Global 3D Displays Market to Reach US$279.1 Billion by the Year 2027

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$279.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.TV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19% CAGR to reach US$217.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smartphones segment is readjusted to a revised 22.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 4.9% share of the global 3D Displays market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The 3D Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$48 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 16.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$48 Billion by the year 2027.
Monitor Segment Corners a 2.7% Share in 2020
In the global Monitor segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$34 Billion by the year 2027.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
3D Display - An Introduction
Types of 3D Displays
Volumetric Display
Head-Mount Display
Stereoscopic Display
Technology Insight
Digital Light Processing (DLP)
Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)
Plasma Display Panel (PDP)
Light Emitting Diode (LED)
End Use Industries: Brief Overview
Consumer Electronics
Entertainment
Aerospace and Defense
Medical
Automotive
Retail
Advertising
Growing Adoption in Diverse Industries to Impel 3D Display Market
Overview of the 3D Display Industry
Stereoscopic Displays: Primary 3D Display Type
LED Represents the Major Technology for 3D Displays
3D Technology Market Driven by Consumer Electronics Segment
Declining Interest in 3DTVs: Curtain Falls on the Impelling
Technology
EXHIBIT 1: Global 3D Display Market by Application (2009 to
2017): Historic Review in US$ Million for TV and Other
Applications
HMD: Fastest Growing Application Type
Market Outlook
Regional Insights
Competition: Participants? Focus on Product Innovation
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Tracing the History of 3D Movies and 3D Television
Technologies for Displaying 3D Pictures
Technologies for Producing 3D Video
3D Televisions: An Overview of the Key Breakthrough Device of
Recent Past
EXHIBIT 2: Global TV Market by Type (2013, 2015, 2017 & 2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Smart TVs and
Conventional TVs
Efforts for Standardization of 3D TV over the Years
3DTV Standards from DVB
The Original 3D Channels
The First 3D Shows and Episodes
Researchers Develop Home3D Prototype to Revive 3D TV
Efforts to Bring 3D TV Back
3D Holds Bright Future in Global Cinema Market
Rapidly Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics - Key Growth
Driver for 3D Technology
EXHIBIT 3: Breakdown of the Global Electronics Industry Size:
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 & 2019
EXHIBIT 4: Global PC Market by Type (2012, 2016 & 2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments for Desktop PCs,
Notebook PCs, and Tablet PCs
Smartphones Find Favor with 3D Technology
EXHIBIT 5: Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet
Smartphones, and Tablets
EXHIBIT 6: World Market for Smartphones (2016, 2018 & 2022):
Breakdown of Sales in Million Units by Geographic Region/
Country
Automotive Displays Market Holds Strong Growth Prospects
EXHIBIT 7: Global Automotive Display Market (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Demand by Display Type
EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of Connected Cars Shipped (in 000
Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
Growing Penetration of AR/VR Technologies Paves Way for
Increased Acceptance of 3D Displays
EXHIBIT 9: Global AR/VR Software Opportunity in 2025 (In US$
Billion), the Harbinger of the Coming Era of Digital Immersion
Head-Mounted Displays - A Niche and Fast-emerging Application Area
EXHIBIT 10: World Automotive HUDs (in US$ Million) for the
Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
HD 3D Display (Glass-Free) Market Scenario
Latest Advancements to Make Glasses-Free 3D Viable
Stereoscopic Devices at the Crossroads
Downfall of Stereoscopic Devices in Home Entertainment:
Contributing Factors
3D Volumetric Displays to Support Medical Imaging & Training
3D Display Technology Innovations Impacting Consumer Sector
Innovations in the 3D Technology Industry
Technological Innovations to Enable 3D Displays with True Effects
Innovative 3D Displays to Offer Engaging Holograms
Holographic Technology to Warrant Attention across Numerous
Industries
Advances in Holographic Technology
Innovative Applications Areas of 3D Holograms
An Insight into 3D Holographic Technologies
Electronics Based on Holography
Present Application Areas
Holographic TVs Likely to Become Reality in the Future
Issues and Solutions
Select Statistical Data Compendium
EXHIBIT 11: Global Next-Generation Displays Market by Product
(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D One-Sided
Display, 3D Display, Double-Sided Display, Flexible Display,
Midair Display, Touchscreen Display and Transparent Display
EXHIBIT 12: Global Interactive Displays Market by Product Type
(2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interactive Flat Panel Displays, Interactive Projectors, and
Interactive Whiteboard Displays
EXHIBIT 13: Global Flexible Displays Market (2016, 2018, 2020 &
2022): Shipment of Flexible Displays in Million Units
UNITED STATES
Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by
Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices,
Projectors, HMD and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV, Smartphones,
Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other
Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by
Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices,
Projectors, HMD and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV, Smartphones,
Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other
Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 21: Japan Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by
Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices,
Projectors, HMD and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV, Smartphones,
Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other
Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 23: China Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by
Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices,
Projectors, HMD and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: China 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV, Smartphones,
Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other
Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 27: Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by
Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices,
Projectors, HMD and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 28: Europe 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV, Smartphones,
Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other
Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 29: France Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by
Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices,
Projectors, HMD and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 30: France 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV, Smartphones,
Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other
Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by
Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices,
Projectors, HMD and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: Germany 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV, Smartphones,
Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other
Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 33: Italy Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by
Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices,
Projectors, HMD and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 34: Italy 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV, Smartphones,
Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other
Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 35: UK Current & Future Analysis for 3D Displays by
Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices,
Projectors, HMD and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 36: UK 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV, Smartphones,
Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other
Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 37: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Displays by Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile
computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV,
Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD
and Other Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 39: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Displays by Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile
computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV,
Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD
and Other Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 41: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Displays by Segment - TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile
computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TV,
Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD
and Other Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027
