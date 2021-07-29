Global 3D Scanners Market to Reach US$7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Scanners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879098/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Laser, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6% CAGR to reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Optical segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21% share of the global 3D Scanners market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The 3D Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Structured Light Segment Corners a 14.4% Share in 2020
In the global Structured Light segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$529.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$876 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$806.5 Million by the year 2027.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3D Scanning
Types of 3D Scanners
3D Scanners by Range
End-Use Applications of 3D Scanners
3D Scanner: A Technology to Collect Data about Real-World
Objects or Environment for Creating Digital 3D Models
3D Scanners: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Recent Market Activity
Growing Use of 3D Scanning Technology for Expanding Range of
Applications Bodes Well for 3D Scanners Market
Fixed CMM-based 3D Scanners: Major Product Segment
EXHIBIT 1: Global Portable 3D Scanners Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019
Automotive Sector: Major Application Market for 3D Scanners
Select Applications Areas of 3D Scanners in Key Industries
While Developed Regions Represent Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
EXHIBIT 2: World 3D Scanners Market by Region (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 3: World 3D Scanners Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by % CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific,
Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Economic Scenario and Its Impact on 3D Scanners Market
EXHIBIT 4: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %
by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3D Systems Corporation (USA)
Arctec 3D (Luxembourg)
Carl-Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC (USA)
Creaform, Inc. (Canada)
FARO Technologies, Inc. (USA)
GOM GmbH (Germany)
Hexagon AB (Sweden)
Maptek Pty Ltd. (Australia)
NextEngine Inc. (USA)
Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)
Optical Gaging Products (USA)
Perceptron Inc. (USA)
Topcon Corporation (Japan)
Trimble, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
With 3D Printing Market Recording Robust Gains, Tremendous
Growth Potential in Store for 3D Scanners Market
EXHIBIT 5: Global 3D Printing Market: Spending in $ Billion for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
3D Scanning Technology Gains Prominence for Inspection &
Quality Control Applications in Varied Sectors
3D Scanners Emerge as a Transformative Technology for Reverse
Engineering
Software, New Applications and Advent of Metal & Ceramic 3D
Printers: Among the Key Trends to Influence 3D Scanners Market
3D Scanners, the Next Big Leap in Manufacturing as Companies
Prepare for an Era of Rapid Innovation & Zero Error Production
EXHIBIT 6: Rising Competitive Index Scores Drives Adoption of
Efficiency Enhancing Production Technologies: Global
Manufacturing Competitiveness Index Ranking by Country for
the Year 2020
EXHIBIT 7: Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018
3D Scanners in Forensics: A Big Step Forward in Bringing
Criminals to Justice
EXHIBIT 8: As the Rate of Human Violence Increases Due to
Factors in the Environment & in the Human Mind, 3D Scanners
Will Benefit from the Increased Demand for Newer Forensic
Tools to Nail Killers: Number of Intentional Homicides
Worldwide (Per 100,000 People) by Country for the Year 2019
3D Scanners in Supply Chain: Playing a Vital Role in Improving
Speed, Accuracy and Productivity
A Glance at Select End-Use Sectors
Healthcare Industry
3D Scanners in Medicine: Tremendous Growth Potential
3D Scanning Reduces Medical Costs and Saves Time
3D Body Scanning: Capturing Human Body Details
A Review of Popular 3D Body Scanners
Growing Prominence of 3D Technology in Medical Applications
MRI 3D Imaging Market Poised for Growth
3D Ultrasound Market on Strong Growth Path
EXHIBIT 9: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
EXHIBIT 10: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select
Countries for 2018
Aerospace and Defense Industry
3D Laser Scanner Finds Use in Aerospace Investment Castings
High Growth Opportunities in Aerospace & Defense Sector
EXHIBIT 11: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections:
Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
Automobile Industry
EXHIBIT 12: Global Passenger Car Production & Sales (In Million
Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
Architecture and Construction Industry
Rising Importance of 3D Scanners in Protecting and Preserving
World?s Cultural and Historical Heritages
Art Market Turns to 3D Scanning Technology to Prevent Forgeries
and Improve Marketplace Transparency
3D Laser Scanning Supports Europe?s Cultural Heritage
3D Scanners: Improving Efficiency of Power Generation Industry
EXHIBIT 13: World Energy Production by Source: 2017
Detecting Pipe Problems with 3D Scanners in Nuclear Power Plants
EXHIBIT 14: Global Operational Nuclear Reactors by Type and
Electrical Power (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Number of
Reactors and Net Electrical Power (GW) for PWR, BWR, PHWR,
LWGR, GCR, and FBR
Education Sector Transforms with Growing Use of 3D Scanning
Technology
Technology Advancements in 3D Scanning Space Boost Market Growth
Fraunhofer IGD Unveils 3D Scanning System for Real-Time
Autonomous Scanning of Objects
New Zealand Scientists Develop MARS Spectral X-Ray Scanner for
Scanning Humans
Lantos Technologies Unveils 3D Ear Scanning System
3D Scanning Tech Helps Create Safer Football Helmets
Select Popular 3D Scanners: A Review
An Overview of Select Low-Cost 3D Scanners
A Glance at Select Popular Portable 3D Scanners
Popular 3D Scanner Apps for Android and iOS
Copyright Infringement: A Potential Issue Facing 3D Scanning
Market
Intelligence Property Issues
