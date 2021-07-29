Global Quantum Computing Market to Reach $513.4 Million by 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quantum Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820074/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$513.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Material Simulation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 25.2% CAGR and reach US$227.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Optimization segment is readjusted to a revised 24.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $53.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.2% CAGR
The Quantum Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$53.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$68.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18% and 22.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.4% CAGR.
Other Applications Segment to Record 21.8% CAGR
In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$22.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$91.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$46.9 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured)
- 1QB Information Technologies Inc
- Accenture plc
- AnyonSystem, Inc
- Atom Computing Inc
- Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd
- D-Wave Systems Inc
- Evolutionq Inc
- Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics IAF
- Fujitsu Limited
- Google Inc
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP)
- Hitachi Ltd
- Honeywell International, Inc
- ID Quantique
- Intel Corporation
- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
- IonQ
- Inc
- Magiq Technologies Inc
- Microsoft Corporation
- Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corporation (NTT)
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- QbitLogic Inc
- QC Ware Corp
- Quantica Computacao
- Quantum Circuits
- Inc
- Qubitekk, Inc
- Quintessence Labs
- Rigetti Computing
- River Lane Research
- Toshiba Corporation
- Xanadu
- Zapata Computing, Inc
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Quantum Computing: Innovative Concept to
Reset the Realm of Computing Power
Merits of Quantum Computing
Taking a Quantum Leap with Increasing R&D Funding: Market
Overview and Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Quantum Computing Market by End-Use (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Space & Defense,
Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance, and Other End
-Uses
Analysis by Application: Material Simulation Occupies Major
Share of Quantum Computing Market
EXHIBIT 2: World Quantum Computing Market by Application (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Material
Simulation, Optimization, and Other Applications
Regional Analysis: United States Leads the Quantum Computing
Market
EXHIBIT 3: World Quantum Computing Market by Region (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 4: World Quantum Computing Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
USA, Canada, Europe, Rest of World and Japan
Competitive Landscape: Leading Innovators and Investors in
Quantum Computing Domain
Recent Market Activity
Select Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
WORLD BRANDS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Space & Defense: Largest End-Use Sector
Current Slowdown in Defense Spending Impacts Market
EXHIBIT 5: Expected Military Budget Cuts Emerges as a Setback
for Quantum Computing in Defense Applications: UK & Japan
Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$
Billion)
Transportation Sector: Fastest Growing Sector
Sluggish Trend in Automotive & Aviation Sectors Hampers Current
Prospects
EXHIBIT 6: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
EXHIBIT 7: Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$
Billion) for April, July & December 2020
EXHIBIT 8: Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft in 2036 by
Region (in Units)
EXHIBIT 9: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select
Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
EXHIBIT 10: Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million
Vehicles)
EXHIBIT 11: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008
-2022
Quantum Computers Exude Potential to Help Healthcare &
Lifesciences Communities
EXHIBIT 12: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Quantum Computing Set to Transform Finance & Banking Landscape
with Remarkable Processing Power
Quantum Computing Presents New Paradigm to Optimize Energy
Infrastructure
EXHIBIT 13: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion Toe):
Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
EXHIBIT 14: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country
/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China,
India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Quantum Computing Holds Significant Ramifications for Chemical
Industry
Quantum Computing to Hold Fundamental Role in Delivery of
Quality IoT Services
EXHIBIT 15: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 16: Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by
Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022
Quantum Cryptography Elevates the Overall Momentum in Quantum
Computing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Material
Simulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Material Simulation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Optimization by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Optimization by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Space & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Space & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Banking & Finance
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Banking & Finance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Heavy Investments by Private Companies to Accelerate Market Growth
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing
by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing
by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation, Healthcare,
Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Space &
Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Quantum
Computing by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Quantum
Computing by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation,
Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Space &
Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing
by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing
by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation, Healthcare,
Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Space &
Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing
by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing
by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation, Healthcare,
Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Space &
Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Strong R&D Focus Strengthens Market Prospects
Quantum Initiatives in the European Region
Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Quantum
Computing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Quantum
Computing by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Quantum
Computing by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation,
Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Space &
Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Quantum
Computing by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Quantum
Computing by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation,
Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Space &
Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Quantum
Computing by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Quantum
Computing by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation,
Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Space &
Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing
by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing
by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation, Healthcare,
Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Space &
Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing by
Application - Material Simulation, Optimization and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing by
End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking &
Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Space &
Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 57: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Quantum
Computing by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum
Computing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Material Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Quantum
Computing by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation,
Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum
Computing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Space & Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Quantum
Computing by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Material Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Quantum
Computing by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation,
Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Space &
Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 65: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Quantum
Computing by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Quantum
Computing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Material Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Quantum
Computing by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation,
Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Quantum
Computing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Space & Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 111
