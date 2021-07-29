Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market Research Report (2020 to 2026) - by Service, Industry Coverage and Region

Dublin, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market Research Report by Service, by Industry Coverage, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market size was estimated at USD 202.62 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 217.52 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.69% to reach USD 316.07 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing trade between countries as a result of globalization and digitalization

5.1.1.2. Increasing Incidents of product recalls globally

5.1.1.3. Surge in global counterfeiting and piracy activities

5.1.1.4. Government regulations and standards enforcement pertaining to quality, health and environment safety across various sectors

5.1.1.5. End-user demand seeking third-party assurance and improved risk awareness and focus on risk prevention

5.1.1.6. Rise in conscious consumerism piling pressure on brands to protect their reputations

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Loosely defined standards and regulations across geographies

5.1.2.2. Trade wars and growth fluctuations among end-user industries

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increased outsourcing of testing, inspection & certification services and diversified requirement of products and standard regulations

5.1.3.2. Digital inspection, predictive maintenance and integrated sensors embracing TIC companies

5.1.3.3. Players entering forging partnership with new technology providers

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Complicated process of supply chains trading globally

5.1.4.2. Time taking overseas qualification tests

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market, by Service

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Certification

6.3. Inspection

6.4. Testing



7. Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market, by Source

7.1. Introduction

7.2. In-House

7.3. Outsourced



8. Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market, by Industry Coverage

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Agriculture & Food

8.2.1. Commodities

8.2.2. Fertilizers

8.2.3. Seed & Crop

8.3. Chemicals

8.3.1. Asset Integrity Management Services

8.3.2. Chemical Feedstocks Services

8.3.3. Finished Product Services

8.3.4. Project Life Cycle Services

8.4. Construction & Infrastructure

8.4.1. Construction Machinery & Equipment Services

8.4.2. Facilities Management & Inspection Services

8.4.3. Material Services

8.4.4. Project Management

8.5. Consumer Goods & Retail

8.5.1. Electrical & Electronics

8.5.2. Hard Goods

8.5.3. Personal Care & Beauty Products

8.5.4. Softlines & Accessories

8.5.5. Toys & Juvenile Products

8.6. Energy & Power

8.6.1. Asset Integrity Management Services

8.6.2. Energy Sources

8.6.2.1. Alternative Fuels

8.6.2.2. Coal

8.6.2.3. Fuel Oils & Gases

8.6.2.4. Nuclear

8.6.2.5. Solar

8.6.2.6. Wind

8.6.3. Power Distribution

8.6.4. Power Generation

8.6.5. Project Life Cycle Services

8.7. Industrial & Manufacturing

8.7.1. Production & Products Related Services

8.7.2. Projects Related Services

8.7.3. Suppliers Related Services

8.8. Medical & Life Science

8.8.1. Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Services

8.8.2. Clinical Services

8.8.3. Health, Beauty, & Wellness

8.8.4. Laboratory Services

8.8.5. Medical Devices

8.9. Mining

8.9.1. Analytical Service

8.9.2. Exploration Service

8.9.3. Inspection & Sampling Service

8.9.4. Metallurgy & Process Design

8.9.5. Production 7 Plant Services

8.9.6. Project Risk Assessment & Mitigation

8.9.7. Site Operations & Closure

8.10. Oil & Gas, and Petroleum

8.10.1. Asset Integrity Management Services

8.10.2. Biofuels & Feedstock

8.10.3. Downstream

8.10.4. Petrochemicals

8.10.5. Project Life Cycle Services

8.10.6. Upstream

8.11. Public Sector

8.11.1. Monitoring Services

8.11.2. Product Conformity Assessment

8.11.3. Valuation Services

8.12. Supply Chain & Logistics

8.12.1. Packaging & Handling

8.12.2. Risk Management

8.13. Transportation

8.13.1. Aerospace & Defense

8.13.1.1. Aerospace

8.13.1.2. Airports

8.13.1.3. Aviation

8.13.2. Automotive

8.13.2.1. Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Battery Systems

8.13.2.2. Electrical Systems & Components

8.13.2.3. Fuels, Fluids, and Lubricants

8.13.2.4. Homologation Testing

8.13.2.5. Interior and Exterior Materials and Components

8.13.2.6. Telematics

8.13.2.7. Vehicle Inspection Services

8.13.3. Marine

8.13.3.1. Marine Fuel Systems & Component Services

8.13.3.2. Marine Materials & Equipment Services

8.13.3.3. Ship Classification Services

8.13.4. Rail

8.13.4.1. Rail Certification

8.13.4.2. Rail Inspection

8.13.4.3. Rail Testing



9. Americas Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. ALS Limited

13.2. Applus Services SA

13.3. Avomeen Analytical Services Inc

13.4. Boston Consulting Group

13.5. Bureau Veritas SA

13.6. Combined Selection Group Ltd

13.7. Dekra SE

13.8. DNV GL AS

13.9. Element Materials Technology Group Limited

13.10. Envigo International Holdings, Inc.

13.11. Eurofins Scientific SE

13.12. Intertek Group PLC

13.13. Kiwa NV

13.14. Medistri SA

13.15. Mistras Group, Inc.

13.16. Oaklins International Inc.

13.17. SGS SA

13.18. TUV Nord AG

13.19. TUV Rheinland Group

13.20. TUV SUD

13.21. UL LLC



14. Appendix



