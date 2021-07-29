Global Wireless Headphones Market to Reach $45.7 Billion by 2026

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Headphones Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799989/?utm_source=GNW
Healthy trajectory in Audio/Video electronics vertical amid rising consumer demand for infotainment and communication devices worldwide is spurring the sales of wireless headphones. Market is immensely gaining from growing urban population, rising consumer affluence of middle class segment, and emergence of mass-market audiophile era, all of which favor wider uptake of advanced audio solutions such as wireless headphones. Further, wireless headphones market is benefiting from increasing penetration of mobile devices, rapid evolution of the music industry and access to video and music content on-the-go. The market is expected to also gain from affordable wireless connectivity coupled with availability of advanced headphones with value-added features like health sensors.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Headphones estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period. In-Ear Wireless, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18% CAGR to reach US$29.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Ear Wireless segment is readjusted to a revised 17.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.5% share of the global Wireless Headphones market. In-ear headphones are used in a broad range of applications and gained popularity with the adoption of iPod and other types of MP3 players. Some of the latest versions of these earphones offer superior noise isolation, particularly headphones with memory foam intended to create better seal. The sustained inclination towards social networking on mobile and other Internet-connected devices offers significant opportunities to audio accessories such as in-ear wireless headphones. While on-ear headphones are unable to match over-ear headphones in terms of sound, they still offer good sound quality. The relatively large drivers of these earphones offer deep and nice bass.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2026
The Wireless Headphones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.91% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 24.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.9% and 16.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Large installed base of computers (desktop PCs and laptop PCs), smart TVs, and smartphones and tablet PCs, in the US and other developed regions strongly supports growth in the wireless headphones market. The roll out of new and next generation wireless headphone solutions with features such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), long battery life, and quick recharge time, is generating substantial opportunities. Market revenues for wireless headphones continue to scale up in emerging regions, especially in China and other Asia-Pacific countries. Rise of China as the industrial manufacturing hub, supplying a range of consumer electronics products to global markets, strongly supports present and future expansion in production as well as sales of wireless headphones.
Over-Ear Wireless Segment to Reach $10 Billion by 2026
Also termed as circumaural headphones, over-ear headphones offer superior sound quality than their counterparts due to their larger drivers that pump out clearer and deeper bass, a prerequisite for quality music. Over-ear earphones are gaining immense popularity among consumers due to their ability to improve the audio experience by significantly reducing external noise. In the global Over-Ear Wireless segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 26.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Wireless Headphones
Over-Ear Vs. On-Ear Vs. In-Ear Headphones: A Comparison
Wireless Headphones: Market Analysis and Outlook
Product Segment Analysis
In-Ear Wireless Headphones: Largest Category
Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Segment Demonstrates Fastest Growth
On-Ear Wireless Headphones Remain in Contention
Geographic Analysis
Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors
EXHIBIT 1: Percentage Breakdown of Wireless Headphone Sales:
(Value) for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019
and 2025
Market Revenues Continue to Scale Up in China and Other
Emerging Regions
EXHIBIT 2: World Wireless Headphones Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA,
Europe, and Japan
Competition: Characterized by Presence of International and
Regional Vendors
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Apple, Inc. (USA)
Bose Corporation (USA)
Fujikon Industrial Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)
Grado Labs (USA)
JVCKENWOOD Corporation (Japan)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)
LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)
Logitech International S.A. (Switzerland)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Plantronics, Inc. (USA)
Samsung (South Korea)
Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Shenzhen Cannice Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Shure Incorporated (USA)
Skullcandy, Inc. (USA)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd. (India)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Widespread Use of Electronic Devices for Infotainment Purposes
Builds Strong Momentum for Wireless Headphones Market
EXHIBIT 3: Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet
Smartphones, and Tablets
Smartphones
EXHIBIT 4: Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total
Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025
Dual SIM Smartphones Gain Traction Supported by Enhanced
Portability & Flexibility
Tablets
EXHIBIT 5: Number of Tablet Users Worldwide (in Millions) for
Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
Computers
Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital
Media Builds Robust Momentum
EXHIBIT 6: Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the
Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
EXHIBIT 7: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009,
2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic
Volume for Video, Audio and Others
Key Internet Consumer Habits Favoring Wireless Headphones Sales
Social Media and Social Networking
EXHIBIT 8: Active Users (in Millions) for Leading Social
Network Sites (H1 2019)
Proliferation of Online Video Gaming
Rise of VoIP
Emergence of Mass-Market Audiophile Era Builds Massive Momentum
Bluetooth: The De Facto Wireless Standard for Headphones
EXHIBIT 9: Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class
Technology Advancements Spur Demand
USB-C-Powered Wireless Headphones
Headphones with Voice Assistants
Extended Battery Life
Smarter Designs
Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): The New High-Tech Feature
A Snapshot of Select Recently Unveiled Wireless Headphone Models
Rise of Hearables, the Smart Headphones, to Drive Next Wave of
Growth
Online Channel Emerges as New Growth Driver
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
EXHIBIT 10: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 11: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
2000, 2020 & 2050
Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
EXHIBIT 12: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Rising Living Standards
Resolving Prevailing Issues: Critical for Future Success of the
Market
Prevalence of Unorganized Players
Counterfeit Products
Declining Margins
Total Companies Profiled: 113
