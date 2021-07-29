Global Quantum Computing Market to Reach $513.4 Million by 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quantum Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820074/?utm_source=GNW

6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$513.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Material Simulation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 25.2% CAGR and reach US$227.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Optimization segment is readjusted to a revised 24.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $53.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.2% CAGR



The Quantum Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$53.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$68.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18% and 22.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.4% CAGR.



Other Applications Segment to Record 21.8% CAGR



In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$22.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$91.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$46.9 Million by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Quantum Computing: Innovative Concept to

Reset the Realm of Computing Power

Merits of Quantum Computing

Taking a Quantum Leap with Increasing R&D Funding: Market

Overview and Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Quantum Computing Market by End-Use (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Space & Defense,

Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance, and Other End

-Uses

Analysis by Application: Material Simulation Occupies Major

Share of Quantum Computing Market

EXHIBIT 2: World Quantum Computing Market by Application (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Material

Simulation, Optimization, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis: United States Leads the Quantum Computing

Market

EXHIBIT 3: World Quantum Computing Market by Region (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 4: World Quantum Computing Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

USA, Canada, Europe, Rest of World and Japan

Competitive Landscape: Leading Innovators and Investors in

Quantum Computing Domain

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

WORLD BRANDS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Space & Defense: Largest End-Use Sector

Current Slowdown in Defense Spending Impacts Market

EXHIBIT 5: Expected Military Budget Cuts Emerges as a Setback

for Quantum Computing in Defense Applications: UK & Japan

Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$

Billion)

Transportation Sector: Fastest Growing Sector

Sluggish Trend in Automotive & Aviation Sectors Hampers Current

Prospects

EXHIBIT 6: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

EXHIBIT 7: Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$

Billion) for April, July & December 2020

EXHIBIT 8: Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft in 2036 by

Region (in Units)

EXHIBIT 9: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select

Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

EXHIBIT 10: Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million

Vehicles)

EXHIBIT 11: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008

-2022

Quantum Computers Exude Potential to Help Healthcare &

Lifesciences Communities

EXHIBIT 12: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Quantum Computing Set to Transform Finance & Banking Landscape

with Remarkable Processing Power

Quantum Computing Presents New Paradigm to Optimize Energy

Infrastructure

EXHIBIT 13: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion Toe):

Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

EXHIBIT 14: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country

/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China,

India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Quantum Computing Holds Significant Ramifications for Chemical

Industry

Quantum Computing to Hold Fundamental Role in Delivery of

Quality IoT Services

EXHIBIT 15: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

EXHIBIT 16: Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by

Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022

Quantum Cryptography Elevates the Overall Momentum in Quantum

Computing



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Heavy Investments by Private Companies to Accelerate Market Growth

Market Overview

Market Overview

Strong R&D Focus Strengthens Market Prospects

Quantum Initiatives in the European Region

