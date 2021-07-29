Worldwide 3D Printing Elastomers Industry to 2026 - Growing Demand from the Educational Sector Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Elastomers Market Research Report by Form, by Technology, by Material, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 3D Printing Elastomers Market size was estimated at USD 141.68 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 180.23 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 27.55% to reach USD 610.12 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the 3D Printing Elastomers to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Form, the 3D Printing Elastomers Market was examined across Filament, Liquid, and Powder.

Based on End-Use Industry, the 3D Printing Elastomers Market was examined across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Goods, and Medical & Dental.

Based on Technology, the 3D Printing Elastomers Market was examined across DLP, FDM/Fff, SLA, and SLS.

Based on Material, the 3D Printing Elastomers Market was examined across SBR (Styrene-Butadiene Rubber), Tpu (Thermoplastic Polyurethane), and TPV (Thermoplastic Vulcanizate).

Based on Geography, the 3D Printing Elastomers Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the 3D Printing Elastomers Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global 3D Printing Elastomers Market, including 3D Systems Inc., Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Carbon Inc., Dow Chemical Company, Envisiontec, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Evonik Industries AG, Exone, Formlabs, Henkel, HP Development Company, L.P., Impossible Objects, Lanxess, Materialise NV, Proto Labs Inc., Sinterit, The Lubrizol Corportaion, Voxeljet AG, and Zortrax.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global 3D Printing Elastomers Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global 3D Printing Elastomers Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global 3D Printing Elastomers Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global 3D Printing Elastomers Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global 3D Printing Elastomers Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global 3D Printing Elastomers Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global 3D Printing Elastomers Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand from the automotive, consumer, and medical industries

5.1.1.2. Mass customization of 3D printing

5.1.1.3. Government initiatives to support the adoption of 3D printing

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of materials

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Adoption of 3D printing technology in home printing

5.1.3.2. Growing demand from the educational sector

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Production of low cost 3D printing materials

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. 3D Printing Elastomers Market, by Form

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Filament

6.3. Liquid

6.4. Powder



7. 3D Printing Elastomers Market, by End-Use Industry

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Aerospace & Defense

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Consumer Goods

7.5. Medical & Dental



8. 3D Printing Elastomers Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. DLP

8.3. FDM/Fff

8.4. SLA

8.5. SLS



9. 3D Printing Elastomers Market, by Material

9.1. Introduction

9.2. SBR (Styrene-Butadiene Rubber)

9.3. Tpu (Thermoplastic Polyurethane)

9.4. TPV (Thermoplastic Vulcanizate)



10. Americas 3D Printing Elastomers Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Elastomers Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa 3D Printing Elastomers Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. 3D Systems Inc.

14.2. Arkema S.A.

14.3. BASF SE

14.4. Carbon Inc.

14.5. Dow Chemical Company

14.6. Envisiontec

14.7. EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

14.8. Evonik Industries AG

14.9. Exone

14.10. Formlabs

14.11. Henkel

14.12. HP Development Company, L.P.

14.13. Impossible Objects

14.14. Lanxess

14.15. Materialise NV

14.16. Proto Labs Inc.

14.17. Sinterit

14.18. The Lubrizol Corportaion

14.19. Voxeljet AG

14.20. Zortrax



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/igqzmz