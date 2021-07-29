Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market to Reach US$2.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799868/?utm_source=GNW

3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 21.6% CAGR to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 19.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.1% share of the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 19.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$226.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.68% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$472.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.1% and 17.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$472.3 Million by the year 2027.



Hardware Segment Corners a 18.8% Share in 2020



In the global Hardware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$114.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$366.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$335.2 Million by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Growing UAV Traffic in Commercial Airspace: The Foundation for

Growth in the Market

Here?s Why Drones Are Proliferating

EXHIBIT 1: Number of Countries Worldwide Using Drones/UAVs by

Type for the Years 2010 & 2019

A Review of Existing and Emerging Use Cases in the Commercial

Space

Why Unmanned Traffic Management is Important for Drones?

EXHIBIT 2: Increased Sales of Drones for Commercial Use to Feed

Growth in the UTM Market: Global Commercial Drone Revenue (In

US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Recent Industry Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Peek Into Innovative Technologies that Enable Autonomous

Anti-Collision Flight

Geofencing & Drone Zones, Attractive Solutions for Traffic

Management

EXHIBIT 3: As Drone Incidents Continue to Rise in the

Commercial Sector, the Need for UTM is Becoming More Urgent

Than Ever: % Breakdown of Drone Incidents by Type

Drone Air Taxis for Commuters to Add to Drone Overcrowding in

the Coming Years

EXHIBIT 4: With Airbus & Uber Among Other Stakeholders Stepping

Up their Investments in Flying Cars/Drones to Carry People &

Cargo, UTM Comes Under Pressure for Accelerated Innovation:

Global eVTOL Vehicles for Freight & Passengers (In US$

Billion) for the Year 2045, 2055 & 2065

Blockchain & AI Make Their Grand Entry into UTM Development

DEEP AERO?s AI and Blockchain-based UTM

Imposition of Stricter Regulations Provides Regulatory Driven

Stability to Growth in the Market

Current Battle Against the Corona Virus Brings Drones Into the

Spotlight for Emergency Response for Future Pandemic

Management, Driving Up the Importance of UTM

EXHIBIT 5: The Corona Virus Pandemic Is Putting Drones to the

Test, Promising to Set a Precedent to Drone Based Epidemic &

Pandemic Fighting: Global Cases of Corona Virus During Jan-

22, Feb-22 & March-16

Increased Deployment of Drone Delivery Operations Drives Demand

for UTM in the Logistics & Transportation Industry

Airborne Drones in Smart Cities for Surveillance, a Growth

Catalyst in the UTM Market

Policy Driven Efforts to Modernize Agriculture With Drones

Spurs Opportunities in the Agricultural Sector



