Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2027

9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 21.8% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.4% CAGR and reach US$19.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 25.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.7% CAGR
The Wi-Fi Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.7% and 20.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured)
- Aptilo Networks AB
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Blix Traffic
- Bloom Intelligence LLC
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Cloud4Wi Inc.
- Flame Analytics S.L.
- Fortinet Inc.
- GoZone WiFi LLC
- Hughes Networks Systems LLC
- Purple Wifi Ltd.
- Retailnext Inc.
- CommScope
- Singapore Telecommunications Limited
- Skyfii Limited
- Soft Emirates
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: While Immediate Liquidity Crunch Will Trigger
Declines in IT Spending in 2020, Automation, Cybersecurity,
Cloud, AI & IoT Will Lead a Quick Recovery in 2021: Global IT
Spending Growth (In %) for 2018-2020
An Introduction to Wi-Fi Analytics
Expanding Wi-Fi Networks Become Treasure Troves of Data,
Driving Growth in Wi-Fi Analytics Market
Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market: Prospects & Outlook
Solutions Segment Leads Wi-Fi Analytics Market
Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics Poised for High Growth
Retail Industry: Major End-Use Market
Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Deployment of Public Wi-Fi Drives Investments into
Wi-Fi Analytics
EXHIBIT 2: Number of Public Wi-Fi Hotspots (in Million)
Worldwide for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
EXHIBIT 3: Global Public Wi-Fi Hotspots Market: % CAGR by
Region for 2018-2023
Rise in Smart City Projects and Installation of Public Wi-Fi
Hubs to Stimulate Market Growth
EXHIBIT 4: Global Smart City Spending (In $ Billion) for the
Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
Rising Adoption of Big Data Augurs Well for the Market
EXHIBIT 5: Global Big Data and Business Analytics Revenues in
US$ Billion for 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2021
Rapid Proliferation of Mobile Phones and Subsequent Rise in Wi
-Fi Usage Spurs Opportunities
EXHIBIT 6: Rising Smartphone Usage Drives Opportunities for Wi
-Fi Analytics: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions for
2016-2021
Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Wi-Fi Analytics
Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet-Connected Smart Devices:
Potential for Growth
EXHIBIT 7: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 8: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices
Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025
Increasing Social Media Adoption for Engaging with Customers
Drives Wi-Fi Analytics Market
EXHIBIT 9: Number of Social Media Network Users Worldwide in
Billion for 2012-2020
EXHIBIT 10: Social Media Penetration Worldwide: Percentage (%)
of Active Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019
EXHIBIT 11: Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation
Growing Significance of Wi-Fi Analytics for Retail Sector
Hotel Industry Leverages Wi-Fi Analytics to Build Loyalty
Integration of AI and Machine Learning into Wi-Fi Analytics
Enables Better Customer Targeting
Rising Importance of AI-based Analytics in Improving RoI with
Wi-Fi
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 50
