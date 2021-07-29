Global Drone Identification Systems Market to Reach US$147.1 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drone Identification Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842186/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$147.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 59.1% over the period 2020-2027.Drone Mounting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 59.7% CAGR to reach US$63.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ground Station segment is readjusted to a revised 58.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 58% share of the global Drone Identification Systems market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 56.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Drone Identification Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.54% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$23 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 56.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 53% and 50.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 39.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23 Billion by the year 2027.
- Aaronia AG
- Advanced Protection Systems Sp. Z O.O.
- Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.
- Dedrone, Inc.
- Drone Labs LLC
- DroneShield Ltd.
- HENSOLDT UK
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Raytheon Company
- Rheinmetall AG
- Rinicom Ltd.
- Thales Group
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Drone Identification Systems Market: Prelude
A Review of Select Drone Detection, Identification and Counter-
UAS Technologies
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Proliferation of Drones Triggers a Parallel Increase in
Investments in the Development of Drone Countermeasure
Technologies
Number of Countries Worldwide Using Drones/UAVs by Type for the
Years 2010 & 2019
Global Market for Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,
2019, 2022 and 2024
Growing Drone Traffic Supported by Increased Commercial/Civil
Applications to Step Up Drone Traffic Management Needs: Global
UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2024
Growing Commercial Applications of Drones: A Review of Existing
and Emerging Use Cases in Commercial Space
Rise in Illegal Use of Drones Strengthens the Business Case for
Drone Identification Solutions
Increased Frequency of Security Breaches by Drones Drive Demand
for Drone Detection Systems
Healthy Military Spending Worldwide Provides a Fertile
Environment for the Growth of Drones & Counter Drone
Technologies in Defense Applications
EXHIBIT 1: Healthy Defense Spending With Especially Expanding
Budgets for Drones to Amplify the Need for Drone
Identification Capabilities: Projected Defense Budget (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years
2001 through 2018
Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for
2018
EXHIBIT 2: Drone Spending in the US: Breakdown of Expenditure
(in $ Billion) by Department for FY2018 and FY2019E
EXHIBIT 3: Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes
Up the Need for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for
Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020,
2022 and 2024
Increase in Global Terrorism & the Ensuing Growing Security
Concerns to Drive Deployment of Drone Identification
Technologies
Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance
as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities
(in ?000) Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2007 - 2017
Global Number of Fatalities from Terrorism: 2017
Imposition for Stricter Regulations for Drone Identification
Provides Regulatory Driven Stability to Growth in the Market
Remote Identification of Unmanned Aircraft Systems - A Notable
Development
High Growth Potential in Store for the Remote Drone ID System
Market
Drone Surveillance Radar: A Widely Used Drone Identification
Technology
Radar Systems for Small or Micro Drones
Drone Detection as a Service (DSaaS) Rises in Popularity
Supported by the Benefits Offered by Cloud Based Service
Models
Emergence of Network-Based Intrusion Detection & Prohibition
Systems: Major Market Opportunity
Market Stands to Gain from Increased Penchant for Sensor-Driven
Smart Detection Systems
Developments in Advanced Network-Based Detection Systems to
Drive Market Growth
Tamper-Resistant Solution for Drone Identification & Tracking
Co-Locating Additional Systems for Safe Drone Operations
Technology Innovations, the Key to Sustained Growth in the Market
Use of 3D Technology
Counter-UAV Protection System Project for Airport
Fraunhofer Develops Modular Drone Detection and Assistance
System (MODEAS)
Other Notable Developments
Promising Startups in Counter Drone Systems Market
