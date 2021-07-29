Global Gold Nanoparticles Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gold Nanoparticles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819237/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Water Soluble, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.9% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oil Soluble segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR
The Gold Nanoparticles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.
Other Types Segment to Record 10.5% CAGR
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$525 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Here?s How Nanotechnology is Helping in the Fight Against COVID-19
Focus on Gold Nanoparticles in Developing COVID-19 Vaccines and
Tests
Mologic Receives Grant for Developing Gold Nanoparticles-Based
COVID-19 Test
Use of Gold Nanoparticles for COVID-19 Detection
Sugentech Obtains FDA EUA for SGTi-flex COVID-19 IgG
Industrial Applications Take a Hit as COVID-19 Evolves Into an
Economic Crisis
EXHIBIT 1: Virus Led Recession Impacts Nanotechnology in
Applications Areas Sensitive to Economic Health & Fiscal
Climate: Global GDP Growth (In %) for the Years 2019, 2020 &
2021
Long-Term Growth Fundamentals Remains Strong
The Science Behind Nanotechnology
An Introduction to Gold Nanoparticles
Physical, Chemical, and Thermal Properties of Gold Nanoparticles
Applications of Gold Nanoparticles
Gold Nanoparticles Market: Prospects & Outlook
Geographic Landscape
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Use of Metal Nanoparticles in Medicine and Dentistry
Boosts Market
Research Activity Continues to Garner Interest
Gold Nanoparticles Open New Avenues in Combinatorial Cancer
Therapy
Application of Gold Nanoparticles in Cancer Imaging Garners
Significant Attention
EXHIBIT 2: Global New Cancer Cases in Million
Increasing Importance of Gold Nanoparticles in Targeted Drug
Administration
Gold Nanoparticles Allow Accurate & Timely Diagnosis of Cancer
Gold Nanoparticles in Photodynamic Therapy
Going Beyond its Role as Fortune Builder to Potential Treatment
of Prostate Cancer through Nanoparticles
Application of GNPs in Controlling Viral Activity
Possible Application of GNPs for Enhancing Thermal Ablation of
Focused Ultrasound Therapy
Gold Nanoparticles in Cardiovascular Diseases
Gold Nanoparticles Hold Potential to Help Molecular Imaging
Scale New Heights
Gold Nanoparticles Emerge as Compelling Biomaterial for
Dentistry Applications
Dental Fillings Make Use of Gold Nanoparicles
EXHIBIT 3: Global Tooth Filling Materials Market (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Material for Ceramic
Fillings, Composite Fillings, Gold Fillings, Silver Amalgam
and Others
Healthcare Applications to Buck the Virus Led Downturn
EXHIBIT 4: As a Hidden Healthcare Crisis Begins to Unfold as a
Result of Postponed Non-COVID Care, Nanotechnology in Cancer
Care Will Become Even More Important: Missed Cancer Diagnosis
in US as of June 2020
EXHIBIT 5: With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global
Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led
Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current &
Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP for 2019 and 2030
Electronics Industry Emerges as an Important End-Use Market for
Gold Nanoparticles
Exhibit 6: Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes
Well for Future Market Prospects: Total Number of Users (In
Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Falling Demand for Electronics & Semiconductors Impacts
Consumption Patterns for Nanomaterials
EXHIBIT 7: Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of
Electronic Manufacturers: % of Companies Impacted by Supply
Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
Use of Colorimetric Sensors in Food & Beverage Industry
Presents Opportunities for the Market
EXHIBIT 8: Global Food Safety Testing Market Size (in US$
Million) for 2020 and 2027
Water Purification: A Viable Application
Gold Nanoparticles Exude Brimming Potential to Support
Nanobiotechnology
Researchers Bet on Gold Nanoparticles for Inspection of 3D-
Printed Structures & Parts
Future Spotlight on Gold Nanoparticles to Efficiently Harness
Renewable Energy
Technology Advancements Boost Market Growth
Gold Nanoparticles Employed to Combat Harmful Biofilms
Volatile Prices of Gold: A Major Market Restraint
EXHIBIT 9: Global Gold Prices in US$ Per Oz for the Period Jan
2014 to Jul 2020
Strict Regulations & Compliance Requirements Related to
Nanomaterial Usage Impedes Growth
