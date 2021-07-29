Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market to Reach US$2.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799868/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 21.6% CAGR to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 19.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.1% share of the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 19.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$226.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.68% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$472.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.1% and 17.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$472.3 Million by the year 2027.
Hardware Segment Corners a 18.8% Share in 2020
In the global Hardware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$114.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$366.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$335.2 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured)
- AirMap
- Delair
- AiRXOS, a part of GE Aviation
- Altitude Angel
- Analytical Graphics, Inc.
- DJI
- Frequentis
- Harris Corporation
- Leonardo S.p.A
- Lockheed Martin
- Nova Systems
- PrecisionHawk
- Sensefly SA
- Skyward IO
- Thales Group
- Unifly
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799868/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Growing UAV Traffic in Commercial Airspace: The Foundation for
Growth in the Market
Here?s Why Drones Are Proliferating
EXHIBIT 1: Number of Countries Worldwide Using Drones/UAVs by
Type for the Years 2010 & 2019
A Review of Existing and Emerging Use Cases in the Commercial
Space
Why Unmanned Traffic Management is Important for Drones?
EXHIBIT 2: Increased Sales of Drones for Commercial Use to Feed
Growth in the UTM Market: Global Commercial Drone Revenue (In
US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Recent Industry Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Peek Into Innovative Technologies that Enable Autonomous
Anti-Collision Flight
Geofencing & Drone Zones, Attractive Solutions for Traffic
Management
EXHIBIT 3: As Drone Incidents Continue to Rise in the
Commercial Sector, the Need for UTM is Becoming More Urgent
Than Ever: % Breakdown of Drone Incidents by Type
Drone Air Taxis for Commuters to Add to Drone Overcrowding in
the Coming Years
EXHIBIT 4: With Airbus & Uber Among Other Stakeholders Stepping
Up their Investments in Flying Cars/Drones to Carry People &
Cargo, UTM Comes Under Pressure for Accelerated Innovation:
Global eVTOL Vehicles for Freight & Passengers (In US$
Billion) for the Year 2045, 2055 & 2065
Blockchain & AI Make Their Grand Entry into UTM Development
DEEP AERO?s AI and Blockchain-based UTM
Imposition of Stricter Regulations Provides Regulatory Driven
Stability to Growth in the Market
Current Battle Against the Corona Virus Brings Drones Into the
Spotlight for Emergency Response for Future Pandemic
Management, Driving Up the Importance of UTM
EXHIBIT 5: The Corona Virus Pandemic Is Putting Drones to the
Test, Promising to Set a Precedent to Drone Based Epidemic &
Pandemic Fighting: Global Cases of Corona Virus During Jan-
22, Feb-22 & March-16
Increased Deployment of Drone Delivery Operations Drives Demand
for UTM in the Logistics & Transportation Industry
Airborne Drones in Smart Cities for Surveillance, a Growth
Catalyst in the UTM Market
Policy Driven Efforts to Modernize Agriculture With Drones
Spurs Opportunities in the Agricultural Sector
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Communication
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Communication
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Navigation
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Navigation
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Surveillance
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Surveillance
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Persistent by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Persistent by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Persistent by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Non-Persistent by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Logistics &
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Logistics &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Surveillance &
Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Surveillance &
Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture &
Forestry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture & Forestry
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Solution - Communication Infrastructure,
Navigation Infrastructure and Surveillance Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communication Infrastructure, Navigation
Infrastructure and Surveillance Infrastructure for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Type - Persistent and Non-Persistent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Persistent and Non-Persistent for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by End-Use - Logistics & Transportation,
Surveillance & Monitoring and Agriculture & Forestry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance & Monitoring
and Agriculture & Forestry for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Solution - Communication Infrastructure,
Navigation Infrastructure and Surveillance Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communication Infrastructure, Navigation
Infrastructure and Surveillance Infrastructure for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Type - Persistent and Non-Persistent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Persistent and Non-Persistent for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by End-Use - Logistics & Transportation,
Surveillance & Monitoring and Agriculture & Forestry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance & Monitoring
and Agriculture & Forestry for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Solution - Communication Infrastructure,
Navigation Infrastructure and Surveillance Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communication Infrastructure, Navigation
Infrastructure and Surveillance Infrastructure for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Type - Persistent and Non-Persistent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Persistent and Non-Persistent for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by End-Use - Logistics & Transportation,
Surveillance & Monitoring and Agriculture & Forestry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance & Monitoring
and Agriculture & Forestry for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
China, Asia?s Largest Deployer of Drones
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Solution - Communication Infrastructure,
Navigation Infrastructure and Surveillance Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communication Infrastructure, Navigation
Infrastructure and Surveillance Infrastructure for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Type - Persistent and Non-Persistent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Persistent and Non-Persistent for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by End-Use - Logistics & Transportation,
Surveillance & Monitoring and Agriculture & Forestry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance & Monitoring
and Agriculture & Forestry for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Solution - Communication Infrastructure,
