$168 Million Direct Selling Establishments Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global direct selling establishments market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global direct selling establishments market is expected to grow from $168.33 billion in 2020 to $184.64 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $237.63 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the direct selling establishments ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Direct Selling Establishment market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider direct selling establishments market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The direct selling establishments market section of the report gives context. It compares the direct selling establishments market with other segments of the direct selling establishments market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the direct selling establishments market are Herbalife, Amway, Mary Kay Inc., Infinitus, Tupperware, Vorwerk, Natura, JoyMain, DXN, and Belcorp.



The direct selling establishments market consists of sales goods and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in non-store retailing of merchandise except e-commerce, mail-order, and vending machine sales. The entities operating in this industry go to the customer's location rather than the customer coming to them, such as door to door sales. This includes home delivery of the newspaper, home delivery of heating oil, liquefied petroleum (LP) gas, and other fuels, locker meat provisions, frozen food and freezer meal plan providers, coffee-break supplies providers, and bottled water or water softener services. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in a direct selling business is an emerging trend shaping the direct selling establishments market. AI in direct selling business is used to collect and analyze data about the customer, delivers highly intelligent automated customer service, and also helps to predict the re-stocking volume for product inventories. For example, AI helps in personalized email marketing which is helpful for product recommendations and drip campaigns using the past behavioral data of the user. Chatbots are available at all hours and help in generating new leads and assisting customer service. For instance, Ventaforce is an AI-powered direct selling software that simplifies product categorization, lowers the risk of downtimes or failures, and increases savings from operations.



The direct selling establishments market covered in this report is segmented by type into single-level marketing; multi-level marketing. It is also segmented by-products into wellness; services; home and family care; personal care; clothing & accessories; leisure & educational; others.



In January 2020, Natura & Co, a Brazilian personal care cosmetics company acquired Avon Products, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition has created the world's fourth-largest pure-play beauty company. The acquisition will strengthen Natura's position in more than 100 countries. The group will also have a good position in retail with 3000 stores and an expanded digital presence. Avon was a British multi-level marketing company in beauty, household, and personal care categories.



The need for additional income opportunities in developing and underdeveloped countries has been a driving factor in the direct selling establishments market. According to The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham), the direct selling industry is expected to reach $2169 million by 2021 in India. Direct selling could be a viable income source, even if someone wants to do it part-time. Direct selling in long term promotes self-employment and financial independence. ASSOCHAM paper also reveals the average sale of each participant in India is about $300 per year. The need for additional income opportunities expected to drive the direct selling establishments market during the forecast period.



Increased demand for online shopping restrains the market for direct selling establishments. E-commerce platforms offers more discounts on products compared to direct selling encouraging consumers to switch from direct selling establishments to online shopping portals. Direct selling platforms are now changing the business model so that they can survive in the market. For instance, in India, direct selling platforms such as Amway, Oriflame, and Tupperware started selling products through e-commerce portals such as Flipkart, Snapdeal, eBay, and Amazon which is a disruption in the direct-sales business model. Few companies such as Hindustan Unilever has closed its direct-to-home model, HUL Network, and re-launched its Aviance beauty products and Ayush remedies on Amazon. According to an annual survey report 2016-17, by India Direct Selling Association (IDSA), direct selling products are being sold on e-commerce websites like Flipkart, Amazon, SnapDeal, and Shopclues, at much higher discounts compared to what direct sellers used to sell to the consumers, and this is reducing the revenue of most of the direct selling organization.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Direct Selling Establishments Market Characteristics



3. Direct Selling Establishments Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Direct Selling Establishments



5. Direct Selling Establishments Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Direct Selling Establishments Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Direct Selling Establishments Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Direct Selling Establishments Market Segmentation

7. Direct Selling Establishments Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Direct Selling Establishments Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Direct Selling Establishments Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Direct Selling Establishments Market

9. China Direct Selling Establishments Market

10. India Direct Selling Establishments Market

11. Japan Direct Selling Establishments Market

12. Australia Direct Selling Establishments Market

13. Indonesia Direct Selling Establishments Market

14. South Korea Direct Selling Establishments Market

15. Western Europe Direct Selling Establishments Market

16. UK Direct Selling Establishments Market

17. Germany Direct Selling Establishments Market

18. France Direct Selling Establishments Market

19. Eastern Europe Direct Selling Establishments Market

20. Russia Direct Selling Establishments Market

21. North America Direct Selling Establishments Market

22. USA Direct Selling Establishments Market

23. South America Direct Selling Establishments Market

24. Brazil Direct Selling Establishments Market

25. Middle East Direct Selling Establishments Market

26. Africa Direct Selling Establishments Market

27. Direct Selling Establishments Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

27.1. Direct Selling Establishments Market Competitive Landscape

27.2. Direct Selling Establishments Market Company Profiles

27.2.1. Herbalife

27.2.1.1. Overview

27.2.1.2. Products and Services

27.2.1.3. Strategy

27.2.1.4. Financial Performance

27.2.2. Amway

27.2.2.1. Overview

27.2.2.2. Products and Services

27.2.2.3. Strategy

27.2.2.4. Financial Performance

27.2.3. Mary Kay Inc.

27.2.3.1. Overview

27.2.3.2. Products and Services

27.2.3.3. Strategy

27.2.3.4. Financial Performance

27.2.4. Infinitus

27.2.4.1. Overview

27.2.4.2. Products and Services

27.2.4.3. Strategy

27.2.4.4. Financial Performance

27.2.5. Tupperware

27.2.5.1. Overview

27.2.5.2. Products and Services

27.2.5.3. Strategy

27.2.5.4. Financial Performance



29. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Direct Selling Establishments Market



29. Direct Selling Establishments Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



