Global TV White Space Spectrum Market to Reach US$197.8 Billion by the Year 2027

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$197.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 54.3% over the period 2020-2027.Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 57% CAGR to reach US$136.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fixed segment is readjusted to a revised 49.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.6% share of the global TV White Space Spectrum market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 59.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 67.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The TV White Space Spectrum market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 59.6% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$22.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 67.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 52.3% and 55.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 54.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$22.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 25 Featured)



6Harmonics Inc.

Adaptrum Inc.

ATDI S.A.

Aviacomm Inc.

Carlson Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Key Bridge Wireless LLC

KTS Wireless

Metric Systems Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Redline Communications Group

Shared Spectrum Company







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Network Connectivity Platforms Exhibit Resilience to COVID-19

Pandemic: Effective Broadband Option to Connect People &

Things

TV White Space Spectrum: Vacant Spectrum Parts with Immense

Potential for Affordable Internet Connectivity

Creation of TV White Space Spectrum in US and UK

Key Features & Capabilities of TV White Space Spectrum

Devices Leveraging TV White Space Spectrum

Regulatory Regime

Rising Connectivity & Need for Broadband Internet in Rural

Areas Offer Ideal Breeding Ground for Global TV White Space

Spectrum Market

Key Factors Responsible for Explosive Growth of TV White Space

Spectrum Market

FCC Rule Change: A Harbinger of Good Times

Portable Devices: The Largest Segment to Experience Fastest Growth

EXHIBIT 1: World TV White Space Spectrum Market by Device (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Portable TV White

Space Device, and Fixed TV White Space Device

Rural Internet Access: Primary End-Use Leads the Application

Market

EXHIBIT 2: World TV White Space Spectrum Market by End-Use:

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Rural Internet

Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban

Connectivity, and Other End-Uses

North America Emerges as Thriving Market for TV White Space

Spectrum

EXHIBIT 3: World TV White Space Spectrum Market (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 4: World TV White Space Spectrum Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, Japan, and USA

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

TV White Space for Addressing Digital Divide Issues Globally

Increasing Applications for TV White Space Infrastructure

Technology Improvements Guide Market Expansion

Rural Broadband: High Growth Area for TV White Space Technologies

TV White Space Gains Traction in Rural Broadband in North America

TV White Space: An Enabler for Rural Internet in India

TV White Space Eyes Opportunities in Urban Connectivity

Smart Homes Increase Urban Connectivity Demands

EXHIBIT 5: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 and 2022

Growing Relevance in Emergency & Public Safety Applications

TV White Spaces: Key to Connect the Smart Electricity Grid

Transportation and Logistics: Niche End-Use Sector

Connected Cars Extend Lucrative Opportunities

Market to Benefit from Growing Importance of Intelligent Highway

Smart Cities to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 6: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rising Emphasis on IoT Enthuses TV White Space Market

EXHIBIT 7: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion

Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Efforts from Industry Associations Augur Well

Transition to Digital TV Paves the Way for TV White Space

Spectrum Market

TV White Space Standards

Regulatory Framework for Utilizing TV White Space

Issues & Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space

Spectrum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Portable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Portable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Fixed by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Fixed by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Fixed by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Rural Internet

Access by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Rural Internet Access by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Rural Internet Access

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Emergency &

Public Safety by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Emergency & Public Safety

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Emergency & Public

Safety by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Grid

Networks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Smart Grid Networks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Smart Grid Networks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Urban

Connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Urban Connectivity by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Urban Connectivity by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space

Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by

Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum

by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable

and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space

Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public

Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by

End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety,

Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rural

Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid

Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space

Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by

Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space

Spectrum by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Portable and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space

Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public

Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by

End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety,

Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space

Spectrum by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid

Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space

Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by

Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum

by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable

and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space

Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public

Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by

End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety,

Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rural

Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid

Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space

Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by

Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum

by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable

and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space

Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public

Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by

End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety,

Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rural

Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid

Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space

Spectrum by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space

Spectrum by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space

Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by

Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space

Spectrum by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Portable and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space

Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public

Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by

End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety,

Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space

Spectrum by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid

Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space

Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by

Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space

Spectrum by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Portable and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space

Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public

Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by

End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety,

Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space

Spectrum by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid

Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space

Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum

by Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space

Spectrum by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Portable and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space

Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public

Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum

by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety,

Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space

Spectrum by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid

Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space

Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by

Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum

by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable

and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space

Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public

Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by

End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety,

Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rural

Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid

Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space

Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by

Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum by

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable and

Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space

Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public

Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by

End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety,

Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rural

Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid

Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for TV White

Space Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for TV White Space

Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space

Spectrum by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Portable and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for TV White

Space Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency &

Public Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for TV White Space

Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public

Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space

Spectrum by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid

Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for TV White

Space Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for TV White Space

Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space

Spectrum by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Portable and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for TV White

Space Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency &

Public Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for TV White Space

Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public

Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space

Spectrum by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid

Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for TV White

Space Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for TV White Space

Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space

Spectrum by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Portable and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for TV White

Space Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency &

Public Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for TV White Space

Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public

Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space

Spectrum by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid

Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 25