Navigation Infrastructure and Surveillance Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communication Infrastructure, Navigation
Infrastructure and Surveillance Infrastructure for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 63: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Type - Persistent and Non-Persistent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Persistent and Non-Persistent for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by End-Use - Logistics & Transportation,
Surveillance & Monitoring and Agriculture & Forestry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance & Monitoring
and Agriculture & Forestry for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 69: France Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Solution - Communication Infrastructure,
Navigation Infrastructure and Surveillance Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communication Infrastructure, Navigation
Infrastructure and Surveillance Infrastructure for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 71: France Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Type - Persistent and Non-Persistent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Persistent and Non-Persistent for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by End-Use - Logistics & Transportation,
Surveillance & Monitoring and Agriculture & Forestry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance & Monitoring
and Agriculture & Forestry for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 75: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by Component - Services, Software and
Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 77: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by Solution - Communication
Infrastructure, Navigation Infrastructure and Surveillance
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communication Infrastructure, Navigation
Infrastructure and Surveillance Infrastructure for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by Type - Persistent and
Non-Persistent - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Persistent and Non-Persistent for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by End-Use - Logistics &
Transportation, Surveillance & Monitoring and Agriculture &
Forestry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance & Monitoring
and Agriculture & Forestry for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 83: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Solution - Communication Infrastructure,
Navigation Infrastructure and Surveillance Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communication Infrastructure, Navigation
Infrastructure and Surveillance Infrastructure for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 87: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Type - Persistent and Non-Persistent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Persistent and Non-Persistent for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by End-Use - Logistics & Transportation,
Surveillance & Monitoring and Agriculture & Forestry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance & Monitoring
and Agriculture & Forestry for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: UK 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic Management
(UTM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: UK Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Solution - Communication Infrastructure,
Navigation Infrastructure and Surveillance Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic Management
(UTM) by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Communication Infrastructure, Navigation Infrastructure and
Surveillance Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: UK Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Type - Persistent and Non-Persistent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic Management
(UTM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Persistent and Non-Persistent for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by End-Use - Logistics & Transportation,
Surveillance & Monitoring and Agriculture & Forestry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: UK 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic Management
(UTM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance & Monitoring and
Agriculture & Forestry for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 99: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by Component - Services, Software and
Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) by Solution - Communication
Infrastructure, Navigation Infrastructure and Surveillance
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Communication Infrastructure, Navigation
Infrastructure and Surveillance Infrastructure for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) by Type - Persistent and
Non-Persistent - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Persistent and Non-Persistent for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 105: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) by End-Use - Logistics &
Transportation, Surveillance & Monitoring and Agriculture &
Forestry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance &
Monitoring and Agriculture & Forestry for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by Component - Services, Software and
Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by Solution - Communication
Infrastructure, Navigation Infrastructure and Surveillance
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communication Infrastructure, Navigation
Infrastructure and Surveillance Infrastructure for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by Type - Persistent and
Non-Persistent - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Persistent and Non-Persistent for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by End-Use - Logistics &
Transportation, Surveillance & Monitoring and Agriculture &
Forestry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned Traffic
Management (UTM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance & Monitoring
and Agriculture & Forestry for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 115: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by Component - Services, Software and
Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 117: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by Solution - Communication
Infrastructure, Navigation Infrastructure and Surveillance
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 118: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Communication Infrastructure, Navigation
Infrastructure and Surveillance Infrastructure for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 119: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by Type - Persistent and
Non-Persistent - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Persistent and Non-Persistent for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 121: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by End-Use - Logistics &
Transportation, Surveillance & Monitoring and Agriculture &
Forestry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Unmanned
Traffic Management (UTM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance &
Monitoring and Agriculture & Forestry for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 31
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799868/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________