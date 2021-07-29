Global TV White Space Spectrum Market to Reach US$197.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global TV White Space Spectrum Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820475/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$197.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 54.3% over the period 2020-2027.Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 57% CAGR to reach US$136.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fixed segment is readjusted to a revised 49.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.6% share of the global TV White Space Spectrum market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 59.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 67.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The TV White Space Spectrum market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 59.6% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$22.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 67.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 52.3% and 55.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 54.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$22.3 Billion by the year 2027.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Network Connectivity Platforms Exhibit Resilience to COVID-19
Pandemic: Effective Broadband Option to Connect People &
Things
TV White Space Spectrum: Vacant Spectrum Parts with Immense
Potential for Affordable Internet Connectivity
Creation of TV White Space Spectrum in US and UK
Key Features & Capabilities of TV White Space Spectrum
Devices Leveraging TV White Space Spectrum
Regulatory Regime
Rising Connectivity & Need for Broadband Internet in Rural
Areas Offer Ideal Breeding Ground for Global TV White Space
Spectrum Market
Key Factors Responsible for Explosive Growth of TV White Space
Spectrum Market
FCC Rule Change: A Harbinger of Good Times
Portable Devices: The Largest Segment to Experience Fastest Growth
EXHIBIT 1: World TV White Space Spectrum Market by Device (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Portable TV White
Space Device, and Fixed TV White Space Device
Rural Internet Access: Primary End-Use Leads the Application
Market
EXHIBIT 2: World TV White Space Spectrum Market by End-Use:
(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Rural Internet
Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban
Connectivity, and Other End-Uses
North America Emerges as Thriving Market for TV White Space
Spectrum
EXHIBIT 3: World TV White Space Spectrum Market (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 4: World TV White Space Spectrum Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, Japan, and USA
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
TV White Space for Addressing Digital Divide Issues Globally
Increasing Applications for TV White Space Infrastructure
Technology Improvements Guide Market Expansion
Rural Broadband: High Growth Area for TV White Space Technologies
TV White Space Gains Traction in Rural Broadband in North America
TV White Space: An Enabler for Rural Internet in India
TV White Space Eyes Opportunities in Urban Connectivity
Smart Homes Increase Urban Connectivity Demands
EXHIBIT 5: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 and 2022
Growing Relevance in Emergency & Public Safety Applications
TV White Spaces: Key to Connect the Smart Electricity Grid
Transportation and Logistics: Niche End-Use Sector
Connected Cars Extend Lucrative Opportunities
Market to Benefit from Growing Importance of Intelligent Highway
Smart Cities to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 6: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
Rising Emphasis on IoT Enthuses TV White Space Market
EXHIBIT 7: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion
Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Efforts from Industry Associations Augur Well
Transition to Digital TV Paves the Way for TV White Space
Spectrum Market
TV White Space Standards
Regulatory Framework for Utilizing TV White Space
Issues & Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space
Spectrum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Portable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Portable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Fixed by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Fixed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Fixed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Rural Internet
Access by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Rural Internet Access by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Rural Internet Access
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Emergency &
Public Safety by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Emergency & Public Safety
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Emergency & Public
Safety by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Grid
Networks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Smart Grid Networks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Smart Grid Networks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Urban
Connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Urban Connectivity by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Urban Connectivity by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space
Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by
Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum
by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable
and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space
Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public
Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by
End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety,
Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rural
Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid
Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space
Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by
Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space
Spectrum by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Portable and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space
Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public
Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by
End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety,
Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space
Spectrum by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid
Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space
Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by
Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum
by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable
and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space
Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public
Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by
End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety,
Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rural
Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid
Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space
Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by
Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum
by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable
and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space
Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public
Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by
End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety,
Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rural
Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid
Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space
Spectrum by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space
Spectrum by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space
Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by
Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space
Spectrum by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Portable and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space
Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public
Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by
End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety,
Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space
Spectrum by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid
Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space
Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by
Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space
Spectrum by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Portable and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space
Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public
Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by
End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety,
Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space
Spectrum by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid
Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space
Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum
by Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space
Spectrum by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Portable and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space
Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public
Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum
by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety,
Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space
Spectrum by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid
Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space
Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by
Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum
by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable
and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space
Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public
Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by
End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety,
Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rural
Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid
Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space
Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by
Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable and
Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for TV White Space
Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public
Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for TV White Space Spectrum by
End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety,
Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space Spectrum by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rural
Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid
Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for TV White
Space Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for TV White Space
Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space
Spectrum by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Portable and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for TV White
Space Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency &
Public Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for TV White Space
Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public
Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space
Spectrum by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid
Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for TV White
Space Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for TV White Space
Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space
Spectrum by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Portable and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for TV White
Space Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency &
Public Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for TV White Space
Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public
Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space
Spectrum by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid
Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for TV White
Space Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for TV White Space
Spectrum by Device - Portable and Fixed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space
Spectrum by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Portable and Fixed for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for TV White
Space Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency &
Public Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for TV White Space
Spectrum by End-Use - Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public
Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 11-Year Perspective for TV White Space
Spectrum by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid
Networks, Urban Connectivity and Other End-Uses for the Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 25
