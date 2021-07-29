Global 3D Displays Market to Reach US$279.1 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955730/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$279.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.TV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19% CAGR to reach US$217.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smartphones segment is readjusted to a revised 22.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 4.9% share of the global 3D Displays market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The 3D Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$48 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 16.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$48 Billion by the year 2027.



Monitor Segment Corners a 2.7% Share in 2020



In the global Monitor segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$34 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured)



The Coretec Group Inc.

CSOT

Dimenco B.V.

Innolux Corporation

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Nikon Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Display Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

ViewSonic Corporation, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955730/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

3D Display - An Introduction

Types of 3D Displays

Volumetric Display

Head-Mount Display

Stereoscopic Display

Technology Insight

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

Plasma Display Panel (PDP)

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

End Use Industries: Brief Overview

Consumer Electronics

Entertainment

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Automotive

Retail

Advertising

Growing Adoption in Diverse Industries to Impel 3D Display Market

Overview of the 3D Display Industry

Stereoscopic Displays: Primary 3D Display Type

LED Represents the Major Technology for 3D Displays

3D Technology Market Driven by Consumer Electronics Segment

Declining Interest in 3DTVs: Curtain Falls on the Impelling

Technology

EXHIBIT 1: Global 3D Display Market by Application (2009 to

2017): Historic Review in US$ Million for TV and Other

Applications

HMD: Fastest Growing Application Type

Market Outlook

Regional Insights

Competition: Participants? Focus on Product Innovation

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Tracing the History of 3D Movies and 3D Television

Technologies for Displaying 3D Pictures

Technologies for Producing 3D Video

3D Televisions: An Overview of the Key Breakthrough Device of

Recent Past

EXHIBIT 2: Global TV Market by Type (2013, 2015, 2017 & 2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Smart TVs and

Conventional TVs

Efforts for Standardization of 3D TV over the Years

3DTV Standards from DVB

The Original 3D Channels

The First 3D Shows and Episodes

Researchers Develop Home3D Prototype to Revive 3D TV

Efforts to Bring 3D TV Back

3D Holds Bright Future in Global Cinema Market

Rapidly Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics - Key Growth

Driver for 3D Technology

EXHIBIT 3: Breakdown of the Global Electronics Industry Size:

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 & 2019

EXHIBIT 4: Global PC Market by Type (2012, 2016 & 2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments for Desktop PCs,

Notebook PCs, and Tablet PCs

Smartphones Find Favor with 3D Technology

EXHIBIT 5: Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet

Smartphones, and Tablets

EXHIBIT 6: World Market for Smartphones (2016, 2018 & 2022):

Breakdown of Sales in Million Units by Geographic Region/

Country

Automotive Displays Market Holds Strong Growth Prospects

EXHIBIT 7: Global Automotive Display Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Demand by Display Type

EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of Connected Cars Shipped (in 000

Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Growing Penetration of AR/VR Technologies Paves Way for

Increased Acceptance of 3D Displays

EXHIBIT 9: Global AR/VR Software Opportunity in 2025 (In US$

Billion), the Harbinger of the Coming Era of Digital Immersion

Head-Mounted Displays - A Niche and Fast-emerging Application Area

EXHIBIT 10: World Automotive HUDs (in US$ Million) for the

Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

HD 3D Display (Glass-Free) Market Scenario

Latest Advancements to Make Glasses-Free 3D Viable

Stereoscopic Devices at the Crossroads

Downfall of Stereoscopic Devices in Home Entertainment:

Contributing Factors

3D Volumetric Displays to Support Medical Imaging & Training

3D Display Technology Innovations Impacting Consumer Sector

Innovations in the 3D Technology Industry

Technological Innovations to Enable 3D Displays with True Effects

Innovative 3D Displays to Offer Engaging Holograms

Holographic Technology to Warrant Attention across Numerous

Industries

Advances in Holographic Technology

Innovative Applications Areas of 3D Holograms

An Insight into 3D Holographic Technologies

Electronics Based on Holography

Present Application Areas

Holographic TVs Likely to Become Reality in the Future

Issues and Solutions

Select Statistical Data Compendium

EXHIBIT 11: Global Next-Generation Displays Market by Product

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D One-Sided

Display, 3D Display, Double-Sided Display, Flexible Display,

Midair Display, Touchscreen Display and Transparent Display

EXHIBIT 12: Global Interactive Displays Market by Product Type

(2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interactive Flat Panel Displays, Interactive Projectors, and

Interactive Whiteboard Displays

EXHIBIT 13: Global Flexible Displays Market (2016, 2018, 2020 &

2022): Shipment of Flexible Displays in Million Units



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for TV by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for TV by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Smartphones by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Smartphones by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Monitor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Monitor by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile computing

devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Mobile computing devices

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Projectors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Projectors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for HMD by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for HMD by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by

Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices,

Projectors, HMD and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV, Smartphones,

Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other

Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by

Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices,

Projectors, HMD and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV, Smartphones,

Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other

Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 21: Japan Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by

Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices,

Projectors, HMD and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV, Smartphones,

Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other

Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 23: China Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by

Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices,

Projectors, HMD and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 24: China 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV, Smartphones,

Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other

Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 27: Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by

Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices,

Projectors, HMD and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 28: Europe 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV, Smartphones,

Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other

Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 29: France Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by

Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices,

Projectors, HMD and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 30: France 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV, Smartphones,

Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other

Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by

Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices,

Projectors, HMD and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: Germany 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV, Smartphones,

Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other

Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 33: Italy Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by

Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices,

Projectors, HMD and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 34: Italy 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV, Smartphones,

Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other

Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 35: UK Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by

Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices,

Projectors, HMD and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 36: UK 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV, Smartphones,

Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other

Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 37: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D

Displays by Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile

computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV,

Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD

and Other Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 39: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for 3D

Displays by Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile

computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV,

Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD

and Other Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 41: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for 3D

Displays by Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile

computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV,

Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD

and Other Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 63

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955730/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________