Proactive news headlines including Archer Materials, South Harz Potash, Horizon Minerals and Aeris Resources

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) founding director Dr Alice McCleary will be retiring due to personal reasons at the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM). Click here

South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) shares are currently trading at 0.26x NAV, with an implied return of 3.78x to the current share price, according to a research update by Cenkos Securities (AIM:CNKS). Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) latest round of exploration drilling has confirmed the growth potential of its broader Boorara Gold Project area in Western Australia’s Goldfields. Click here

Auroch Minerals Ltd (ASX:AOU) is higher after tabling the latest results of up to 4.64 metres at 2.99% nickel and 0.13% copper from 71.58 metres at the Nepean Project in Western Australia, confirming the high-grade and high tenor of near-surface nickel sulphide mineralisation. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has passed a crucial milestone in its growth path focused on copper and gold production by becoming free of debt. Click here

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) is encouraged by the initial assessment of its ongoing 2021 drilling campaign at the flagship Marymia Gold Project in the Mid-West region of Western Australia. Click here

Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) has begun mobilising to site in preparation for the imminent start of its 2,800 metres diamond drilling program at the Nyungu copper-cobalt deposit in north-western Zambia. Click here

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has embarked on a A$95 million capital raise, establishing a funding runway that will financially support its clinical trial pipeline through 2025. Click here

Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) has increased the ore reserve at its Davyhurst Gold Project in the Goldfields region of Western Australia to 6.2 million tonnes at 2.4 g/t gold for 470,000 ounces. Click here

Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) has upgraded the mineral resource estimate for its Hillgrove Gold Project in northern NSW, which now contains more than one million ounces of gold and 90,000 tonnes of antimony. Click here

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) has brought forward the next round of drilling at its Rover Gold Project in Western Australia as a result of COVID-19 enforced delays to drilling in New South Wales. Click here

Strike Resources (ASX:SRK) Limited has chartered a Bulk Carrier Vessel for its first shipment of up to 35,000 tonnes of Apurimac Premium Lump direct shipping iron ore sourced from its Apurimac Project in Peru. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) is pushing ahead with pre-completion activities at its pioneer Jewell Well in the world-class Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, USA, as it prepares to move the key oil and gas asset into production. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has signed a binding term sheet with Metal Hawk Ltd, enabling the latter to acquire an option to purchase nickel rights on 12 granted tenements east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

Greenland Minerals Ltd (ASX:GGG, OTC:GDLNF) is continuing the permitting process for its flagship Kvanefjeld Project in Greenland and is now awaiting the second consultation phase, which has been extended to September 13. Click here

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has secured a key permit to export its Maniry project’s graphite concentrate from a port in Southern Madagascar. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has recapped its June quarter activities, with strong progress made towards the registration of Emyria’s first Schedule 3, over-the-counter cannabinoid product. Click here

