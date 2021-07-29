Global LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Market to Reach US$2.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819560/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Mobile Computing Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the TVs segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 13.3% share of the global LED Backlight Display Driver ICs market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The LED Backlight Display Driver ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$577.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.44% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$466 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$466 Million by the year 2027.
Automotive infotainment systems Segment Corners a 4.7% Share in 2020
In the global Automotive infotainment systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$74.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$92.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$301.7 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- ams AG
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Dialog Semiconductor
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Macroblock, Inc.
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
- ON Semiconductor Corporation
- Power Integrations, Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
- ROHM Semiconductor
- Semtech Corporation
- Silicon Touch Technology, Inc.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
LED Backlight: An Introduction
LED Backlighting Dimming Modes
LED Backlight Display Driver ICs: A Prelude
Backlighting Technologies: Types
Light-Emitting Diode (LED)
Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamp (CCFL)
Hot Cathode Fluorescent Lamp (HCFL)
External Electrode Fluorescent Lamps (EEFL)
Electroluminescence (EL)
Key End-Use Segments of LED Backlight DDICs
Mobile Computing Devices
Televisions
Automotive Infotainment Systems
Display Technologies: A Macro Perspective
From CRT Display to LEDs to OLEDs: An Evolutionary Scan
EXHIBIT 1: Number of LED Chips for Backlighting in Select Devices
LCD Color Displays: The Dominant Display Technology, for the
Present
LCDs: Mode of Operation
LC Panel: Composition
LCD Monitors: Modes of Mounting
A Maturing LED Backlighting Market
EXHIBIT 2: Global Packaged LEDs Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Application for the Years 2018 and 2020
Global Economic Outlook
EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %
by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Industry Overview
China: Key Regional Market
Mobile Computing Devices: Primary End-Use Segment for LED
Backlight Display Driver ICs
Automotive Infotainment Systems: Upcoming Market for LED
Backlight DDICs
EXHIBIT 4: Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenues (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emergence of LED as Newest Technology for Smartphones Favors
Robust Market Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Global Smartphones Market: Shipments in Million
Units for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Growing Penchant for Laptops with LED Displays Augurs Well for
the Market
Growth Trajectory in LED TV Shipments Accelerates Market Momentum
EXHIBIT 6: Global TV Shipments by Size (In Million Units):
2018-2020
EXHIBIT 7: Smart TV Ownership Worldwide for Select Countries:
Smart TVs as % of Total TVs Owned for the Year 2018
EXHIBIT 8: Global 4K TV Shipments (In Million Units): 2018-2020
EXHIBIT 9: 4K (UHD) TV Market Worldwide: Penetration Rate (%)
of 4K (UHD) TV Households in Select Countries for 2016 and
2019
EXHIBIT 10: Global 8K TV Shipments (In Thousand Units): 2018-2020
?Local Dimming? Technology Widens Role of Backlight Driver ICs
in LED TV
Healthy Growth Opportunities in Industrial Sector
Rising Emphasis on LED Power Management Gives Impetus to
Overall Market Growth
Highly Innovative LED Solutions and Latest Breakthroughs to
Drive Growth
Mini LEDs Vs. OLEDs
Increasing Opportunities for Mini-LED Backlit Displays:
A Threat to OLEDs
Rising Adoption of Mini LED Technology for Large-Sized Display
Panels
Mini LEDs in High-end IT Products
Statistical Data Highlights
EXHIBIT 11: microLED Market Worldwide: Projected Shipments in
Thousand Units for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 12: Global MicroLED Display Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Shipments by Device Type for 2021 (P) and
2025 (P)
EXHIBIT 13: Global Flexible Display Unit Shipments in Millions
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
EXHIBIT 14: Flat Panel Displays (FPD) Market: Global Production
Capacity in Million Square Meter for the Years 2017, 2019,
2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 15: Global Smartwatch Displays Market: Breakdown of
Shipments Volume by Technology for 2016 and 2018
EXHIBIT 16: Global Personal Computers (PCs) Market: Breakdown
of Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017 and
2019
EXHIBIT 17: Global Public Displays Market: Shipment Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
