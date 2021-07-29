Global Wireless Headphones Market to Reach $45.7 Billion by 2026

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Headphones Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799989/?utm_source=GNW

Healthy trajectory in Audio/Video electronics vertical amid rising consumer demand for infotainment and communication devices worldwide is spurring the sales of wireless headphones. Market is immensely gaining from growing urban population, rising consumer affluence of middle class segment, and emergence of mass-market audiophile era, all of which favor wider uptake of advanced audio solutions such as wireless headphones. Further, wireless headphones market is benefiting from increasing penetration of mobile devices, rapid evolution of the music industry and access to video and music content on-the-go. The market is expected to also gain from affordable wireless connectivity coupled with availability of advanced headphones with value-added features like health sensors.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Headphones estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period. In-Ear Wireless, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18% CAGR to reach US$29.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Ear Wireless segment is readjusted to a revised 17.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.5% share of the global Wireless Headphones market. In-ear headphones are used in a broad range of applications and gained popularity with the adoption of iPod and other types of MP3 players. Some of the latest versions of these earphones offer superior noise isolation, particularly headphones with memory foam intended to create better seal. The sustained inclination towards social networking on mobile and other Internet-connected devices offers significant opportunities to audio accessories such as in-ear wireless headphones. While on-ear headphones are unable to match over-ear headphones in terms of sound, they still offer good sound quality. The relatively large drivers of these earphones offer deep and nice bass.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2026



The Wireless Headphones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.91% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 24.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.9% and 16.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Large installed base of computers (desktop PCs and laptop PCs), smart TVs, and smartphones and tablet PCs, in the US and other developed regions strongly supports growth in the wireless headphones market. The roll out of new and next generation wireless headphone solutions with features such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), long battery life, and quick recharge time, is generating substantial opportunities. Market revenues for wireless headphones continue to scale up in emerging regions, especially in China and other Asia-Pacific countries. Rise of China as the industrial manufacturing hub, supplying a range of consumer electronics products to global markets, strongly supports present and future expansion in production as well as sales of wireless headphones.



Over-Ear Wireless Segment to Reach $10 Billion by 2026



Also termed as circumaural headphones, over-ear headphones offer superior sound quality than their counterparts due to their larger drivers that pump out clearer and deeper bass, a prerequisite for quality music. Over-ear earphones are gaining immense popularity among consumers due to their ability to improve the audio experience by significantly reducing external noise. In the global Over-Ear Wireless segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 26.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 113 Featured)



Apple, Inc.

Bose Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Skullcandy, Inc.

Sony Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799989/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Wireless Headphones

Over-Ear Vs. On-Ear Vs. In-Ear Headphones: A Comparison

Wireless Headphones: Market Analysis and Outlook

Product Segment Analysis

In-Ear Wireless Headphones: Largest Category

Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Segment Demonstrates Fastest Growth

On-Ear Wireless Headphones Remain in Contention

Geographic Analysis

Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors

EXHIBIT 1: Percentage Breakdown of Wireless Headphone Sales:

(Value) for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019

and 2025

Market Revenues Continue to Scale Up in China and Other

Emerging Regions

EXHIBIT 2: World Wireless Headphones Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA,

Europe, and Japan

Competition: Characterized by Presence of International and

Regional Vendors

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Apple, Inc. (USA)

Bose Corporation (USA)

Fujikon Industrial Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Grado Labs (USA)

JVCKENWOOD Corporation (Japan)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)

Logitech International S.A. (Switzerland)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Plantronics, Inc. (USA)

Samsung (South Korea)

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Shenzhen Cannice Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Shure Incorporated (USA)

Skullcandy, Inc. (USA)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd. (India)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Widespread Use of Electronic Devices for Infotainment Purposes

Builds Strong Momentum for Wireless Headphones Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet

Smartphones, and Tablets

Smartphones

EXHIBIT 4: Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total

Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025

Dual SIM Smartphones Gain Traction Supported by Enhanced

Portability & Flexibility

Tablets

EXHIBIT 5: Number of Tablet Users Worldwide (in Millions) for

Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Computers

Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital

Media Builds Robust Momentum

EXHIBIT 6: Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the

Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

EXHIBIT 7: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009,

2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic

Volume for Video, Audio and Others

Key Internet Consumer Habits Favoring Wireless Headphones Sales

Social Media and Social Networking

EXHIBIT 8: Active Users (in Millions) for Leading Social

Network Sites (H1 2019)

Proliferation of Online Video Gaming

Rise of VoIP

Emergence of Mass-Market Audiophile Era Builds Massive Momentum

Bluetooth: The De Facto Wireless Standard for Headphones

EXHIBIT 9: Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class

Technology Advancements Spur Demand

USB-C-Powered Wireless Headphones

Headphones with Voice Assistants

Extended Battery Life

Smarter Designs

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): The New High-Tech Feature

A Snapshot of Select Recently Unveiled Wireless Headphone Models

Rise of Hearables, the Smart Headphones, to Drive Next Wave of

Growth

Online Channel Emerges as New Growth Driver

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

EXHIBIT 10: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

EXHIBIT 11: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

2000, 2020 & 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

EXHIBIT 12: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Living Standards

Resolving Prevailing Issues: Critical for Future Success of the

Market

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products

Declining Margins



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for In-Ear Wireless by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for In-Ear Wireless by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for In-Ear Wireless by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Ear Wireless by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for On-Ear Wireless by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Ear Wireless by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Over-Ear Wireless

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Over-Ear Wireless by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Over-Ear Wireless by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Electronic Device Usage Patterns Steer Sales of Wireless

Headphones

Young Adults Drive Wireless Headphones Sales in the US

Wireless Headphones Gain in Gaming Vertical

Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Headphones

by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: USA Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Ear

Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Ear

Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Ear

Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

A Market Laden with Opportunities

Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: China Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Ear

Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Ear

Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: France Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Ear

Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Ear

Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Ear

Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Headphones

by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: UK Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by Segment -

In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Ear

Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Ear

Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Ear

Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Strong Growth Forecast for the Asia-Pacific Market

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wireless Headphones

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wireless

Headphones by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wireless Headphones

by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Ear

Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

India: A High Potential Market

Table 61: India Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: India Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Ear

Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for Wireless Headphones

by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear

Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Wireless Headphones

by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of

Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Wireless

Headphones by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Wireless Headphones

by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Ear

Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Ear

Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Ear

Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear

Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Wireless Headphones by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,

UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Wireless Headphones

by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest

of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Wireless

Headphones by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Wireless Headphones

by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Iran Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Ear

Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Israel Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Ear

Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Wireless Headphones

by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UAE Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Ear

Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear

Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Headphones by Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and

Over-Ear Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Africa Historic Review for Wireless Headphones by

Segment - In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear

Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Headphones

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-Ear

Wireless, On-Ear Wireless and Over-Ear Wireless for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 113

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799989/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________