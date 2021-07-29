Global Interface IP Market to Reach US$1.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Interface IP Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819507/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Fabless Semiconductor Companies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.9% CAGR to reach US$981.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the IDMs segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.5% share of the global Interface IP market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Interface IP market in the U.S. is estimated at US$234.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.63% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$260.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$260.9 Million by the year 2027.



Foundries Segment Corners a 13.4% Share in 2020



In the global Foundries segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$84.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$162.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$174.8 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured)



ARM Holdings Plc

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

eSilicon Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation

Rambus, Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Interface IP: A Prelude

EXHIBIT 1: Global Semiconductor IP Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues by Type for 2019

EXHIBIT 2: Global Interface IP Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Protocol Type for 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Modern SoC Chips: A Major Driver of Growth

in the Interface IP Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global System-on-a-Chip (SoC) Market: Breakdown of

Annual Revenues in US$ Billion by Region/Country for the Years

2018 and 2024

Rapidly Rising Demand for Smart Consumer Electronics and

Communications Devices Fuels Market Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents

Opportunity for Interface IP Market: Consumer Electronics

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Proliferation of Wireless Technologies Augurs Well for the

Interface IP Market

Rapid Evolution of IoT Provides Significant Growth Opportunity

for Interface IP Market

EXHIBIT 5: Global IoT Market: Installed Base of IoT Connected

Devices in Billions for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and

2025

With Rise in Adoption of In-Vehicle Networks and Emergence of

Autonomous Driving Systems, High Growth Potential Exists for

Interface IP Market

EXHIBIT 6: IoT in Automotive Industry: Global Automotive IoT

Connected Devices in Million for the Years 2017, 2020 and 2025



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 18

