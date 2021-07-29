Global LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Market to Reach US$2.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819560/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Mobile Computing Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the TVs segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 13.3% share of the global LED Backlight Display Driver ICs market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The LED Backlight Display Driver ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$577.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.44% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$466 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$466 Million by the year 2027.



Automotive infotainment systems Segment Corners a 4.7% Share in 2020



In the global Automotive infotainment systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$74.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$92.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$301.7 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)



ams AG

Analog Devices, Inc.

Dialog Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies AG

Macroblock, Inc.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Power Integrations, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

ROHM Semiconductor

Semtech Corporation

Silicon Touch Technology, Inc.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

LED Backlight: An Introduction

LED Backlighting Dimming Modes

LED Backlight Display Driver ICs: A Prelude

Backlighting Technologies: Types

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamp (CCFL)

Hot Cathode Fluorescent Lamp (HCFL)

External Electrode Fluorescent Lamps (EEFL)

Electroluminescence (EL)

Key End-Use Segments of LED Backlight DDICs

Mobile Computing Devices

Televisions

Automotive Infotainment Systems

Display Technologies: A Macro Perspective

From CRT Display to LEDs to OLEDs: An Evolutionary Scan

EXHIBIT 1: Number of LED Chips for Backlighting in Select Devices

LCD Color Displays: The Dominant Display Technology, for the

Present

LCDs: Mode of Operation

LC Panel: Composition

LCD Monitors: Modes of Mounting

A Maturing LED Backlighting Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global Packaged LEDs Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Application for the Years 2018 and 2020

Global Economic Outlook

EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Industry Overview

China: Key Regional Market

Mobile Computing Devices: Primary End-Use Segment for LED

Backlight Display Driver ICs

Automotive Infotainment Systems: Upcoming Market for LED

Backlight DDICs

EXHIBIT 4: Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenues (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emergence of LED as Newest Technology for Smartphones Favors

Robust Market Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Global Smartphones Market: Shipments in Million

Units for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Growing Penchant for Laptops with LED Displays Augurs Well for

the Market

Growth Trajectory in LED TV Shipments Accelerates Market Momentum

EXHIBIT 6: Global TV Shipments by Size (In Million Units):

2018-2020

EXHIBIT 7: Smart TV Ownership Worldwide for Select Countries:

Smart TVs as % of Total TVs Owned for the Year 2018

EXHIBIT 8: Global 4K TV Shipments (In Million Units): 2018-2020

EXHIBIT 9: 4K (UHD) TV Market Worldwide: Penetration Rate (%)

of 4K (UHD) TV Households in Select Countries for 2016 and

2019

EXHIBIT 10: Global 8K TV Shipments (In Thousand Units): 2018-2020

?Local Dimming? Technology Widens Role of Backlight Driver ICs

in LED TV

Healthy Growth Opportunities in Industrial Sector

Rising Emphasis on LED Power Management Gives Impetus to

Overall Market Growth

Highly Innovative LED Solutions and Latest Breakthroughs to

Drive Growth

Mini LEDs Vs. OLEDs

Increasing Opportunities for Mini-LED Backlit Displays:

A Threat to OLEDs

Rising Adoption of Mini LED Technology for Large-Sized Display

Panels

Mini LEDs in High-end IT Products

Statistical Data Highlights

EXHIBIT 11: microLED Market Worldwide: Projected Shipments in

Thousand Units for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 12: Global MicroLED Display Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Shipments by Device Type for 2021 (P) and

2025 (P)

EXHIBIT 13: Global Flexible Display Unit Shipments in Millions

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

EXHIBIT 14: Flat Panel Displays (FPD) Market: Global Production

Capacity in Million Square Meter for the Years 2017, 2019,

2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 15: Global Smartwatch Displays Market: Breakdown of

Shipments Volume by Technology for 2016 and 2018

EXHIBIT 16: Global Personal Computers (PCs) Market: Breakdown

of Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017 and

2019

EXHIBIT 17: Global Public Displays Market: Shipment Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for LED Backlight Display Driver

ICs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Computing

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Mobile Computing Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Computing Devices

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for TVs by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for TVs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for TVs by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Infotainment Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive Infotainment

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Infotainment

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Active Players in United States

Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs

and Automotive Infotainment Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 14: USA Historic Review for LED Backlight Display Driver

ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive

Infotainment Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Active Players in Canada

Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs

and Automotive Infotainment Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 17: Canada Historic Review for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and

Automotive Infotainment Systems Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Active Players in Japan

Japan: A Leading Producer of LEDs Worldwide

Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs

and Automotive Infotainment Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: Japan Historic Review for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and

Automotive Infotainment Systems Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Active Players in China

China?s Rise as Global Leading Manufacturer of LED Displays

Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs

and Automotive Infotainment Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 23: China Historic Review for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and

Automotive Infotainment Systems Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs

and Automotive Infotainment Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and

Automotive Infotainment Systems Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Active Players in France

Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs

and Automotive Infotainment Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: France Historic Review for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and

Automotive Infotainment Systems Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Active Players in Germany

Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs

and Automotive Infotainment Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Germany Historic Review for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and

Automotive Infotainment Systems Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Active Players in Italy

Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs

and Automotive Infotainment Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Italy Historic Review for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and

Automotive Infotainment Systems Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Active Players in United Kingdom

Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs

and Automotive Infotainment Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: UK Historic Review for LED Backlight Display Driver

ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive

Infotainment Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Active Players in Rest of Europe

Table 43: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for LED

Backlight Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing

Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Rest of Europe Historic Review for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs

and Automotive Infotainment Systems Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive

Infotainment Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Active Players in Asia-Pacific

Table 46: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for LED

Backlight Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing

Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs

and Automotive Infotainment Systems Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive

Infotainment Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Active Players in Rest of World

Table 49: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for LED

Backlight Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing

Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of World Historic Review for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs

and Automotive Infotainment Systems Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive

Infotainment Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

