Global 3D Scanners Market to Reach US$7 Billion by the Year 2027

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Laser, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6% CAGR to reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Optical segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21% share of the global 3D Scanners market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The 3D Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Structured Light Segment Corners a 14.4% Share in 2020



In the global Structured Light segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$529.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$876 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$806.5 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 65 Featured)



3D Systems Corporation

Arctec 3D

Carl-Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC

Creaform, Inc.

FARO Technologies, Inc.

GOM GmbH

Hexagon AB

Maptek Pty Ltd.

NextEngine Inc.

Nikon Metrology NV

Optical Gaging Products

Perceptron Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Trimble, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3D Scanning

Types of 3D Scanners

3D Scanners by Range

End-Use Applications of 3D Scanners

3D Scanner: A Technology to Collect Data about Real-World

Objects or Environment for Creating Digital 3D Models

3D Scanners: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Growing Use of 3D Scanning Technology for Expanding Range of

Applications Bodes Well for 3D Scanners Market

Fixed CMM-based 3D Scanners: Major Product Segment

EXHIBIT 1: Global Portable 3D Scanners Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019

Automotive Sector: Major Application Market for 3D Scanners

Select Applications Areas of 3D Scanners in Key Industries

While Developed Regions Represent Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

EXHIBIT 2: World 3D Scanners Market by Region (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 3: World 3D Scanners Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by % CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific,

Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Economic Scenario and Its Impact on 3D Scanners Market

EXHIBIT 4: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021



3D Systems Corporation (USA)

Arctec 3D (Luxembourg)

Carl-Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC (USA)

Creaform, Inc. (Canada)

FARO Technologies, Inc. (USA)

GOM GmbH (Germany)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Maptek Pty Ltd. (Australia)

NextEngine Inc. (USA)

Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)

Optical Gaging Products (USA)

Perceptron Inc. (USA)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Trimble, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With 3D Printing Market Recording Robust Gains, Tremendous

Growth Potential in Store for 3D Scanners Market

EXHIBIT 5: Global 3D Printing Market: Spending in $ Billion for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

3D Scanning Technology Gains Prominence for Inspection &

Quality Control Applications in Varied Sectors

3D Scanners Emerge as a Transformative Technology for Reverse

Engineering

Software, New Applications and Advent of Metal & Ceramic 3D

Printers: Among the Key Trends to Influence 3D Scanners Market

3D Scanners, the Next Big Leap in Manufacturing as Companies

Prepare for an Era of Rapid Innovation & Zero Error Production

EXHIBIT 6: Rising Competitive Index Scores Drives Adoption of

Efficiency Enhancing Production Technologies: Global

Manufacturing Competitiveness Index Ranking by Country for

the Year 2020

EXHIBIT 7: Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

3D Scanners in Forensics: A Big Step Forward in Bringing

Criminals to Justice

EXHIBIT 8: As the Rate of Human Violence Increases Due to

Factors in the Environment & in the Human Mind, 3D Scanners

Will Benefit from the Increased Demand for Newer Forensic

Tools to Nail Killers: Number of Intentional Homicides

Worldwide (Per 100,000 People) by Country for the Year 2019

3D Scanners in Supply Chain: Playing a Vital Role in Improving

Speed, Accuracy and Productivity

A Glance at Select End-Use Sectors

Healthcare Industry

3D Scanners in Medicine: Tremendous Growth Potential

3D Scanning Reduces Medical Costs and Saves Time

3D Body Scanning: Capturing Human Body Details

A Review of Popular 3D Body Scanners

Growing Prominence of 3D Technology in Medical Applications

MRI 3D Imaging Market Poised for Growth

3D Ultrasound Market on Strong Growth Path

EXHIBIT 9: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

EXHIBIT 10: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select

Countries for 2018

Aerospace and Defense Industry

3D Laser Scanner Finds Use in Aerospace Investment Castings

High Growth Opportunities in Aerospace & Defense Sector

EXHIBIT 11: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections:

Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038

Automobile Industry

EXHIBIT 12: Global Passenger Car Production & Sales (In Million

Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Architecture and Construction Industry

Rising Importance of 3D Scanners in Protecting and Preserving

World?s Cultural and Historical Heritages

Art Market Turns to 3D Scanning Technology to Prevent Forgeries

and Improve Marketplace Transparency

3D Laser Scanning Supports Europe?s Cultural Heritage

3D Scanners: Improving Efficiency of Power Generation Industry

EXHIBIT 13: World Energy Production by Source: 2017

Detecting Pipe Problems with 3D Scanners in Nuclear Power Plants

EXHIBIT 14: Global Operational Nuclear Reactors by Type and

Electrical Power (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Number of

Reactors and Net Electrical Power (GW) for PWR, BWR, PHWR,

LWGR, GCR, and FBR

Education Sector Transforms with Growing Use of 3D Scanning

Technology

Technology Advancements in 3D Scanning Space Boost Market Growth

Fraunhofer IGD Unveils 3D Scanning System for Real-Time

Autonomous Scanning of Objects

New Zealand Scientists Develop MARS Spectral X-Ray Scanner for

Scanning Humans

Lantos Technologies Unveils 3D Ear Scanning System

3D Scanning Tech Helps Create Safer Football Helmets

Select Popular 3D Scanners: A Review

An Overview of Select Low-Cost 3D Scanners

A Glance at Select Popular Portable 3D Scanners

Popular 3D Scanner Apps for Android and iOS

Copyright Infringement: A Potential Issue Facing 3D Scanning

Market

Intelligence Property Issues



