetary Value of Electricity Reliability & the

Significance of Supercapacitors in Offering Backup Power:

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of

Affected Firms

EXHIBIT 3: Growing Demand for Electric Power Backup

Capabilities Drives Interest in the Benefits Offered by

Supercapacitors: Global Back-Up Power Market (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Automobile "Electronification?& Push Towards Commercializing

EVs & HEVs Drive Focus on Supercapacitors

EXHIBIT 4: Rapid Commercialization of EVs as Evidenced by the

Expanding Fleet Size Drives Focus on Developing Better Energy

Management Solutions to Increase Energy Efficiency &

Operating Range of EVs: Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In

Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and

2022

Rise of Microgrids & Increased Integration of Renewable Energy

in the Energy Mix Pushes Up the Importance of Efficient Energy

Storage Solutions

Supercapacitors Find Use as Resiliency Enhancers in Microgrids

EXHIBIT 5: Growing Share of Renewable Energy in the Global

Power Mix Creates an Urgent Need for Efficient Energy Storage

Solutions for Utilities: New Capacity Installations

Renewables Vs Non-Renewables (In GW) for the Years 2011,

2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021

Development of Newer Materials to Accelerate Commercialization

of Supercapacitors

Hybridization of Combustion Engines in Heavy Industrial

Machinery & Industrial Automation to Spur Adoption of

Supercapacitors

EXHIBIT 6: Growing Investments in Warehouse & Industrial

Automation Brings Supercapacitors into the Spotlight for

Reliable Power Storage & Delivery: Global Warehouse

Automation & Industrial Robots Market (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rising Renewable Energy Investments Drive Parallel Demand for

Storage Solutions that Address Grid Stability & Power Quality

Issues

Supercapacitors Step In to Replace Chemical Batteries in Solar

Energy Infrastructure

Supercapacitors Gain Traction in Pitch Control Applications in

Wind Energy Facilities

EXHIBIT 7: As Clean Technologies Emerge to the Forefront,

Electric Double-Layer Capacitors (EDLCs) Will Rise in

Prominence for Renewable Energy Applications: Global

Investments in Clean Energy (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020

A Robust Consumer Electronics Industry Favors Complementary

Integration of Supercapacitors With Batteries

Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics amid Expanding Internet

User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Spells

Opportunities

Smart Home: Major Opportunity for Consumer Grade Supercapacitors

EXHIBIT 8: As Digital Consumerism Gains Ground & Ubiquitous

Power Source Become All Important, Supercapacitors Bring the

Hope of Filling-In the Performance Gap of Lithium Batteries:

Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018 Through 2024

Search for Superior Alternatives to Batteries Drives

Applications of Supercapacitors in Medical Implants

Biological Supercapacitors Attract Significant R&D Interest

EXHIBIT 9: A Strong Medical Implants Market Supported by

Growing Disease Burden Offers a Fertile Environment for the

Development of Battery-Free Implantables: Global Medical

Implant Market by Region (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2016, 2020 and 2023

The Rise of Electronic Wearables Brings New Foldable, Flexible

Supercapacitors Into the Spotlight



