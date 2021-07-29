Global High Temperature Sealant Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

Dublin, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Temperature Sealant Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The high temperature sealant market is expected to record a CAGR of about 3% globally during the forecast period. Increasing demand from the electrical and electronics industry and growing demand owing to its wide range of applications are driving the market growth. On the flip side, stringent environmental regulations is expected to hinder the market growth.

High temperature sealant market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from the electrical and electronics segment.

Asia-Pacific region dominated the market across the world with the largest consumption from the countries, such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand from Electrical & Electronics Industry

High temperature sealant is a high-performance sealant designed especially for extremely high temperature applications. It provides a long-lasting, weather-resistant seal with supreme adhesion, flexibility, and durability. It adheres to most common building materials and remains flexible in a wide range of temperatures and substrates.

In the electrical and electronics industry, these high temperature sealants are used in printed circuit boards, semiconductor bonding, pyrolytically deposited films, microelectronic substrates, electrical connectors, high power resistors, ceramic filled cartridge heaters, and others where it has wide range of applications

The Cabinet of India has approved National Policy on Electronics 2019 for the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector of India aiming for a turnover of USD 400 billion in domestic electronics manufacturing industry by 2025.

According to WSTS, it is estimated that the annual global sales of semiconductors will increase by about 5.4% in 2020 increasing the scope for this market during the coming years.

Hence, owing to the growing applications in the electrical and electronics industry especially in Asia-Pacific and North American countries, the demand for high temperature sealants is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for high temperature sealants during the forecast period. Due to the high demand application in countries like China, India, and Japan, the market for high temperature sealants has been increasing.

The largest producers of high temperature sealants are located in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of high temperature sealants are 3M, Arkema Group, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Pidilite Industries Limited, MAPEI S.p.A.

Chinese pharmaceutical industry which is valued at about USD 145 billion currently, represents the biggest emerging market with growth tipped to reach about USD 200 billion by 2022, thus increasing the scope of the market.

The "Made in China 2025" policy, published in May 2015, mentions specific targets to increase self-sufficiency in Integrated Circuits production to 40% in 2020 and 70% by 2025 increasing the scope for this market in the coming years.

The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for high temperature sealant market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global high temperature sealant market is fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include 3M, Dow, PPG Industries Inc., MAPEI SpA, Arkema Group.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Electrical and Electronics Industry

4.1.2 Growing Demand owing to its Wide Range of Applications

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Chemistry

5.1.1 Epoxy

5.1.2 Silicone

5.1.3 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.2 Automotive and Transportation

5.2.3 Chemical and Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Building and Construction

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 American Sealants Inc.

6.4.3 Arkema Group

6.4.4 Bond It

6.4.5 Dow

6.4.6 H.B. Fuller Company

6.4.7 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.8 MAPEI S.p.A

6.4.9 Pidilite Industries Limited

6.4.10 PPG Industries Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Sealants with High Adhesion



