Global Drone Identification Systems Market to Reach US$147.1 Billion by the Year 2027

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$147.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 59.1% over the period 2020-2027.Drone Mounting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 59.7% CAGR to reach US$63.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ground Station segment is readjusted to a revised 58.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 58% share of the global Drone Identification Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 56.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Drone Identification Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.54% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$23 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 56.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 53% and 50.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 39.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured)



Aaronia AG

Advanced Protection Systems Sp. Z O.O.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Dedrone, Inc.

Drone Labs LLC

DroneShield Ltd.

HENSOLDT UK

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Rinicom Ltd.

Thales Group







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Drone Identification Systems Market: Prelude

A Review of Select Drone Detection, Identification and Counter-

UAS Technologies

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Proliferation of Drones Triggers a Parallel Increase in

Investments in the Development of Drone Countermeasure

Technologies

Number of Countries Worldwide Using Drones/UAVs by Type for the

Years 2010 & 2019

Global Market for Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,

2019, 2022 and 2024

Growing Drone Traffic Supported by Increased Commercial/Civil

Applications to Step Up Drone Traffic Management Needs: Global

UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2024

Growing Commercial Applications of Drones: A Review of Existing

and Emerging Use Cases in Commercial Space

Rise in Illegal Use of Drones Strengthens the Business Case for

Drone Identification Solutions

Increased Frequency of Security Breaches by Drones Drive Demand

for Drone Detection Systems

Healthy Military Spending Worldwide Provides a Fertile

Environment for the Growth of Drones & Counter Drone

Technologies in Defense Applications

EXHIBIT 1: Healthy Defense Spending With Especially Expanding

Budgets for Drones to Amplify the Need for Drone

Identification Capabilities: Projected Defense Budget (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years

2001 through 2018

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for

2018

EXHIBIT 2: Drone Spending in the US: Breakdown of Expenditure

(in $ Billion) by Department for FY2018 and FY2019E

EXHIBIT 3: Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes

Up the Need for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for

Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020,

2022 and 2024

Increase in Global Terrorism & the Ensuing Growing Security

Concerns to Drive Deployment of Drone Identification

Technologies

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance

as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities

(in ?000) Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2007 - 2017

Global Number of Fatalities from Terrorism: 2017

Imposition for Stricter Regulations for Drone Identification

Provides Regulatory Driven Stability to Growth in the Market

Remote Identification of Unmanned Aircraft Systems - A Notable

Development

High Growth Potential in Store for the Remote Drone ID System

Market

Drone Surveillance Radar: A Widely Used Drone Identification

Technology

Radar Systems for Small or Micro Drones

Drone Detection as a Service (DSaaS) Rises in Popularity

Supported by the Benefits Offered by Cloud Based Service

Models

Emergence of Network-Based Intrusion Detection & Prohibition

Systems: Major Market Opportunity

Market Stands to Gain from Increased Penchant for Sensor-Driven

Smart Detection Systems

Developments in Advanced Network-Based Detection Systems to

Drive Market Growth

Tamper-Resistant Solution for Drone Identification & Tracking

Co-Locating Additional Systems for Safe Drone Operations

Technology Innovations, the Key to Sustained Growth in the Market

Use of 3D Technology

Counter-UAV Protection System Project for Airport

Fraunhofer Develops Modular Drone Detection and Assistance

System (MODEAS)

Other Notable Developments

Promising Startups in Counter Drone Systems Market



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 82

