Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2027

9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 21.8% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.4% CAGR and reach US$19.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 25.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.7% CAGR



The Wi-Fi Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.7% and 20.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured)



Aptilo Networks AB

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Blix Traffic

Bloom Intelligence LLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloud4Wi Inc.

Flame Analytics S.L.

Fortinet Inc.

GoZone WiFi LLC

Hughes Networks Systems LLC

Purple Wifi Ltd.

Retailnext Inc.

CommScope

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

Skyfii Limited

Soft Emirates







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: While Immediate Liquidity Crunch Will Trigger

Declines in IT Spending in 2020, Automation, Cybersecurity,

Cloud, AI & IoT Will Lead a Quick Recovery in 2021: Global IT

Spending Growth (In %) for 2018-2020

An Introduction to Wi-Fi Analytics

Expanding Wi-Fi Networks Become Treasure Troves of Data,

Driving Growth in Wi-Fi Analytics Market

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market: Prospects & Outlook

Solutions Segment Leads Wi-Fi Analytics Market

Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics Poised for High Growth

Retail Industry: Major End-Use Market

Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Deployment of Public Wi-Fi Drives Investments into

Wi-Fi Analytics

EXHIBIT 2: Number of Public Wi-Fi Hotspots (in Million)

Worldwide for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

EXHIBIT 3: Global Public Wi-Fi Hotspots Market: % CAGR by

Region for 2018-2023

Rise in Smart City Projects and Installation of Public Wi-Fi

Hubs to Stimulate Market Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Global Smart City Spending (In $ Billion) for the

Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rising Adoption of Big Data Augurs Well for the Market

EXHIBIT 5: Global Big Data and Business Analytics Revenues in

US$ Billion for 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2021

Rapid Proliferation of Mobile Phones and Subsequent Rise in Wi

-Fi Usage Spurs Opportunities

EXHIBIT 6: Rising Smartphone Usage Drives Opportunities for Wi

-Fi Analytics: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions for

2016-2021

Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Wi-Fi Analytics

Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet-Connected Smart Devices:

Potential for Growth

EXHIBIT 7: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

EXHIBIT 8: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices

Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025

Increasing Social Media Adoption for Engaging with Customers

Drives Wi-Fi Analytics Market

EXHIBIT 9: Number of Social Media Network Users Worldwide in

Billion for 2012-2020

EXHIBIT 10: Social Media Penetration Worldwide: Percentage (%)

of Active Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019

EXHIBIT 11: Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

Growing Significance of Wi-Fi Analytics for Retail Sector

Hotel Industry Leverages Wi-Fi Analytics to Build Loyalty

Integration of AI and Machine Learning into Wi-Fi Analytics

Enables Better Customer Targeting

Rising Importance of AI-based Analytics in Improving RoI with

Wi-Fi



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 50

